Tiptoe through the missile-toe

Sylvia Shawcross

And so most of us are surviving the festive season which for some is more like the festering season. I am writing this as an apology from a Canadian to this world for our shenanigans over the holiday season.

The thing about Canadians is we tend to be painfully appallingly apologetic. We are always saying we’re sorry for everything under the sun. If you doubt this, take the time to watch the Public Inquiry into the trucker convoy. It was the best drinking game ever: Take a gulp for every apology and you were pretty much under the table singing dirty ditties by noon.

The lawyers apologized for interrupting. The witnesses apologized for not knowing something. The commissioner apologized for having to take prescribed breaks. About 1/3 of the whole inquiry was apologies and apologies accepted.

It was all so very civilized given the undercurrents going on. The whole thing was body language, inference and what wasn’t actually said for the most part. It was rather tepid for black-and-white thinkers and high theatre for those with social intelligence, critical thinking skills and inside information. And ultimately farcical with redactions.

It certainly seemed to prove that the calling of the Emergency Act was not necessary. It was the only conclusion to be reached. Something the Senate in the prelude to an official vote (which was cancelled at the last minute) had already decided. If you want to know what speeches used to be like before the hive mind speeches of today, those speeches are well worth listening to.

The most horrifying if not riveting part of the whole inquiry however was the lawyer who just up and collapsed into a heap on the floor. Never did find out what happened to him. But that’s all besides the point.

The point is as a Canadian I feel duty-bound to apologize. I think specifically to the children for our leaders. They might not be in their right minds. And their script writers are entirely out of their minds by the looks of it. Most of us have long since given up trying to understand “what were they thinking” because there really is no way to weasel into the minds of the ones coming up with these ideas. They simply are outrageous.

And the worst part is they had to involve Santa Claus in their Christmas messages. You’d think that this woke generation of leaders wouldn’t be highlighting an obese white male who enslaves and whips carbon-emitting reindeers would be high on their agenda but apparently everything is fair game when it comes to agendas.

I guess, if you think about it, Santa Claus is the ultimate globalist, prancing about as he does all over the world on the Santa radar. I think he’d be a better Klaus than Claus. Maybe if they just fattened up Klaus Schwab and gave him a red suit and beard instead of that weird pointy shouldered black cult thing we see him in all the time. That might be a better sell. Anyway, the point is, again, that Canada’s health minister made this video:

This is a video for which I must apologize to the children of this world.

I just want them to know that Santa will not put them on the naughty list for not taking the vaccine. (Only the other Klaus will likely) Some people are calling this cringe but at the end of the day we ALL look kind of foolish when we are talking down to children. (Somewhat like our Deputy Minister talking to Canadians and explaining about cancelling their Disney channel subscription to save money on the eve of the Greater Depression, but I digress. Although, when you think about it, why hasn’t Disney done a lawsuit anyway?)

Okay. Anyway. No children you are not naughty for not getting a vaccine. You are however going to have to be frightened. That’s because our Prime Minister apparently thinks so. Or his script writers. Now of all the themes that a script writer could pick to do a Christmas message to children why would this be the one?

Surely I’m not the only human being who sees the parallel between “launching” a “mission” and “launching” a missile? Surely I’m not the only human being wondering why on earth when the red bulb (red pill anyone) is broken open there is a key there which serves no useful purpose whatsoever except to remind us of all those movies where they launch nuclear missiles by putting a key into the box? And surely I’m not the only one who is horrified to think that Justin Trudeau is in charge of Santa Claus?

However, Happy New Year.

If nothing else we’re at least being morbidly entertained.

Just leave the children alone for heavens sakes.

Sylvia Shawcross, Montreal