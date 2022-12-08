WATCH: David Ray Griffin, 1939 to 2022 – A Celebration of his Life and Work

OffG is sad to report the death of David Ray Griffin, who finally lost his long battle with cancer on November 25th. He was 83 years old.

Professor Griffin was a distinguished intellectual and giant of the 9/11 truth movement, authoring over fifty books (including 15 on the subject of 9/11). His contribution to exposing the truth of 9/11 cannot be overstated.

To honor Prof Griffin’s memory and celebrate his life, Richard Gage and Elizabeth Woodworth will be hosting a live streamed tribute panel tomorrow (December 9th) at 8pm UK time (3pm Eastern, 12pm Pacific).

The panel of distinguished guests includes Peter Dale Scott, Paul Craig Roberts, Fran Shure, Niels Harrit, Steven Jones, Barbara Honegger, David Chandler, and Ken Jenkins.

You can read more details about the panel, as well as Richard’s personal tribute to Prof Griffin, on his website.

Professor Griffin’s books are available here, and recordings of his presentations can be found here.

We will be updating this post with the video when it goes live. Viewers can also watch and leave real-time comments on YouTube, Rokfin and through RichardGage911.com. We will also be publishing written memorials from friends and colleagues this Sunday.