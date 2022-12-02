AUDIO: Iain Davis & Jesse Zurawell talk China and Technocracy

In this recent episode of Perspective, host Jesse Zurawell is joined by frequent OffG contributor Iain Davis to discuss his most recent article China: The World’s First Technate.

Iain Davis is an author, blogger, researcher and short film maker. You can read more of Iain’s work at his blog IainDavis.com (Formerly InThisTogether), on UK Column or follow him on Twitter.

TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.