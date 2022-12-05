WATCH: Eye-Bouncing – #SolutionsWatch

Propaganda is only effective if we watch it. In fact, if we let it into our consciousness, then it doesn’t matter how we react to it; they’ve already got us.

On the latest edition #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett explores the idea of eye-bouncing and how we can use it to turn our focus away from what we don’t want and towards what we do.

