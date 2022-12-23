The Victims of AstraZeneca

Simon Elmer

This is a follow-up to the article Arise, AstraZeneca, which was published earlier today

Dr Stephen Wright

On 16 January, 2021, Dr. Stephen Wright, a healthy 32-year-old child psychologist and married father of two children, updated his Facebook profile picture. A photograph of himself and his wife, Charlotte, taken at their wedding in June 2018, now bore the NHS logo and a white circle in which a crown and heart were surrounded by the declaration: ‘I’ve had my COVID vaccination’. It was later revealed to be the AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’.

Dr. Wright had just been promoted to his new position as Senior Clinical Psychologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, and was due to start on 1 February.

Instead, in the early hours of 26 January, 10 days after his injection, Dr. Wright suffered what was later diagnosed as a cerebral venous stroke. The previous evening he had fallen asleep after refusing dinner, and when he awoke complained of pins and needles. With his arm moving uncontrollably, his wife called an ambulance and by the time the paramedics arrived Dr. Wright’s blood pressure was so high they advised him to visit hospital for further checks.

Due to coronavirus-justified regulations, his wife was not permitted to accompany him to King’s College Hospital. Two MRI scans revealed massive bleeding on the brain, and he was placed on life support. Later that day he died.

At his request, Dr. Wright’s organs were donated, and his wife reported that his lungs went to a man in his thirties and his heart to a teenage boy. His wife subsequently told The Independent that she ‘does not disagree with the rollout’ of the COVID-19 ‘vaccination programme’; adding: ‘I know why they had to do it and that they had to do it.’

David Mears

On 4 March, David Mears, a 58-year-old former world champion in Taekwondo and teacher who had moved to Taiwan before lockdown restrictions bankrupted his bar and forced him to return to England, was injected with his first dose of the viral vector AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’. Within hours he developed a fever, which grew progressively worse over the course of the month.

On 10 April, his left foot began to swell and he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Two days later, he said, ‘my foot exploded. There was blood everywhere’. Mr. Mears was initially told that he might lose a few toes, but his left leg was later amputated below the knee. Recalling that he became ill on the night of his injection, Mr. Mears said: ‘I think it has got to be linked. It has put me off having the second one.’

It’s possible that Mr. Mears suffered from deep vein thrombosis. Scientific studies have admitted a link between the viral vector AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’ and blood clots, with 419 cases of major thrombo-embolic events (blood clots) and concurrent thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts) reported to the MHRA as of 15 September.

All but 45 of these were reported, as happened with Mr. Mears, after the first injection, and 72 of them resulted in death. However, because he had been told by the NHS that flu-like symptoms were among the expected reactions to the ‘vaccine’, Mr. Mears delayed contacting the hospital and may have developed May-Thurner Syndrome or perhaps critical limb ischemia, which if left untreated can lead to amputation.

With the current censorship of information about the risks of taking these ‘vaccines’, his doctors have yet to offer a diagnosis of their own. Mr. Mears said:

‘The doctors say it’s hard to prove that it’s linked to the COVID jab and that the infection could have been there for some time, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence.’

Following complications from the first operation, his entire leg was amputated. David Mears says his goal is to have use of a prosthetic leg by the end of 2021, and I wish him well in his recovery. He has a GoFundMe page, set up to cover his medical expenses and rehabilitation.

Paul Bainbridge

On 13 March, 2021, Paul Bainbridge, a 46-year-old software developer from the UK, had his first dose of a COVID-19 ‘vaccine’. To celebrate the event he announced it on his Facebook page with a photograph of himself surrounded by a rainbow and a blue heart saying ‘thank you NHS’.

Three days later he confirmed that he had been injected with the AstraZeneca viral-vector ‘vaccine’, along with the information that he had what he called ‘a dodgy immune system’. Over two months later, on 29 May, Mr. Bainbridge declared himself ‘fully vaccinated’, presumably meaning that he had received his second dose. A friend, Paul Oxley, whose profile photo bore the same rainbow and heart, asked: ‘Are you glowing yet?’

In response, Paul wrote: ‘No. But I now have 3 arms and metal keeps sticking to me’. This mockery was typical of Mr. Bainbridge’s views.

On 19 September, 2020, he posted a photograph of the anti-lockdown demonstration in Trafalgar Square — a demonstration in which I participated — with the comment:

Anti maskers and anti vaxxers at Trafalgar Square. Or as they are collectively known. A Karen of Ratlickers’.

I’m not sure if this is accurate, but Wikipedia says that ‘Karen is a pejorative term for a white woman seeming to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.’ I guess a ‘ratlicker’ is fairly self-explanatory.

On 1 June, a few days after his second injection, Mr. Bainbridge posted a summary of his rapidly deteriorating health. On 30 May he had felt ‘pins and needles’ in his hands and feet. The next day he was ‘falling over’ and was sent by his GP to a hospital, where he had two spinal taps and was ‘diagnosed same day’.

On 2 June he had ‘full body paralysis with the exception of right side of face’, and was put into an ‘induced coma’ in an intensive care unit. He concluded, almost laconically, that while in hospital he also contracted MRSA (a bacteria that’s more resistant to several widely-used antibiotics), pneumonia and septicaemia (blood poisoning).

This is a demonstration of just how many diseases are nosocomial, and of how many so-called ‘cases’ of COVID-19 are in reality positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 of people who went to hospital for very different illnesses or injuries.

Mr. Bainbridge’s Facebook post, which has subsequently been removed, didn’t say what he was ‘diagnosed’ with, but spinal taps are required to diagnose Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a neurological condition whose primary symptom is the ‘pins and needles’ he reported feeling, and which occurs when a trigger, such as a virus or a vaccine, mistakenly makes the immune system attack the nerves, causing pain and loss of co-ordination.

Undeterred, on 3 June Mr. Bainbridge posted another dig at ‘anti vaxxers’. This was the last post on his Facebook page; but alerted of the recording of his story on The COVID Blog, on 13 June he accused the blog of publishing ‘fake news’, claimed that the screengrabs of his Facebook page it had published were ‘out by over 10 years’, and threatened the author with ‘libel lawsuits’.

Presumably, the success of such lawsuits will depend on Mr. Bainbridge establishing how he was posting about taking a COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ before 2011.

Closer to the truth, in July this year, the US Food and Drugs Administration acknowledged that there was an increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome from certain COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, including the AstraZeneca brand.

Despite Mr. Bainbridge’s mockery of and contempt for the concerns and fears of millions of Britons, and his reckless promotion of an experimental ‘vaccine’ programme, I wish him a quick and full recovery.

Alex Mitchell

On 20 March, Alex Mitchell, a 56-year-old scaffolder from Glasgow, had his first injection of the viral vector AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’. Twelve days later he started to suffer from sore calves, but because his work involves heavy lifting he didn’t think much of it at the time.

The pain, however, continued, and on 4 April Mr. Mitchell collapsed while ironing at home. When he started to hyperventilate, he knew something was wrong, and his wife called an ambulance. At the hospital a computerised tomography (CT) scan confirmed Mr. Mitchell had multiple blood clots in his lower abdomen and in both legs; but, fortunately, surgeons managed to remove them before they moved into his liver and kidneys, and he survived.

Unfortunately, every vein in his left leg had collapsed, and they had to amputate it above the knee. Despite losing his leg and his livelihood, Mr. Mitchell insisted that others should take the same ‘vaccine’. He told the Sunday Post:

This is so rare it isn’t going to happen to many other people so it shouldn’t deter anyone having the vaccine. I had it because I want things to go back to normal as soon as they can. And the only way we can do this is by being vaccinated. I wouldn’t want to discourage people from having the Covid jab. From what they know, what happened to me is rare. It’s only going to affect maybe one or two people, so don’t let it put you off.

The article, published on 2 May, reiterated that Mr. Mitchell losing his leg two weeks after being ‘vaccinated’ was an ‘incredibly rare side-effect’, a ‘highly rare but devastating reaction to the Covid vaccine’, that it is ‘so rare there is no reliable data on it yet’, that the chance of dying from a blood clot after the AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’ — which Mr. Michell didn’t — is ‘about one in a million’, that blood clots are ‘very common’ and the ‘risk of them from the AstraZeneca vaccine is tiny’, and that ‘it’s important to remember that with any medications, there are risks’.

Twitter Web App published a 40-second film of undeclared origin about Alex Mitchell promoting the UK ‘vaccination’ programme. Over rising piano chords, strings and footage of his recovery, the film states in a series of texts:

An inspirational amputee has urged everyone to get the Covid vaccine despite the incredibly rare side effect that nearly claimed his life. Just three weeks ago, Alex Mitchell was fighting for his life in hospital. He was one of the very rare cases of blood clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine. After a leg amputation he is now learning to walk again. He hopes to be back on his beloved Vespa this summer.

The final text is a quote attributed to Alex Mitchell:

What happened to me is rare, so don’t let it put you off. I wouldn’t like to think it would stop anyone having the vaccine.

Twitter subsequently removed the footage as Mr. Mitchell has sought Government compensation for his injury, which he now attributes to the AstraZeneca viral vector ‘vaccine’ (you can still watch via the Sunday Post article).

Tanya Smith

On 21 March, Tanya Smith, a 43-year-old mother of three children and childminder with no pre-existing medical conditions, had her first injection with the viral vector AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’. As a key worker and carer for her disabled child, Ms. Smith was contacted by her GP surgery to book an appointment to be ‘vaccinated’.

According to her partner, she felt ‘pretty rough’ for a couple of days afterwards, and then woke one morning in pain. She called 111 for help, and was admitted with severe stomach cramps to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she suffered a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

Ms. Smith was diagnosed with multiple blood clots, which had caused the heart attack, and she was operated on to remove them. After initially improving, doctors said her blood platelet levels ‘went through the floor’. On 3 April, just 13 days after being ‘vaccinated’, Ms. Smith suffered a massive heart attack and died in hospital.

Having read about the recent death of BBC journalist Lisa Shaw after taking the same brand of ‘vaccine’, Ms. Smith’s partner, Kenneth Edwards, contacted the press about her death. In response, the MHRA commented:

‘Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia [low blood platelet count] is ongoing.’

The regulatory agency continues to insist that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks for most people. Ms. Smith’s death has been reported to the Coroner’s Office in Plymouth, but no inquest has been opened and the cause of death is not yet established.

NHS England has declined to comment, but the fatal drug was administered by the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, which runs the 1,000 beds in Derriford Hospital where Ms. Smith died. As chance would have it, on 15 January the Trust responded to a Freedom of Information request asking ‘how many people have died in your hospitals from COVID-19 alone?’ This was its response:

The Trust considers five or fewer deaths were related to patients who died following a positive Covid-19 test result that did not have a pre-existing condition. University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust takes the view that the actual number requested is too low to be disclosed. The information is considered exempt from further supply in accordance with section 41(1)(a) and (b) of the 2000 [Freedom of Information] Act. The Trust received the information in confidence and it cannot be shared.

In what has become an increasingly common act of censorship, the response to this FOI (W20FOI417), originally published on the NHS University Hospitals Plymouth webpage ‘Disclosures (January 2021)’, has subsequently been removed from the Trust’s webpage. The NHS Trust hasn’t explained why.

What the Trust also has not explained is why, 10 months into a pandemic (the FOI request asked for deaths between 1 February and 20 December, 2020), ‘five or fewer’ patients without a pre-existing health condition had died there following a positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2.

On its own website, however, the NHS did state that, as of 29 September 2021, 18 months since the first lockdown on 23 March 2020, just 4,060 patients without a pre-existing medical condition — of which only 742 were between 40 and 59, the age range into which Ms. Smith fell — had their deaths in hospitals in England and Wales attributed to COVID-19.

Even with all the deliberate exaggerations to the official tally of ‘COVID-19 deaths’, that’s about two-fifths of overall deaths in England and Wales from any cause in any one week of the year. These are the risks against which the MHRA continues to authorise, and the NHS continues to administer, the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ to people like Tanya Smith.

Lisa Shaw

On 21 May, 2021, Lisa Shaw, the previously healthy 44-year-old presenter for BBC Radio Newcastle, died of a brain haemorrhage. On 29 April, she has been injected with her first dose of a COVID-19 ‘vaccine’.

This August, the Newcastle coroner, Karen Dilks, found the death to have been caused by ‘complications of an AstraZeneca COVID vaccine’, which she had ‘clearly established’ caused ‘thrombotic thrombocytopenia’ (blood clots) in Mrs. Shaw’s brain.

Under Section 19 of the Coronavirus Act 2020, a doctor who has not seen the deceased is empowered to certify the cause of death (for example, as COVID-19) without the death being referred to the coroner before cremation of the deceased; so it is unclear why an autopsy was performed on Mrs. Shaw’s body.

The most likely explanation is her relative fame, and the interest the UK press would take in the story should her family’s request for an autopsy be denied.

Against the complaints of less famous families, tens of thousands of deaths have been misattributed to COVID-19 under this coronavirus-justified legislation, just as over 1,632 deaths within 7 days of injection and possibly thousands more within 28 days have been dismissed as coincidental by the MHRA.

It’s important to bear in mind that the death of Mrs. Shaw occurred more than three weeks after injection, and that her death, therefore, like that of Rachel McKinney, is unlikely to be recorded by the MHRA.

Simon Elmer is the founder of Architects for Social Housing (ASH), you can follow them on twitter.