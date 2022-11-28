WATCH: Giving Thanks – #SolutionsWatch

As those in the reality-based community know, we live in dark times. But if we cannot acknowledge the good that is in our lives, then what are we fighting for?

Join James Corbett for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores the whys and hows of giving thanks and cultivating a spirit of gratitude.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary