Dec 31, 2022
comment 1

WATCH: 2022 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

Another year of #SolutionsWatch has come and gone and so it’s time for James to take a moment to take stock of this year’s episodes.

What resonated? What didn’t? What can be applied moving forward? What new developments have taken place?

Don’t miss this comprehensive year-in-review edition of Solutions Watch.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

For direct-transfer bank details click here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, latest
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
banana
banana
Dec 31, 2022 9:09 PM

tldr: 45 mins of pure nonsense

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz