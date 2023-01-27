Are Pfizer REALLY “directing the evolution” of Covid?

Kit Knightly

Yesterday independent investigative journalists Project Veritas released their latest undercover report: A recording of a research director from Pfizer allegedly admitting the pharma giant is deliberately mutating the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The process, which the researcher – Dr Jordan Walker – refers to as “directed evolution”, would apparently help Pfizer pre-emptively develop new vaccines:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

So, what can we trust about the story?

Well, first, the video does appear at first glance to be genuine. Research shows a complex and detailed online presence for a “Dr Jordan Trishton Walker”.

That includes a (now deleted) LinkedIn page showing he worked as a research director for Pfizer, although there are some gaps and contradictions in the record that would require a more detailed look.

But what about his claims? Or the claims of the rest of the video?

Well, let’s breakdown what “Dr Walker” actually says:

Covid is real and mutating

Their vaccines are not as “effective” against “variants”

Pfizer is researching mutations to pre-empt vaccine development

The public finding out would scare them

They don’t want an “evolved” virus to escape and cause “another outbreak”

This kind of research “probably” created the virus in the first place, aka the “lab leak theory”.

Outside of the idea that Pfizer is “directing the evolution” of the virus, this is all narrative reinforcement.

From the beginning, the only totally verboten position has been that the pandemic is a lie.

You’re allowed to think the virus was natural, or created in a lab.

You’re allowed to believe masks work or don’t. You’re allowed to believe in hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative treatments”. You’re allowed to believe in natural immunity, or vaccines and boosters.

But you’re NOT allowed to believe “Covid” doesn’t exist. That they just rebranded the flu to push through an authoritarian agenda.

You’re allowed to believe anything, so long as you concede that the “Covid” is a new, scary disease that requires special public health measures.

That is the big lie.

And this video – real or not – not only doesn’t challenge this lie, but actually 100% supports it.