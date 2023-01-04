Yet another Covid “variant”: Omicron XBB & the self-driving narrative

Kit Knightly
There’s yet another Covid variant in the headlines – it’s Omicron XBB 1.5 if you want to know. It honestly doesn’t really matter at this point – but it does provide an interesting lesson in the nature of propaganda narrative construction and how, past a certain point, they take on a life of their own.
These days, self-driving cars are in the news a lot. Give it a few years, and driving your own car will be seen as “selfish”, “dangerous” and “old-fashioned”.
But Covid has become a self-driving narrative.
It is a self-perpetuating machine, not out of the control of its creators, but currently set to auto-pilot. We’ve reached the propaganda singularity – that point at which too many people have too much riding on the supposed “reality” of Covid to ever let it die.
If the originators of the Pandemic lie were to speak out – to admit the planning of the scam, explain how it was done and claim Covid never existed – they would be ignored or shouted down. And all the fake “science” they paid to create would be used as “evidence” they were wrong.
This is not accidental. It is the ultimate aim of propaganda. The media is an industrial machine designed to turn a collection of lies into a story, a story into a belief, and finally – most importantly – a belief into an unquestioned part of the collective reality.
This is not a new process but it usually takes years and years, Climate Change being the obvious recent example. Covid has shown us the process massively accelerated, like a time-lapse of a seed becoming a flower.
The major part of this is engaging people’s profit motive. Money mostly, as always and forever, but aspects of ego and “virtue” and purpose play into it as well – all of that can be balled into a group we can roughly term “self-interest”.
Right now there are dozens – maybe hundreds – of universities and research labs around the world being paid millions of dollars in grants and subsidies to research “Covid” in one way or another.
New variants, new methods of testing, assessing the effectiveness of PPE, pandemic preparedness and prevention, updating testing assays, modifying vaccines…the list goes on and on.
You name some small area of the “pandemic” narrative, and I can guarantee that some guy in a lab coat is out there being paid to write papers about it.
An army of people – people who likely never had any role in creating the fake narrative, and may well believe it’s entirely real – are now in the position where their very livelihood depends on Covid existing. They will NEVER allow themselves to be convinced otherwise.
Everyone knows the Upton Sinclair quote “It’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on not understanding it.” That certainly applies here.
But just as true, and just as relevant is this: It is very easy to find something when your salary depends on finding it. So the variants will keep on coming.
Covid has become a cottage industry. Sucking in money on one end, spitting out variants on the other.
And while, for the present, that is a quiet process running in the background, at any moment one of these “variants” can be plucked from relative obscurity and used to restart lockdowns and mask mandates and the whole pandemic spiel.
A little fear porn farm, with a ripening crop to be harvested as needed.
That’s the little lesson here – the ultimate propaganda victory is not to make everyone believe a lie is the truth, it is to make some people need it to be.
Covid is claimed to have been isolated using denovo assembly with targeted PCR. In this process, nucleotides are fed into a computer and it attempts to build the targeted genome it was told to make.
The nucleotides were from random sources in a lung lavage sample and include normal flora bacteria, pathogenic bacteria, molds, fungi, spores, and whatever else was in the lungs at the time of collection.
Denovo assembly with targeted PCR is said to be one of the most CPU intensive operations a computer can perform.
The whole thing is a joke of science. Covid was never sequenced as an intact genome. It is a computer model based on the rules of nucleotide binding.
Again, it is a computer model. The “variants” are simply mathematical possibilities based on the genome. e.g if the adenine at position 27 was replaced with a guanine, then this could be made.
Just like the original genome, the variants are simply computer models and have never in history been isolated, sequenced as an intact genome, or otherwise proven to be real.
Remember, they had to ADD myocarditis to the labels of the vaccines because it was so heavily reported. And what were people coerced into taking the vaccine for? A theoretical computer model that has never been proven to exist, AND they have liability immunity for whatever-the-hell they put into the vials.
Also remember, there is not a single test on the market capable of identifying covid or any variants. It says it in the test package inserts available on the manufacturer’s websites. While you’re there, find the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, note providers not patients. This is where you learn that all of your friends and family are subject to isolation and monitoring if you test positive, because they are presumed positive (think camps).
Like the Military Industrial Complex, which has turned into a military/security/law enforcement/prison industrial complex all tied together with the same leading characters. Like the War OF Terror which has permeated every aspect of our lives. Many of us were warning back in 2003 on, after the Patriot Act and Department of Homeland Security, etc., that it was going to be ingrained in our lives whether we like it or not. It has, it is a never ending war, just as we said. And now it’s on us.
Based on that, I’m making a prediction. It’s already too late to stop it. The only hope that this might be different is more people dying from the jabs. That’s a sick thing to have to hope for.
It is fascinating to see the parallels between the Covid and climate disaster scams. We could simply replace the word Covid with “climate change” in your excellent article and it would be equally true. Covid has been useful in one sense. It has enabled us to see how such controlled narrative propaganda functions on a relatively short timescale. You are right. There are now too many, deeply invested in the lie to ever let it go.
In the fairy tale of the Emperors New Clothes, when the crowd finally acknowledge that the emperor is naked, he cannot afford to let the pretence go and carries on regardless, as do his courtiers and the rest of his entourage. We can all now clearly see the naked truth if we are willing to look, but it seems the state has a massive entourage.
Good point. The State, or rather their keepers, are running a tight ship in regard to toeing the line. But the pattern of events is becoming so repetitious and predictable to the point where the naked ‘ENDGAME’ is becoming apparent to an increasing number of people with their heads located above ground.
When somebody proffers an alternative world option that destroys the present power holders – the sparks are going to fly big time, because there are far more of us – than them.
Excellent article; thx for articulating this perspective as it’s one that appears to be most pertinent for, as you say, the narrative to continue – forever!! RGB-Y3 out!!
I used to work for big pharma. As soon as I realized that they care more for the profit than care I decided to give my notice, then I thought better of that and simply took a holiday and never went back. I didn’t consider the loss of the job as a negative because I refuse to be complicit in any way. This is integrity. Integrity is refusing to do what you know is wrong for no reason other than it is wrong. I rant about it a lot but people generally refuse to think. They believe that guilt is a reason to renounce integrity, but actually integrity can be regained and rebuilt with a little effort. It was this integrity that gave me self-confidence to find another way of making money, and it was this integrity that led me into my own research about how the world really is, and it was this same integrity that kept me safe from this entire nonsense scam and many more. There is nothing they can threaten me with; there is no fake reward they can dangle in front of me as a way to convince me to give up my integrity. I will not clamber on top of my fellows for imagined self-improvement. I will not even manipulate foolish people for my own ends. Integrity is our soul talking and it is the armour that makes us brave enough to say no masks for me or my family even when all the fake sheep are teaching their spoilt offspring how to make them and force them upon each other. Integrity is completely unaffected by the disgusting mud of this temporary reality. Integrity is the only truly magic key to unlock the mind-control cage that surrounds us all.
>This is not a new process but it usually takes years and years,
>Climate Change being the obvious recent example.
I’ve just been reading some old political diaries (Alan Clark’s). He touches (briefly and disparagingly – good man) on a “global warming conference” being held in London. This was in 1991. 32 years ago.
People have had long and good careers out of that proposition. Indeed, I remember it being called “greenhouse effect” before it was rebranded to “global warming”. Before it was rebranded to “climate change”. Before it was rebranded to “climate emergency”.
I thought I was supposed to underwater by now? Of course, the kids who believe it all are too young to remember, and they wouldn’t believe you if you told them otherwise.
Yeah, and Victorians in Australia are still behaving like hysterical hypochondriacs.