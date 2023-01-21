First, Do No Harm

Todd Hayen

Medical doctors. Ya gotta love ‘em, and ya gotta hate ‘em. From Norman Rockwell’s iconic Saturday Evening Post portrait of the idyllic American doctor, to the Nazi’s rendition of eugenic “medicine” through evil incarnate Josef Mengele. Obvious to say: doctors as a whole are not all bad. But wow, what a history!

And much of the scary part of that history involves doctors doing things they honestly thought were good for their patients! There has always been some lurking shadow archetype behind the smiling evil doctor with a hypodermic needle or a skull saw in hand, emitting a devilish laugh as he moves in for the “procedure.” What is that about?—why would the collective create such a figure to accompany Rockwell’s interpretation of the gentle, caring, and loving physician?

Both sides of the iconic healer have a clear place in the collective psyche. And ever since the enlightenment forced the duality of science and magic (materialism and soul) into separate, non-integrated disciplines, the dark side of medicine has become more prominent.

Although magic has its shadow side as well, when materialism and soul are integrated, there is a balance that is less likely to favour one or the other extreme.

Obviously medicine is clearly now considered a strict science—which ultimately is its downfall. Soul, spirit, and yes, magic, was wrenched out of the “old medicine’s” loving grasp, which relied on such “unseen forces” as well as connection to the all healing source of all life and matter through care, love, and nurturing. In ancient Egypt the god assigned to medicine (Heka) was also assigned to magic. You couldn’t separate the two.

Keep in mind, magic was not considered superstition; it was a science in and of itself. Very simply put, magic was the power of the unseen. Science was materialism, and magic was metaphysics—the two together made a good team, separated like it is now, not so good.

The propaganda of our time (primarily led by Big Pharma and Big Medicine) has clearly venerated the doctor almost to the level of God—although not too many actual doctors care to take on that role. Compliance is a prominent goal of most physicians, who honestly believe what they prescribe for their patients is good for them. If compliance is their ultimate goal, why would they resist the label “all knowing authority” (God)?

Of course if confronted with the possibility they might consider themselves “God” in order to push their patients to comply, they typically will deny it—unless, of course, they possess a narcissistic personality disorder (as some we know do, who will remain nameless). But that too is part of the shadow.

Needless to say being a doctor still is for most doctors a noble profession. Most of them are indeed heroes and are dedicated to helping people in exchange for almost inhuman volumes of work, long hours, and selfless sacrifice. But…there are notable exceptions….and considering what is happening now, we can reduce the word “most” as a quantifier, to “less and less.” What is happening in that once noble profession is unconscionable, and seems, day by day, to be getting worse.

Doctors can be compared to privates in the army. Very few of them are practicing scientists with little “home laboratories” in their basements. They are not researchers; they are practitioners. They do the physical work necessary as “standard of care orders” handed down to them by scientists and researchers whose job is to figure out what is scientifically “wrong” with a patient, and what can be done about it.

Needless to say that line of command is highly regulated, first by government agencies (AMA, FDA, CDC in the States) and then by private entities such as profit focused pharmaceutical and medical supply companies, as well as hospitals. The opportunity for corruption in these circumstances is up the wazoo. At one time in a galaxy far, far, away, there was a lot of effort to avoid things such as profiteering and conflicts of interest.

Government officials, who typically are expected to be non-biased and to have their attention on the public good, are in conflict with hospitals, doctors, and other health practitioners. Profit systems, which are tangled up in all of this, can easily become the arbiters of policy and “standard of care.” The doctors follow orders cascading down from these corrupt institutions, and for the most part do not question those orders.

They also used to be rather flexible in making their decisions as to what might be best for their patients. They could prescribe off label drugs for one example if they had good reason, through their own informed critical thinking, to do so.

This gap is gradually narrowing, and if we consider the new proposals attempting to be indelibly inked into law in California, (the bill in California has already been signed by the Governor) we can see clearly the intention to remove this gap of doctor flexibility completely.

Doctors will soon be unable to execute, from their own informed decisions, whatever necessary action to protect their patients from harm. But what do doctors do now, before such laws are put into global practice? What about now while doctors still have some freedom to do “what is right.” How do they avoid jumping on the bandwagon that the “powers that be” have encouraged them to jump on? In some situations this “encouragement” is actually coercion, which borders on “legal force” resulting in non-compliance punishments.

These punishments range from a slap on the wrist and regulatory investigation, to loss of license, to threat of arrest. Are all these physicians making bad decisions based on these threats? Or are they making bad decisions because they don’t question the orders being handed down to them? Or is it because they simply do not care, or do not have the thinking power to scratch their heads after hearing such orders and say, “What? Really?” Or, worst of all, do they agree with the agenda and are anxious to see its success?

Obviously it is a combination of all these factors, with maybe a few others added to the mix. Regardless, they all require a violation of a doctor’s Hippocratic Oath. First and foremost, they violate the primary tenet, “Frist, Do No Harm.” The old Eichmann defense, “I was only following orders,” does not stick. It never has, and it never will.

Look at just a few things that have recently happened: the Ontario, Canada, regulatory body for surgeons and physicians recommending that if a patient is unvaccinated, they should ostensibly be considered mentally ill, referred to a psychiatrist, or prescribed psychotropic drugs by the family physician. Any doctor with common sense would see this as a biased effort to push doctors into compliance with an obviously nonmedical agenda.

Patients throughout history have always questioned prescriptions and treatments, and they have never been considered mentally ill for doing so.

How about, also in Canada, where there is new legislation allowing doctors to recommend, and proceed accommodating, a “state approved” assisted suicide program to allow nearly anyone, for nearly any reason, to decide they no longer wanted to live, and then to petition for a state-assisted death.

To state even more fundamental examples, how can any physician recommend, or, in some instances force, a patient to get an injection that has been inarguably inadequately tested, has proven beyond any reasonable doubt to be unsafe, as well as essentially ineffective, against a disease that has not met up to any of the predicted dangers it originally was purported to possess?

How can any medical doctor really stand by the oath he or she swore to uphold if he or she falls into these traps?

Once again, this psychotic blindness is wrapping itself around some of our human culture’s greatest and most fundamental institutions. We see this psychosis, obviously, in government and leadership, in the media we have been, since birth, encouraged to trust explicitly, we see it in medicine’s foundations such as hospitals, medical Universities, and obviously in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceuticals.

And now, we see it clearly in our doctors. There is really nothing, and no one, we can now trust. And when we lose trust in our doctors, who are the ones we must trust more fervently than most others we encounter in our lives, we, as a culture, are truly in crises.

Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here