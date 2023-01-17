Jan 17, 2023
WATCH: Truth Finds A Way – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

In his first #SolutionsWatch of the year, James Corbett highlights some creative and fun ways that people have circumvented the censors in the past.

So put your thinking caps on, everyone: how can we employ these types of techniques to circumvent the censors of today?

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
