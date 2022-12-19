WATCH: The Climate Change Gambit

James Corbett joins Ryan Christian of The Last American Vagabond to discuss a very contentious and manipulated topic, one that is being hoisted above the population as an absolute, as those in power no longer ask, but demand, your compliance.

Of course, we are talking about the ominous spectre of “Climate Change” and whether this is exactly that, a spectre, a ghost, an illusion designed to create, initiate, and justify a long-sought technocratic agenda.

Sources and show notes are available here.