Jan 10, 2023
6

AUDIO: Behind the Twitter Files Hype

Editor

In this episode, James Corbett joins Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout to discuss the Twitter Files phenomenon and how the hype around it is being utilized for more than meets the eye.

This podcast was recorded on December 15th 2022. For detailed shownotes and sources you can visit CorbettRerport.com or UnlimitedHangout.com

antitermite
antitermite
Jan 10, 2023 11:16 PM

Veri Tas
Veri Tas
Jan 10, 2023 10:54 PM

Looks like most people here don’t do audio. We’re visual people, need text.

S Cooper
S Cooper
Jan 10, 2023 10:19 PM

Nazi Boy says, Cull Juice cures Climate Change.”

S Cooper
S Cooper
Jan 10, 2023 10:23 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

S Cooper
S Cooper
Jan 10, 2023 10:10 PM

hotrod31
hotrod31
Jan 10, 2023 10:59 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

Bully for you! The imprisonment of Julian Assange is one of the vilest and cruelest crimes-on-humanity, e-v-e-r.
Every single one of the people involved with keeping him imprisoned, should be locked-up for their part in this cruelty.

