Dec 19, 2022
2

WATCH: The Climate Change Gambit

Editor

James Corbett joins Ryan Christian of The Last American Vagabond to discuss a very contentious and manipulated topic, one that is being hoisted above the population as an absolute, as those in power no longer ask, but demand, your compliance.

Of course, we are talking about the ominous spectre of “Climate Change” and whether this is exactly that, a spectre, a ghost, an illusion designed to create, initiate, and justify a long-sought technocratic agenda.

Sources and show notes are available here.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

For direct-transfer bank details click here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: climate change, latest, The "New Normal", video
Tagged with: , , , , ,
3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeffrey Strahl
Jeffrey Strahl
Dec 19, 2022 7:33 PM

Search Corbett’s site for Kaufman, Cowan, Baileys, Massey, Lanka, Corbett, etc => NO RECORD FOUND

1
0
Reply
Rhisiart Gwilym
Rhisiart Gwilym
Dec 19, 2022 7:44 PM
Reply to  Jeffrey Strahl

Do you know anyone anywhere, Jeff, who has his/her head screwed on straight about absolutely ALL topics (apart from you and I, of course – ﻿ 😉 ﻿)? Jim may catch up with the ‘virus’ controversy eventually. The fact that he has no archive on the subject at least means that he hasn’t published anything that marks him as a ‘virus’ troobleever. He may get to it in time.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz