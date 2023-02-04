Unconditional Surrender

Todd Hayen
I know I am beating a dead horse here, but I am still fuming about The Atlantic article from October 2022. How dare they?! I am also a bit perturbed by all the folks prematurely declaring victory over this totalitarian abomination.
I know many of you who read my work think I am way too dark about all of this, and that I should acknowledge all of the incredible headway we have made. I mean, really…lots of wonderful stuff ICAN is doing, and Bob Kennedy with Children’s Health Defense, Dr. Kory and Dr. Marik with the FLCCC, America’s Front Line Doctors, on and on.
Tireless, I know. And I do not question their efficacy.
But…we are not there yet folks, and in my dark Dr. Doom opinion, nowhere near it.
The WEF and WHO have not skipped a beat carrying out their agendas although DAVOS didn’t seem to go as smoothly as they had hoped, they all still march on.
Digital IDs, Pandemic Treaties, which put global control in the hands of a couple of unelected officials, plans to replace physical currency with a digital currency (CBDC) (don’t kid yourself, this has horrendous consequences). Closer to every day living level, we have a return to mask mandates showing up as “suggestions” in various places and we hear the PM of New Zealand boasting that he will hunt down the unvaccinated and give them the jab.
I could go on, but I would run out of my allotted words pretty quickly. As I have said before, you don’t have to pull back the sheets too far to expose all the bedbugs you can’t see on the surface. They are all still there, waiting to chew you up good.
We can’t expect sheeple to see them. There are plenty on the surface as well, at least there were over the past few years, and the sheeple can’t see them either. So there is no way we can expect them to see the millions of those buggers who are carrying on their business under the sheets. But we can see them. And feel them biting and sucking our blood. We are like the kid in the movie Sixth Sense. We see dead people, only these people we see are not dead, they are very much alive, and they are destroying our world very quickly.
Just like bedbugs, they are difficult to get rid of. They go underground, they hide, they come out under the protection of night. “Night” in this case is the use of deception and lies to entice people to not notice what they are really doing. Distractions. Carrots. Candy bars (quite literally when it comes to manipulating our children).
Note again The Atlantic article on amnesty.
They offer olive branches, “oh, we didn’t know the vaccines were dangerous, we were just trying to help.” Limited Hangout.
Soon people are going to start getting slaps on the wrists—fall guys. Or even a few people getting heftier reprimands just so it looks like “they are taking care of their own and punishing who needs to be punished.” The Atlantic article makes it clear, certainly at this early point in the process, that they will give as little as they can get away with and admit no wrong doing. That may change, they may at some point give a bit more, but they will never voluntarily give what they need to give to fix this (well, it will never be fixed.)
What will at least come close to fixing it? Unconditional surrender. We cannot take any prisoners.
I am not a big one for capital punishment. I don’t believe killing someone for wrongdoing really accomplishes much of anything other than a certain closure to those who have been wronged. In certain cases I would be on board with this. But there is a lot you can do on the way to correcting a situation before you hang someone or inject them or fry them. And this correction needs to be massive.
I am afraid that many of us are so forgiving, and are so shell-shocked, they will be satisfied with the tiniest victories. Very much like they already are. I can’t see how this sort of response is going to completely kill this many-headed hydra. The bedbugs have to be entirely annihilated, there cannot be a single one standing, or else the colony will come right back.
The system is so deeply corrupt. And I am not just talking about government, or corporate America, or the US educational system, or law enforcement, or the CIA, all this, yes, but even the deepest of moral foundations has nearly entirely collapsed. It has all turned into a slurry of ugliness, hatred, and indecency. We are losing our souls. More accurately, many are giving their souls away in exchange for hit after hit of artificial euphoria.
Euphoria found either in the form of material acquisition in a blindingly consumer-oriented culture, or euphoria found in the form of the threat/resolution, threat/resolution, repetitive cycle that churns on endlessly. Read Orwell’s 1984 for a chilling example of how all of this works.
To “fix” this entire system, and the swill it sits on, probably requires armageddon. Not a pretty solution, but possibly the only option we have unless people take action very quickly. And of course if there is some sort of divine intervention, things could change for the positive more quickly and efficiently. But don’t count on that. We humans typically have to get ourselves out of our own messes. Although I am pretty certain God intervenes quite often and keeps things from getting much worse—things are always capable of getting much worse.
So lets rule out depending on God to get us out of this, and lets also rule out going into Mad Max or Terminator mode. What then would this great reckoning look like? I don’t think we can get away with it being simple. I also doubt if any sort of revolution will heat up to the point it needs to in order to burn out all the bedbugs hiding in the mattress. We may have to experience something much worse than we already have from the powers that be to get the heat high enough. And I don’t think it will be a complete failure if the infestation isn’t 100% cleared out with just one blast of heat. The body has to survive, even if all of the cancer is removed through radical means. We may have to do this in stages.
The first stage in this reckoning would entail a complete removal of any of the major players in this whole affair, including trials, prosecutions, and sentencing. This has to be unabashedly public so there is no one on the planet who has any doubt as to what has happened. This would be logically followed by a wide-ranging rebuild of the public health system, including the CDC, FDA, NIAID, etc.
Of course there would be many stages to follow. So many, if one is to get to the core of the fundamental issues, it makes my head spin. Certainly this IS an opportunity to start creating something new and meaningful, but it has to start with an unconditional surrender and an end to the global movement toward totalitarianism. That can only start with a comprehensive admission to guilt and wrongdoing by all those guilty of these crimes against humanity.
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here
This is a false dilemma. It’s not about being ready for the pure truth, which nobody really knows what it is anyway. It’s about a genuine debate about issues, about presenting both sides of the story. Never before in history have so many people been so well educated as today. At the same time, the way totalitarianism is being imposed on the world is through turning “science” into religion. But what they’re peddling is not true science. It’s technology, at best. And they’re suppressing any alternative viewpoint. I see no reason why people wouldn’t be ready for an open debate about, say, the virus issue. Why not have a debate between guys like Kaufman, Cowan, Lanka with the advocates of viruses? I don’t see why this would be in any way injurious to people, why the “truth” would need to be kept away from them.
Debate or truth is not the problem. The problem is the motherfuckers who have managed to convince the populace that whatever doesn’t coincide with their bullshit is disinformation, conspiracy theory, etc.
Also, should people be spoonfed information, in small bits, so they wouldn’t be overwhelmed and reject stuff they don’t like to hear because it’s liable to upset their worldview? I’d certainly err on the side of telling them the way it is, rather than handpicking stuff that one assumes they’re able to swallow. People are remarkably adaptable. Take for instance the totalitarian regimes of the Second World. It seemed that they’d remain in place for ever, people in the communist bloc had no hope that things would ever change. It was what it was. Then, within a year or so, the whole thing came crashing down and disappeared down the tubes, pretty much instantly. Interestingly enough, the same thing happened to the First World, with COVID. Within a few months, all the notions of liberty, freedonm of speech, democracy, etc. disappeared. And people accepted that too – unfortunately, things went the wrong direction this time.
Anyway, I don’t think that withholding anything from people is a good strategy. Let them have the stuff and think about it.
Exactly.
Except that I don’t think neural implants are necessary, even though they’d be the ultimate nail in the coffin. But the process toward the “Borg” is well underway, as humans have been for ages rendering themselves less and less self-sufficient, self-reliant. Look at the world hundred years ago and today. People are more and more cogs in the system, less and less consequential contributors to the “Borg”, subject to schemes, systems that govern their lives, place 1000+1 restrictions on them. Nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care as per Carlin – most of the idiots like it. They’re already part of the Borg through their phones.
Dull sameness is engulfing the world. Everything is being standardized, individuality is suppressed.
It might seem that this collectivization on steroids bears semblance to communism or is an extension thereof. Absolutely not. Communism, however utopian and abused, was a bottom-up concept hijacked by the fucks in charge. Today’s fuckery is completely top-down, where total control is the only objective.
and this all continues until ‘we the people’ get off our assess and stop complaining and start doing something about it – thoughts here – Democracy Study Guide – https://www.rudemacedon.ca/DSG/0000-summary.html
Don’t worry, you’re not being a pessimist. I don’t know who these people are saying things will be fine. The only solution is that the US must be broken up into at least 3 parts. Selling out Americans is just too profitable–no one can resist it. Even if a seemingly good person is miraculously elected, he or she can’t resist selling us out. The world’s other big problem is the alliance of US/UK elites. That problem is solved by breakup of US.
You have to bear in mind that the same mindset that hypes up the fear of Covid also uses anything else convenient that comes along (like a random Chinese ‘spy’ balloon!). Along the way it will stir up fear of Monkeypox, “Winter Surges”, gas cookers — you name it, its a mortal threat (or is likely to cause premature dementia, will permanently wreck you child’s education etc. etc. etc.)
Back when Covid first broke out the Vietnamese government put out a music video to help educate the people about the virus and what you could do to stop it spreading. This is actually pretty generic ‘how to deal with infectious virus’ stuff but worth watching because it shows that at least someone, somewhere, had their head screwed on.
https://youtu.be/9o6-TELdvRY
“That can only start with a comprehensive admission to guilt and wrongdoing by all those guilty of these crimes against humanity.”
It is highly unlikely any of the psychopathic plutocrats will voluntarily admit to, confess or turn themselves in for their heinous crimes against humanity. That is not how this system works. Did the conspirators who tried to overthrow FDR get arrested, tried and go to jail? Did Eisenhower face a world court for the way he bombed German civilians? LBJ who waged war in/on Viet Nam, Cambodia and Laos died not in a jail but surrounded by his family a rich man at home. Nixon was deposed via Watergate but other than that embarrassment lived comfortably until he died. World class killers like George H.W. Bu$h, Bill Clinton, George W. Bu$h, Barack Obama and their warmonger policymakers all got off Scott Free! Even though he didn’t destroy a country or a region like his predecessors (unless you count the US) Donald Trump doesn’t get a pass because he unleashed “Operation Warp Speed” and its concomitant ills on us. Lastly Dementia Joe a career grifter and warmonger will just ride off into the sunset to enjoy his millions.
It is naïve to expect things to change via the system; this society is not structured to hold the ruling class accountable for its wickedness and evil. it never has been. Given the current pall of nihilism, depression, cowardice, lethargy and apathy hanging over the world, maybe Divine Intervention is the only solution.
Nothing less than a stake through the heart would ensure these perpetrators of absolute evil would not rise up, regroup and repeat their abominable crimes against humanity. We should show them no mercy, though collaborators and accomplices may be allowed a modicum of extenuation and forgiveness if they unreservedly acknowledge their complicity to atrocity and are truly repentant.
I wouldn’t be one of those.
I do, however, think you’re a bit optimistic about things improving.
About 75% of the population are going to sleep walk into the incoming fascist nightmare. The other 25%, vis-a-vis us, will be hunted down.
So in the coming years, if you haven’t worked out how to avoid this incoming fascist nightmare or camouflaged yourself sufficiently to exist within it, if you want to live like that, then I absolutely guarantee you that the underside of floorboards and dusty attics are going to become your friend, and they’ll be some of the few that you have.
For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.
2 Corinthians 10
There is only one antidote and that is to embody the spirit of Christ as much as one can. It purifies others and demolishes evil. Millions of Christ-like humans would terrify tptb.
Yes. That’s how it looks to me too.
The one conversation we’re not having is about
“What are we gonna do with all our free time ?”
We know machine’s are gonna replace, us do most of the work.
We all are being made redundant (in more than one way)…
So, “What are we gonna do with all our fee time ?”
( I hope the pay is good !)…
We are going to be scrabbling for food, shelter and safety.
Coma
A Thai princess is in a Pfizer induced coma as we speak. Some are hoping that this could mean the Thai government could gun for Pfizer but I doubt if anything will come of it. Pfizer had a revenue of $100 billion last year.
Sheeple
The media is in the process of keeping tennis player Djokovic unpopular. The clot shot is not mentioned but it is obvious the narrative is still in place. People are still “testing” themselves for convid. Muzzles are still quite widespread. The nightmarish excesses of the last three years could be brought back with minimal pushback from the sheeple. I am not sure why the banksters eased the dystopia. Perhaps Ukraine. There is some nonsense about a Chinese balloon. The long term prognosis in uncertain.
‘Unconditional surrender’ is not in the vocabulary of psychopaths, authoritarians and narcissists.
They have no concept of “Sorry, we fucked up”
Their warped world view will go to their graves with them.
Why do you speak of Armageddon like it’s a bad thing? It’s good to know the meaning of Word before speaking.
Armageddon appears once in the book of Revelation. It’s when God destroys all evil. There is nothing to be afraid of, since destruction of evil is a good thing.
The end of the evil spirits is necessary for our salvation.
The evil structures in this world, or in our spirits, must come to an end. We can’t live with it. This world is not good for humanity, nor is it any glory to God, so we decided, or God did, it’s time to end it. End of evil, how would it be a bad thing?
Armageddon is certainly a bad thing – at least in the sense that Jesus Himself mourned the loss of some of his friends.
Perhaps we all know some people whom we would regard as friends, but who are, by the standards of, say, the Bible, not morally or spiritually developed at all – perhaps even very irresponsible in that respect.
An admittedly apocryphal story says that one day Jesus’s disciples found him weeping, and asked Him what was wrong.
He told them that Satan’s forces had been unable to make a dent in (I think) the Essene community – an exceptional group of spiritually enlightened people – and so they would inevitably turn to mankind in general in order to seek their revenge…
The message I take from that story is that Jesus was not at all confident that mankind as a whole would be able to withstand the coming assault, and that the thought upset Him a great deal.
I think perhaps we should try our best anyway.
Let Armageddon come when it comes; I’m sure we don’t need to hasten its arrival, and now might be a good time to think about what this all means.
I don’t understand anything you wrote. None of that is in the book of Revelation.
This is spiritual, from start to finish.
It’s not about people, mundane communities or historical figures. It’s about God being God and doing what God does.
And yeah, we all as Humanity agreed. As far as I’m concerned, the Antichrist has already lost. All things evil are being removed. But evil is spiritual; it is not a man or some people over there.
My comment didn’t set out to quote the book of Revelation.
It set out to express my own somewhat religious thoughts concerning a famous religious book.
Do you only understand what is written in a book? Does what people say, or what they write to you make no sense?
As to the relevance and understandability of my comment, I was addressing your criticism of the author when you asked, “Why do you speak of Armageddon like it’s a bad thing?”
My very first sentence was, “Armageddon is certainly a bad thing”, and if you find that hard to understand, I can only apologize for not being one of your books.
As far as understanding you, I can only say that I agree with everything you said in your comment, so we really ought not to have a problem here.
Yes, indeed, the core of the matter is spiritual, and I wish more people were aware of that.
What I didn’t agree with was your criticism of the author in this article, so I used a few more sentences, along with an anecdote, to try and explain why.
Spiritual matters are extremely important to me, so you need not assume that my arguments are made from a materialistic point of view just because they don’t coincide with yours.
Armageddon as the end of evil is only bad for those who are with the Devil.
I know it doesn’t seem like that, yet. But in reality that is what is happening. The Good Lord told me about this war ten years ago. I had almost forgotten it, and in March 2020, when they declared war in almost every state in the world, I got so desperate about all this shit that I planned on suicide. That’s when God made me read the Revelation, and it sure did help to remind me of the purpose of this. The purpose is good. Really.
The Godless fear His wrath.
A critique of another disingenuous ‘apology’ : https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/dissecting-the-new-plea-for-covid
I knew 8 years ago that they have submarines listening to our conversations fact.And now they don’t even hide it.What do you think your army is doing if there is no war?!?
RE: …run out of my allotted words…
Does Off-G have word count policy for what they publish? What is it?
You all might laugh at my thoughts am I not right we are consciousness you can be anything you want you don’t have to go along with the trend you can be and do whatever you want for the good of everything.
The Walls of Surveillance and Indignity, Erected Before Our Eyes
https://tessa.substack.com/p/medical-machine-marching
OT
80% of the comments come from 20% of the users. (in most articles)
Dear 20%, the excess of information is noise.
If you care about bringing your point across,please,wrap it up a little bit.
Thank you
You are not the field you are the universe.
WHO releases international pandemic treaty zero draft that targets “misinformation” and “disinformation”
https://reclaimthenet.org/who-releases-international-pandemic-treaty-zero-draft-that-targets-misinformation-and-disinformation
There is never going to be a “Nuremberg 2.0”
Even if there is ~ and this is a best case scenario ~ remember that Nuremberg 1.0 was just a bunch of show trials.
For each war criminal prosecuted, thousands got away, many of them fêted by the MIC’s of the victorious world powers.
The biggest war criminals were turned into heroes.
That’s the reason we are where we are. Those who escaped then, instrumental in the chaos and destruction ever since and particularly now. I hate to say it, but this time I think justice will be delivered by the people initially and chaos will reign for a while. If you look at WW2, before Nuremberg the same happened then, except it was the German people and not their leaders who were the main victims of the revenge.
With so many potential targets now, globalists, governments/opposition, media, medical profession, top judiciary, other state traitors etc I dread to think of the social unrest to come – on top of the chaos they already have planned against us. Thorough preparedness and faith and doing ones bit, as mentioned in comments above, the key to survival. imo
“an end to the global movement toward totalitarianism… can only start with a comprehensive admission of wrongdoing by all those guilty of crimes against humanity”.
There is no end to movements toward totalitarianism, nor do they last. Humanity has been committing crimes against humanity for millions of years — even when humanity was only a gleam in some proto-chimpanzee’s eye — and humanity has never apologized to itself for its crimes against itself. Nor does totalitarianism ever succeed in establishing itself over human nature. Because nature, human or otherwise, is endlessly inventive and tries first one thing, then another.
Arrest the criminals if you can do it. Extract confessions of guilt if you can do it. Send the guilty to join their dead victims if you can do it. But don’t expect “to end a global movement” — whether toward totalitarianism or toward the hoola hoop. Might as well expect “to end a global movement” of the sea towards Spring tide or Neap tide.
“Time is no healer: the patient is no longer there” — TS Eliot.
“These things pass like storms.” — Max Born to Albert Einstein in Nazi Germany during one of humanity’s more acute swerves toward totalitarianism.
“I mean, really…lots of wonderful stuff ICANis doing, and Bob Kennedy with Children’s Health Defense, Dr Kory, and Dr. Marik with the FLCCC, America’s Front Line Doctors, on and on.”
You mean like telling the world we’ve been facing a “mismanaged pandemic” marked by a disease called “COVID-19” which could be better countered by means other than shots which “don’t stop transmissions” or “protect people from the virus,” all caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2?
Never mind that there is ZERO proof for a “pandemic,” if you look at excess death numbers before the shots began, as Denis Rancourt has done. Zero proof for the existence of a unique disease called “COVID-19” since it does not even have unique symptoms, and can only be distinguished by tests like the PCR or antigen, inaccurate under the best of conditions> And meaningless since there is no proof for the existence of SARS-CoV-2 via physical isolation, purification and demonstration it is a pathogen, hence no way to calibrate these tests.
Yes, never mind, just keep regurgitating the same lies which the official narrative has been pushing, in fact the core lies of that narrative, and contest only the countermeasures, claiming you have better ones. Wonderful stuff indeed, Todd.
Yes.
I have no idea how this got posted twice. Sorry. Admin, please feel free to remove this extra copy, i would if i could.
I agree with you regarding ICAN/Del Bigtree. However, regardless of his stance on viruses etc, he does engage in the good fight for freedom of speech and medical freedom. And for that alone ICAN and Del are my allies. Our allies don’t have to agree with all our own principles, so long as they stand for freedom.
and to be more fair, bigtree has let other viewpoints out. he gave time to andy kaufman. think he did same for bryan ardis too.
Andy Kaufman was on in …. July 2020. Almost 3 years ago. Ardis played to Bigtree’s agenda of reinforcing the fear message. His science was non-existent, right from the fact that snake venom is not active orally, is only toxic when injected into someone or some entity’s blood.
Not a matter of agreeing with us on principles. When you channel false information, and doing so knowingly, you are engaged in disseminating disinformation. Saying that there is a “pandemic” when there is zero proof of one and lots of evidence that there isn’t one is lying, RFK Jr knows the fact, he interviewed Denis Rancourt about his findings, and tried to push back, claiming that death patterns showed leapfrogging because of ….. air travel (by allegedly infected humans). Rancout explained how this was false, RFK Jr persisted.
He told Rancourt he didn’t understand the specifics of Tuscany in Italy, Rancourt gently corrected him to “Lombardy,” over 100 miles to the north. Later, RFK Jr stated he didn’t really know much about Italy. There you have him tryin gto maintain a false narrative. How does this support “freedom”?
Exactly. Why is this so hard to explain to people in the truth movement? Many seem to act as though we had allies to burn.
As a related point to this I include the following comment which I made a few days back concerning the interview RFK did with Denis Rancourt.
While this does not speak to the discussions around virology it does speak to the discussions around the false notion that there was a “pandemic” and the overall tenor of these discussions.
If you listen to this interview with Denis Rancourt you will see multiple examples that illustrate RFK’s inherent contradictions and assorted logical fallacies as he discusses and attempts to defend the notion that there was a viral pandemic.
Are we suppose to ignore this?
Look this is THE guy who sits atop the mountain of the “health freedom movement.” Yet on this most basic of questions he hasn’t the capacity to discuss this with any degree of intellectual rigor. He simply doesn’t know much about it- admits he doesn’t- yet not only forms (and has) a firm hypothesis (which defies all logic and biological and medical history) but has the audacity to state that his cock-eyed theory is what EVERYONE should hold to be true.
And guess what- because he is seen as THE sacred cow virtually everyone who hears the words out of RFK’s mouth will believe this patently absurd theory EVEN AS he openly admits he doesn’t know much about one of the lynchpins of his theory.
That’s nuts man, and I can guarantee that if it were the other way around people would be skewering Rancourt but I guess RFK is to get a pass here cause it might “hurt the cause” or “create division? What crazy logic is this?
This snippet is not unique it is indicative.
BTW Tuscany is in western Italy, west of the Apennines, south and west of the actual region which appeared to be heavily impacted. He couldn’t even get the damn place right and knows zero about what has been happening in N Italy for the last 15 years- hint: it ain’t a virus.
Here is the interview:
https://rumble.com/v277v9y-all-cause-mortality-with-denis-rancourt-ph.d..html
In this instance RFK was in way over his head as witnessed in the way he sidestepped many of Rancourt’s points which illustrated, via concrete evidence, there was no pandemic.
Here is a clip from the transcript. At this point in the interview Kennedy is responding to Rancourt’s evidence that viral transmission could not be possible for excess mortality as it has been stated. Note that RFK postulates his theory as to how the viral spread occurred in N Italy AND has the audacity to presume “most people” would recommend this:
@8:54:
“Okay, so let me push back on you. Yeah. You know, I think most people are going to recommend here, which is that the reason that you had these huge number of deaths in Paris and New York and for example, in northern Italy, which you did not mention in Tuscany, the same time as earlier, actually, than the spikes that I was mentioning. I’d love to hear your explanation for that. Because that seemed to be I mean, that’s where we all got the idea that this virus was galloping through and killing lots and lots of people. And they didn’t have remdesivir in Italy at that time, so something was killing people.”
The conversation returns to Italy and after Rancourt suggests the deaths there were mainly in hospitals RFK says the following:
@31:56
“My impression I don’t know much about Italy either than the news reports and having been over there and people having the impression…”
Read that again- RFK freely admits he doesn’t know much about what happened in Italy but just 23 minutes earlier he used that very place, N Italy, as the example and a lynchpin for his esoteric and illogical “hypothesis.”
There are multiple other examples of RFK’s lack of coherence. He simply can’t or won’t come to terms with the fact that there was no pandemic it was administrative slaughter by the Bio-Security State used to instill fear, force lockdowns, roll out mRNA’s and smash the economic order for the Going Direct Great Reset as decided upon by the G7 nations in 2019 at Jackson Hole.
I just responded to Veri Tas right above using the RFK Jr interview of Rancourt, before reading this. Great minds think a like.-)
I’d like Todd Hayen to respond to this comment!
RE: RFK Jr’s interview with Denis Rancourt
Ironically, RFK Jr is more open to consider Rancourt’s hypothesis than Todd Hayen is.
Well…whatever it is…a bad cold, the flu…I know people who have been really sick…with whatever…the organizations Todd mentions are truly helping people. Nothing is black and white…it is so easy to put down any statement made. Easy.
Any proof of a “pandemic,” a debilitating disease being spread by infection, a pattern of sickness which indicates this? Denis Rancourt has clearly demonstrated otherwise.
“Really sick” does not remotely show this is caused by a virus, let alone a specific virus. The EPA told people living near toxic waste sites in the 1980s that they were sick because of the flu, before admitting something else was happening. Polio was the result of spraying by arsenic and then DDT, not a virus. And so on.
“I mean, really…lots of wonderful stuff ICAN is doing, and Bob Kennedy with Children’s Health Defense, Dr. Kory and Dr. Marik with the FLCCC, America’s Front Line Doctors, on and on.”
You mean like telling the world we’ve been facing a “mismanaged pandemic” marked by a disease called “COVID-19” which could be better countered by means other than shots which “don’t stop transmissions” or “protect people from the virus,” all caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2?
Never mind that there is ZERO proof for a “pandemic,” if you look at excess death numbers before the shots began, as Denis Rancourt has done. Zero proof for the existence of a unique disease called “COVID-19” since it does not even have unique symptoms, and can only be distinguished by tests like the PCR or antigen, inaccurate under the best of conditions> And meaningless since there is no proof for the existence of SARS-CoV-2 via physical isolation, purification and demonstration it is a pathogen, hence no way to calibrate these tests.
Yes, never mind, just keep regurgitating the same lies which the official narrative has been pushing, in fact the core lies of that narrative, and contest only the countermeasures, claiming you have better ones. Wonderful stuff indeed, Todd.
And yes again 👍
I’m sorry, with all due respect, I do not believe the world is ready for the pure truth (I don’t even know what that is at this point). I personally am in more agreement with you (although not fully certain as you are) than the people and organizations I am giving credit to. But the pure truth will not at all be accepted.
As sad as it is, this has to be fed to the sheep slowly, in chunks they can digest. Sure, if you want to continue pushing stuff that very few on that side of the fence can take in, that is certainly your prerogative. But please consider this before you diss people, including me, that are working hard to ease people into the truth. I do not believe your method is effective, assuming you are even publically presenting it.
A simple change in a point of view can result in profound changes.
A different point of view held by Francis Pottenger, Jr. MD, Weston Price, D.D.S., Andre Voisin, DVM, and William Albrecht, PhD, as expressed in Albrecht’s words: “It’s not the overpowering invader we must fear but the weakened condition of the victim.”
Based on the evidence they present, I have adopted this point of view. (I am not running for office so I no need to be popular.)
RE: “I do not believe the world is ready for the pure truth…”
I don’t think you realize what you are saying here. So, you are now a gatekeeper of the “truth”? You decide what people are ready for? Is that what CHD, Del Bigtree et al are doing and you agree with that? Fundamentally you are making an argument for censorship.
We are not children.
No I am not the “gatekeeper” of truth, but I am my own gatekeeper of what I present to the world in my articles, that is an exercise of my own freedom to speak what I wish to speak. And according to your own comment here, are YOU the gatekeeper of the truth? Is Jeffrey? And I beg to differ, you and I might not be children, but the sheep certainly seem to be. That is who I was referring to, sorry I didn’t make that clear.
Negotiation always requires compromise to be successful in coming to a settlement. We may have to compromise the truth we know as we convey it to those we are negotiating with. Whether people like Kennedy et al present the full truth or not, they are presenting what they believe is palatable by the parties they are negotiating with, it is a compromise. The party we are presenting to, the sheep, already know what we believe the truth is, and they have rejected it. They are not being treated like children, it is only that I (we) are making a compromise not to say “either you believe ALL of this, or don’t believe ANY of it.” I don’t personally think that works.
What I present in my articles I do not consider a lie. I simply do not go into nuance with terms like “virus” “pandemic” “Covid 19″…you may consider this “not telling the whole truth” but I do not. There is a lot out there that I am unsure of, just because you, or Jeffrey, thinks you have it all figured out, I do not.
Sorry…I have no intention to continue with this fight. I write what I write, if you don’t like it, don’t read it. And yes, I do take in what you all say, it does impact my position, I respect what all of you say, and unlike you (or so it seems) I consider us all on the same team, not all believing the exact same thing, but on the same team. I would never put any of you down. I will not condemn people the likes of Robert Kennedy, ICAN, et al because they are not preaching the most extreme position out there. If they did, very few people would listen and they would be rendered useless I do believe they have done great work. This is indeed unfortunate, but it is just the way it is.
We are not children but the many out there have the mindset of children. Speaking only from experience after trying to hit them with info from the likes of Lanka, Bailey, and others. It’s like telling young kids Santa does not exist.
By lying to them, you are keeping them in child mindsets.
Naw. I was four or five when the kids at school laughed at everybody in the class who still believed in Santa.
It hurt a bit, but my parent’s little half-smiles while they went through the traditional Santa shenanigans told their own story.
I paid attention to my parents’ little half-smiles, so my childish disappointment didn’t scar me for life, or make me think my parents were liars.
In fact, later, I very much appreciated all their efforts many decades ago to make a rather mundane existence much more entertaining.
The borderline between little fibs for the sake of fun and outright lying always seemed pretty clear.
I suppose it depends on the personalities of all the people concerned, but Santa was never a figure of religious worship in my family. Just a bit of fun, with lots of presents . . .
I often think that a pinch of humorous salt will save us all.
Forgive me for beating a dead horse, but you’ve got me riled up. 😀
I stand by my statement that most of the world does not seem to be ready for certain truths and if we are to make an impression on them we have to be careful what we present. If you, or anyone else wants to dump all of the pure truth on them at once, be my guest. That is not making an argument for censorship. It is making my own personal statement about what I write and how I write it.
You certainly may disagree with my assessment and my style, and you have the perfect right to criticize my approach. I don’t have any intention in stopping you. What I have issue with is the style Jeffrey presents his own argument. It is personally offensive, and although he has the right to be offensive, I have the right to be offended and tell him about it. That’s all.
Disseminating blatant lies is WAY different from not speaking the whole truth. Talking to people in language which takes “pandemic” and “COVID-19” as if these are facts is the former. Not talking about the question of viruses is the latter. If you can’t tell the difference, that’s mind-blowing.
I don’t mean to be splitting hairs here, and I am sincerely curious to know this, but where have I “talked to people” in language which takes “pandemic” and “Covid 19” as if these are facts?
If I have, and show me the text, then I agree with you 100%, that is wrong. I have never believed either of those things WERE fact. If I use those words in my articles I am referring to them as such: “what is popularly known as the pandemic” or “what is typically referred to by the sheep as Covid 19″…obviously I am not going to write such cumbersome descriptions.
I also will admit that in the beginning I did believe there was something out there that could be “identified” as “Covid 19″…whether it be “virus” or whatever…but again, I have generally thought of Covid 19 as a NAME the powers that be and sheep were calling “this thing.”
This is what RFK Jr, Del Bigtree and the other people you mention have been doing. ““talked to people” in language which takes “pandemic” and “Covid 19” as if these are facts?” The title of Chapter 1 of RFK Jr’s Fauci book is “A Mismanaged Pandemic.” He and others in that group have criticized the shots for “not stopping transmission” or for “not protecting people against infection by COVID.” When “truth” media peddle lies, we got problems.
So you are saying if I support someone, like RFK, Jr, or Bigtree, who have said things we consider untruths, i.e. viruses are real or the pandemic was real, then by extension I am telling a lie myself? Is that what you mean?
I see your point and do understand what you mean. It is a valid point, but I just can’t agree with it. As a writer following that sort of logic would stifle my work so much I wouldn’t be able to write a sentence let alone a whole article.
We have a thing in psychology we call “object constancy” which means if you assess a person, all their good points and their bad points, you come up with an average…do the good points outweigh the bad points? I believe RFK, Jr. is a good person, in fact, I think he is an exemplary person in this fight. His past proves that, and what he is doing now proves that. Yes, if he believes in viruses and believes the pandemic was a real thing ,those are big errors (and in fact, regardless what his chapter 1 said, I don’t really think he believes what he says), but in my opinion it doesn’t outweigh the good things he has done in this fight. Sure, it could have been better, but it is what it is.
I think I basically do that with all of the players in this game, and the bottom line, it is MY assessment. It is MY article…you certainly don’t have to agree with it but. I do not believe I am a liar. Those are pretty strong words.
I never said YOU were a liar. I said you were endorsing people who are telling lies without bothering to say that they are telling big lies, not about peripheral matters, but about the core of the narrative. The specific countermeasures of the US government after 9/11 were questioned, but not the core lie, the fact that there was no external attack by “foreign Islamic terrorists on the US, which brought down the WTC.” This lie was not even questioned by most “truth” activists, not the leading ones, for at least a couple of years. This should have been called to attention.
And the countermeasures to “COVID pandemic” are being questioned, but not the idea that there is a pandemic, marked by a unique disease called “COVID,” This keeps the core lie going, setting the stage for different “countermeasures,” when no countermeasures are necessary except counters to fear.
People who push what they know to be lies, and what constitutes the core of the official narrative, whose aim is domination and subjugation, should be called out, at the very least criticized for doing so even if lauded for good deeds against specific countermeasures. Failure to do so, to make them nothing other than doers of good deeds, is seriously misinforming people.
For what it’s worth, I make a considerable effort to ensure that I never lie when discussing important matters.
That said, the choice of words, as well as how many or how few we use, can be our most effective tool.
I see Todd’s approach as an attempt to maximize the chances of success by, as he says himself, “easing” people into the truth.
This is not lying, even if dishonest people can, of course, pervert the meaning of any given sentence.
I certainly see no attempt by Todd to do that, because I can well imagine what Jacinda Ardern or Sushi Riddick would do with exactly the same material.
This is just sparing people the “frying-pan-over-the-head” shock of hearing something they are psychologically not prepared to hear.
There is no need for untruths here. We’re just talking about digestible portions for people with sensitive stomachs – like nurses with experience in keeping people alive and helping them recover from horrible injuries and diseases.
We want the patient to get better, not to be moved from one mental ward into another . . .
Todd didn’t say that was what he was doing at all.
His comment above makes a great deal of sense, since the point is whether or not we succeed in persuading people, rather than fail by bludgeoning the truth into them. That way only makes people mad.
As a teacher, I know that digestible portions are essential when educating students – of any age. In that respect, the brain actually behaves rather like a stomach:
When the stomach gets over-stuffed with nourishment which would otherwise be perfectly good, it gets indigestion and rebels with consequences that we all know pretty well.
The brain also knows how to defend itself against over-stuffing. It just switches off – which is not at all the result we want.
Thank you….
You too do not differentiate between not telling the entire story, and telling lies about it. There is a huge difference. Not telling kids of 6 about sex is not the same as telling them that a bogeyman hiding in closets at home is gonna get them if they don’t do their homework.
Reichs Minister for Propaganda, Dr Josef Goebbels, faced a quandary –
How to spare the feelings of the German people, how to break it gently to them that the National Hero, General Erwin Rommel, got thrashed in the deserts of North Africa by the Brits…He decided to not tell them…
Let me get this. The world isn’t ready to be told that there was no “pandemic,” that the statistical facts do not show this to be true? That what Denis Rancourt presented doesn’t shred the “pandemic” notion into sub atomic particles? That RFK Jr tried to push back hard against Rancourt and asserted nonsense in doing so?? Or that the health agencies around the world are themselves saying that “COVID-19” cannot be distinguished from other ailments without PCR or antigen tests? The world isn’t ready to hear what the health agencies are admitting? Really?
Are we going to lie to people because we think they’re too stupid to understand things? Isn’t that exactly how we’ve been treated by the authorities? Should we keep telling people that 2 “hijacked” airliners knocked down three steel frame hi rises at the WTC on 9/11 because they aren’t ready for demolition? Are you fully aware of what you are saying?
If you think they are ready, then tell them! Do you write? Then write, get out there and TELL THEM. And guess what, I will support you every step of the way.
If you want to, send me links, write up what you believe, and send it to me and I will write an article…inform me, tell me what you think I don’t know, I want to hear it.
The limited hangout is the pfizer leak mutate, lab leak, gain of function etc, Anybody perpetuating the existence of viruses is maintaining the narrative. Once you kill that the whole thing dies, and they have to move to climate change or something else for complete control.
Is “People are Sheeple” the cornerstone of your thoughts here?
Is that all there is? Is this some “self-evident truth?”
Everyday people are aware of the contempt that many so-called “intellectuals” hold for their presumed inferiors.
I’ve been hearing this jive-ass cynicism for decades amongst the lib/progs who contemptuously and condescendingly blame the people for being ignorant and stupid and brain-washed when there is no one more thoroughly brain-washed then those who have been inculcated with liberal and progressive ideas.
Now, I guess the question is: Do you believe that the people can make determinations for themselves?
“Sheeple” is a pejorative term, the implication is that you believe that the majority of the people are “sheeple” based on your statement – I do not believe the world is ready for the pure truth.
Does this mean you (or some selected “Officials of Truth Dispensary”) are to be arbiters of this truth and the one(s) who are qualified to dole out “portions” of this truth to the sheep at some predetermine time in some predetermined “quantity?”
Just how does this work?
If that is true, how can anybody who advances this theory exempt themselves unless they see themselves as superior to the hapless “sheeple” who can only be fed the truth “in chunks they can digest” according to your “belief.”
If the people are “sheeple”, why aren’t you bleating?
Perhaps you should you not heed your own “advice”- “please consider this before you diss people”– as you just dissed some significant portion of the, according to you, “not yet ready world.”
I so agree with you Todd!
I just re-read your post and I honestly cannot understand why you have chosen to attack me the way you have, so I am going to drop and just let you feel the way you feel with no rebuttal. Just ignore my previous post.
This is the problem as I see it. Once a person sees that virology is essentially a big pharma corporate money making fraud..well then (even though it is obviously almost impossible for most people to digest) you still just want to tell the “whole” truth and stop beating around the bush with “half” truths, when by doing so, you are essentially reinforcing the “central” lie on which pandemic scams depend… that there is an identifiable “virus” for each illness… Sorry..there just isn’t … Whatever your personal or professional reservations..try to watch “The end of Germ Theory”on odysee.
I was a terrain theory advocate probably before a lot of you were born. I have no problem declaring to my readers the germ theory, and viruses in particular, are bogus. I am not in a position right now to go through all of my articles word for word and make a declaration that what I might or might not imply about viruses, the pandemic, etc. is really the point of a particular article, because most of the time I can be pretty sure I have never said something like “viruses are REAL, the pandemic is REAL, Covid is REAL”…granted an implication is a problem as well, I understand that, so I am taking what all of you are saying to heart. But I guarantee you I will not please all of you all of the time.
In THIS article my mentioning of the hard work that Kennedy, ICAN, et al have done is not an endorsement of germ theory, or an endorsement of every single word any of these people have uttered. I was simply recognizing them as hard workers in this cause…I am sure everyone everywhere do not all agree on everything. I DO believe these people are champions in this cause, if you have proof and evidence they are NOT, please inform me. Just because I acknowledge their work in an article does not mean I believe every word they have ever said.
No one was at significant elevated risk during the faked ‘pandemic’, the risks were tiny. In fact it was governments and media steering a terror campaign. Official epidemiology demonstrates this quite clearly.
This is the argument which uses the fewest number of moves to discredit the virus fear propaganda and put Covid authoritarianism in the cool light of day. This argument doesn’t require us to dismantle any paradigms of western medicine or risk getting ourselves labelled germ theory denying crackpots. Lol
It serves no tactical advantage to oppose germ theory. It’s more work, people tune out and it quickly turns into a circle jerk in a (germ-free) vacuum.
And, ironically, even if we could prove a negative and get germ theory chucked out (good luck with that everyone lol) it’s not going to help! It won’t help because anything can be weaponised! Terrain theory can be weaponised to justify masks and authoritarianism just as easily, if not more easily, than germ theory!
I illustrated this in a comment yesterday which I’ll repeat here, mildly tweaked:
[Imagine the ‘Stay home > Protect the NHS > Save lives’ banner on your screen. A soothing voiceover actor starts speaking…]
“According to Terrain theory science, we all know it’s possible to trigger a detox cycle in others, in various psychosomatic ways.
Covering the mouth and nose mitigates this.
It’s just responsible.
Something as small as a sneeze or a red nose could trigger a detox cycle in someone you care about. It could be your children. It could be your mother. Detox cycles can kill, and covering your facial signifiers can make a huge difference.
In wintertime more people enter detox cycles naturally. If we are careless and trigger detox cycles in others this creates detox spread. If this spread is too quick it becomes a detox pandemic. This puts healthcare under pressure and vulnerable people’s lives at risk.
Last year toxicity and long-toxicity accounted for 100% of deaths! A vulnerable person’s next detox cycle could be their last.
So save a life today and remember to…
It’s only simple. It’s only safe.
(Failure to comply is an offence and will automatically incur social credit penalties. This will affect your ability to buy rations, travel outside your allotted sector, breath clean air and enjoy regulation social privileges)”
Nothing in terrain theory remotely justifies masks. You are not understanding this theory if you think this.
Ive watched the same videos you have dude, and it does. Anything can be weaponised to justify authoritarianism. Wake up.
I do have to smile when I see this agenda being steered around in the comments.
Common sense arguments are needed to halt advancing authoritarianism, which can threaten to overwhelm by sheer weight of numbers. The truth is powerful. A simple, elegant, powerful argument can halt that because people are vulnerable to truth, honesty and common sense. Even when they’re fanatically screaming about the ‘current thing’, they can be slowed and halted with simple, solid truths.
’There is no epidemiology to justify the fear governments and media created’ is just such a simple, truthful argument.
’Germs don’t cause disease actually’ isn’t.
I don’t really need shortsighted folk labelling me a ‘germ theory denier’ by association, thanks. So I’m stopping pandering to it. I think this whole no-germ stance is fucking ridiculously stupid.
And I won’t stop saying that from now on.
Yeah, terrain theory is an interesting mental exercise, when stakes are low, but if things are as dire as everyone keeps flippin’ saying on here then let’s smarten up yeah? Shall we stop self-sabotaging in really obvious ways? Shall we stop allowing ourselves to be steered quite so easily?
They aren’t all genuine people who comment here, you know? Most people seem to forget there are trolls here who steer things. As quick as everyone is to accuse Offg of being controlled opposition, all the commenters seem very trusting of each other lately lol. Funny that.
I’ve met and caught many people, sometimes well-established commenters, in the act of trying to mislead and steer discussion here using multiple identities and loaded agendas.
It’s a joke. You gotta laugh 😂
A2
Why would you want to stop your body from detoxifying? What “common sense” does that possibly make?
And you are insistent upon making this about germ theory vs terrain theory. The argument i’ve put forth is about whether there is or has been a “pandemic” the last 3 years, marked by a unique disease called “COVID.” There either is/has been such a “pandemic” or there has not. That’s an easily determinable fact. just like any claims by authorities that there has been an invasion by Extraterrestrials, without any proof provided.
You think questioning this basic premise doesn’t work to stop the implementation of the authoritarian regime? Do you think it was wrong to question whether the US was actually attacked by foreign terrorists and people should have focused entirely on “bad countermeasures”?
And where have i called Off G controlled opposition?
Strahl, I was replying to @Sean who was trying to swing this round to no germ/terrain theory and I’m putting my foot down about that.
You just got irate with the author for handling this debate in a way you don’t approve. May I say, if you are really so naive about the obvious counter intelligence agenda behind terrain theory then frankly you’ve got no business criticising anyone. 😆
This is a long thread. Longer than I realised. And I do appreciate that my long post above might have added to a sense of confusion.
When you have time to reread this thread with a fresh head perhaps you’ll realise i adequately demonstrated the rationale that might be used to weaponise terrain theory and justify lockdowns etc.
The point being you can weaponise anything, and therefore disproving germs cause contagion achieves NOTHING.
Perhaps, on reflection, you’ll also realise you were needlessly confrontational coming into this whole thread. I think you shouldn’t do that. Please be normally courteous to authors, they do read the comments sometimes and it’s just not respectful of you.
I think the author was extremely gracious and tolerant, considering. A2
“if you are really so naive about the obvious counter intelligence agenda behind terrain theory then frankly you’ve got no business criticising anyone.”
Can you prove that Doctors Sam and Mark Bailey, Dr Tom Cowan, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Stefan Lanka, Dr Kevin Corbett, Dr Stefano Scoglio (whose work has appeared in Off G!), MSc Christine Massey and Mike Donio, investigative reporters like Torsten Engelbrecht (work has been posted at Off G), Michael Bryant (likewise), Eric Francis Coppolino, and many others, are part of a counter intelligence operation?
Thank you!
Because it’s pick your side time Todd. No time left for sitting on the fence in any respect.
Yes, but the viewing of ideas for remediation must now take over our focus as we imagine a new future reality of 99% self-governing.
We’ve heard all the problems and know them well. We’ve tried every way within the system to respond and expect solutions. The system has not responded, will not respond to solve the actual problem, to provide for the social needs of Humanity. All is Empire and the prosecution of maintaining it’s authority and hording of wealth over Humanity and protecting the special club class that occupies it.
We know this. So why do we keep speaking to the hand that will never respond? It’s at this point that we realize our solutions lie not with them. It’s our problem now and we need to solve it. The solutions are infinite in possibility. All of the broadly adopted existing system solutions have useful parts but no whole that serves the People’s needs. We have many, many examples from the Ancestors, in anthropological findings and in literature through the ages. Anarchism, a widely misunderstood word, has it’s roots in the self-organizing technologies of Humanity’s indigenous ancestors on every continent on Earth. It is functional ancient wisdom that eschews leaders and a vanguard and empowers each person equally to participate to create an egalitarian world we desire.
In this pursuit I ask everyone to consider imaging the world they would want to live in. Is it where you and your family can get rich and succeed? or is it a world where everyone respects everyone else and works toward a decent respectful life no matter their ambitions or simple intents? The capitalist war gaming for loot & booty is now an ecocidally obsolete paradigm for how to live. Spaceship Earth is at full capacity to house all occupants on a successful ongoing basis and Humanity needs to transition to a culture of maintenance and facilitation, not infinite growth.
For all the naysayers, here’s just a scrap of the Ancestor’s speaking to us through us, giving us the ground for a path to an egalitarian future. David Graeber unfortunately died way too young recently and now, as Ancestor, speaks to us with cosmic presence, on what can be.
Please read this little book that is described in this post…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fragments_of_an_Anarchist_Anthropology
Sandy, whole heatedly agree. The rulers rule and begging them for anything is head banging. It’s time to turn our back on this authoritarian tyranny and consider rules without rulers.
Here’s what the rulers orders are as spoken by Karl Rove (aka GW Bush’s brain): “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality judiciously, as you will, we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out.” This is what they have to offer.
You are so right energy from thousands of years ago are driving the ones that don’t want to be robots.
I too, have come to that conclusion…
The revolution will not be televised.
people are now finally seeing how stupid it is to trust authority
https://youtu.be/vwSRqaZGsPw
Some headlines:
Early 2021 – The Covid Narrative is Collapsing.
Early 2022 – The Covid Narrative is Collapsing.
Early 2023 – The Covid Narrative is Collapsing.
Is Hopium Addictive ?
Recently little billy gates used Australia as a pulpit to broadcast to the world his prediction ‘the next pandemic will most likely be manmade and will be more brutal than covid.’
Most folks havent heard “the covid narrative is collapsing”, but they heard little billy gates.
Manmade what? Even con-vid is weaker than the flu.
gain of function is pure bullshit
“gain of function is pure bullshit”
That’s his point.
The last pandemic is something i kept hearing about, and was depicted constantly on TV… Lockdowns, nasal swabs, masks, The Jab – is how it was experienced…
All were Manmade. ..
That is “You dont need a virus to have a pandemic”.
And little billy gates knows it.
and you dont need lots and lots of bodies piling up…
Not merely surrender. Redistribution of the wealth. Redistribution of decision-making too– all the way back to the local level. We cannot otherwise be safe and free.
Careful what you ask for. Unlike Robin Hood, who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, most thieves steal expediently and keep for themselves.
“I know many of you who read my work think I am way too dark about all of this,”
Well, I am not many ( or legion, as the demons in the possessed man by the Sea of Galilee said to Jesus), but I don’t think one can be too dark regarding the nature of evil facing humanity at this very moment. Yes, one may be too dark regarding humanity’s chances of throwing off these parasites, perhaps then to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as Churchill presumably described Field Marshal Montgomery, but not too dark in plumbing their absolute evil and perhaps cleverness.
And yes, I found the Atlantic amnesty article to be offensive squared, if only that I am a Brown U alum of the previous mid century and this piece of dreck author, Emily Oster, is a full Professor of Economics there. Of course Brown U was initially financed by the Brown Bros. African slave trade, so one should not be too surprised.
Their preferred weapon is mind and narrative control because it is the most economical, but if this should fail, they have no compunction against resulting to violence. Never had. As Count Draghi of the Duchy of ECB famously said, “whatever it takes.” All one need to do is look at that Schwabian graduate Young Global Psychopath, Fidelito, or his next in line to the throne, ironically named Freeland, of your home country, to see the reality of this.
There are two basic options as to fighting the “bedbugs.” The first as exemplified by the Freedomcell.org network is to set up alternative voluntarist (the adjective which has replaced anarchist after it has been so successfully smeared with violence) productive small communities which will gain adherents by example and grow, which assumes that the bedbugs will be too busy enforcing their draconian dystopias in their “smart cities” into which the vast majority of humanity is planned to be corralled than to attempt to exterminate these rural communities through violence. Frankly, I do not like the odds of this assumption. Just look at the advances of DARPA’s Boston Dynamics’ killer robots. They no longer even need vaguely human mercenary killers for this task.
The other alternative is simply to refuse to comply right now with all of their directives. If this should gain a following large enough to threaten them, they will simply resort to wholesale slaughter. At best this will necessarily become a violent revolution. If by chance it should prove somewhat successful, would it have the resources securely to imprison the bedbugs? I think not. And never underestimate their resourcefulness to perpetrate havoc.
Finally, if one knows the names of those you think are higher level bedbugs such as the nouveau riches scum Gates, Soros, Schwab, Zuckerberg, Musk, and Besos, rest assured that they are simply middle level management and easily replaced. Even the Rockefeller clan (which includes their chief-of-staff Henry the K now turning 100) and the Rothschilds are middle level, if occupying a higher rung than those just mentioned. I am not a big fan of Saul of Tarsus (or John of Revelations), but the former once wrote (Ephesians 6:12. KJV ) that, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” I think Saul/Paul for once got this spot on. As to John of Revelations, does one think the Creator of the universe is such a narcissist as to get off for eternity watching his minion creations dance around his thrown praising his name? I do suspect that he/she has more pressing matters. However, I do think that the psychotic false god who currently runs this shit show planet, the demiurge/chief archon certainly does get off on it.
I’m assuming you mean https://freedomcells.org/.
I recommend anyone looking into such networks to also look into Solaris: “A network of mutual aid and solidarity, which starts in your neighbourhood”. This network started in France in Sept 2021. See http://solaris-ontario.org/.
Well said! I think it is long past time for truther to realize that we aren’t going to get around this thing through mere cleverness. No! What we really need is faith — that much abused and maligned word which was long ago appropriated (and subverted) by organized religion. Ultimately, we can’t outthink these parasite, but we can out-know them. What we have to remember is that, come what may on this plane of existence, we of the spirit are immortal and indestructible, and they are not. That’s it right there. And once we truly let that knowledge sink, we will begin to realize to realize that there is need to outthink the ‘elites’ anyway; we will simply outlast them.
We are not even in body we think we are.Because we can’t understand why we are here.
One angle gets shot down so up they come with another one:
https://www.newsweek.com/its-time-scientific-community-admit-we-were-wrong-about-coivd-it-cost-lives-opinion-1776630
This is a bit more clever about it and potentially more dangerous. The crucial point is what exactly is he saying they were “wrong” about?
We are all consciousness the universe went I’ve made something beautiful now I want eyes to my creations and we were born.Then the evil eyes started to think they were better but they are not it’s all consciousness think there for you are,I think their for I am.Think people you are the consciousness of the universe.
All these wars hatred means nothing be in the cosmos looking at earth it means nothing we made earth to understand what what the hell it all means.We don’t have to work things out we just are.
Your writing was like dejavu I can’t explain. All I know in my life what will be will be. We can either fight because all these parasites got is paper useless worth nothing money and holidays and fast cars big homes.We however have much more wealth,we have family community we have wealth in love soul spirit.
Absolutely…love, soul, spirit, and family and community to express it all in
Paper money isn’t useless; because people believe in it and covet it. They will do anything to get it, and will betray their fellow man for it. It can fund armies, and buy the world to build its own gallows.
I’m sure that the zealotry of doctors who were supposed to be ‘on our team,’ dispensing and defending the shots, is due in large part, to the ‘useless paper money.’
Just sayin’.
But it’s all a lie as soon as others wake up to the precious jewels they have in there lives they will know.
Speaking about doom, I don’t think you’re dark enough.
As pesky as the pandemic hoax, CBDC, surveillance, and all the other usual suspects are, they’re small beer compared to the dangers posed by artificial intelligence. And I’m not necessarily talking about using AI for nefarious purposes.
The world is transitioning from an era during which humans were replaced by machines insofar as physical tasks are concerned to an era in which they’ll be replaced by machines in regard to mental tasks. The implications are huge.
As much as you might console yourself by theorizing that machines will never truly replace humans because they can’t go beyond the hitherto achieved state of the art, and if they do, either by using algorithms extrapolated from past human activity or by engaging in purely robotic creation, whatever they come up with won’t really be human, and humans will always prevail thanks to their unpredictability, the truth is that the vast majority of routine tasks can be done incomparably better by AI.
So, what motivation will humans have to work to achieve anything? They’ll know from the start that they’re no match for the fucking robots. Why learn anything? Why strive to become good at something? What will be the raison d’etre for most? Is it that humans have fucked themselves into a corner, where they’ll no longer have a reason to stay alive? Especially given how enthusiastically people embrace all this shit on the one hand and how it’s being foisted on them for control purposes?
And even if the best-case scenario happens, where robots and AI are used to perform mechanical tasks to free people from labor and drudgery, mechanical tasks, most of the aforestated will apply. What will people do? Everybody will engage in creative efforts? I kinda doubt that.
The optimist in me sees what’s happening as an opportunity for people to redefine their humanness and embark on the path of enlightenment, but the pragmatist sees lots of potential for the doomiest doom ever.
“Droid. An upgrade to yourself.”
You might want to explore this subject in a somewhat more in-depth fashion …
I’ll check it out.
A truly intelligent droid is never going to be “cleverer” than the team of engineers who put it together.
Sure, it can beat chess masters easily, but only because the structure of the game of chess has been programmed into it by perhaps large numbers of people with various concepts of what chess actually is.
If nobody programmed “chess” into it, it wouldn’t even beat me; and I really suck at chess.
But, much more importantly, understanding is not going to happen.
Understanding why Beethoven’s music is greater than a promising music student’s compositions, or what the philosophical difference is between great music and great chess-play . . . etc. etc.
I seriously wonder why anybody is even trying to pursue this hollow endeavour, since if mankind ever becomes convinced that droids have somehow earned the right to be our masters, then it could only be because mankind has deliberatedly debased his own mind to the level of a mere mineral element on the periodic table.
Although I have just said that I seriously wonder, I know of course that the money to be made from such perverted science today is more than many ambitious nerds can resist.
“You fool, why did you let those criminals get past?”
“They broke through by putting money in my hand” . . .
[From “The Goon Show”]
You’re correct about androids never being smarter than human beings, but that’s beside the point. The illuminati are trying to turn us into androids in order to make us smarter, or more ‘evolved’, or whatever. No, they’re doing it for the sole purpose of making us even easier to program and control than we are now. That’s their agenda. So proving that AI isn’t really all that creative is beside the point. The ‘elites’ aren’t interested in making us more creative. They abhor true creation! Ultimately, they’re just a bunch of parasites who exist only mimic — and ultimately consume — whatever has been created by the true and eternal power that gave rise to man.
I have bad news:
Research on “unsupervised learning” in neural networks showed that hierarchies of inter-connected feature detectors can autonomously parse speech, images and video, develop a model of the world, and solve problems. -Joscha Bach 2016
The achievement of the AlphaGo Zero system in mastering the complex game of Go (beating the world champion in the game far more complex than chess) showed that reinforcement learning (autonomous practice) alone, with no expert data or guidance beyond the basic rules or goals, can produce a superior result. -Google AlphaGo team 2017
Also look up ChatGPT.
Yep…right on…and yes, I am not as dark as I believe things to be, but I hold myself back…
Check this out:
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/-home-brain-stimulation-brain-zapping-devices-improve-focus-grow-popul-rcna67231
It’s not so much that robots or AI will replace humans as that humanity will be absorbed by the “Borg” and disappear as it currently exists. When Musk roles out his Neuralink brain implants, then one’s mind will be both uploaded and downloaded to and fro a consolidated global Cloud via “Musk’s” Starlink microwave transmissions. At that point humanity will become a hive mind as somewhat portrayed in the Star Trek sequel of the Borg, and cease to exist. In transition, we will live in a simulation of a simulation called the Metaverse.
Sadly, I think you are right.
Is it possible then that doom and enlightenment may well appear at the same time, as the result of the same (admittedly dreadful) circumstances? I think so. And once we stop buying into the enemies assumptions, we overcome their ‘doom’ and triumph.
I know these writers have everyone’s best interests and intentions at heart, But the ball is rolling the money is already going to the wrong people they have the money. We have souls who’s going to win ??Let’s see in 2030,What will be will be.All I know is do not worry about tomorrow let tomorrow worry about itself.
Today is all we have anyway. Let’s not become so paranoid, so consumed with fear and apprehension, that we forgot to live while we can.
The good citizen is obliged to grant The Atlantic’s amnesty (it’s not a single item in the list but it would the cumulative effect of combining them – especially because they are so vague and can be defined however they like…and they’ll be doing the defintions):
https://twitter.com/CFR_org/status/1620754282889854981
It looks very like a draft for the forthcoming social credit system. I wonder how the oligarchs, their politician puppets and their media whores would score?
The cynicism of that final appeal to patriotism is jaw-dropping. Funny how Americanism is still the go-to and not the irredeemable product of white privilege when they’re scratching around for something to mobilise people towards their own destruction.
I’m in the UK I’ve just been put on universal credit?What does that mean I’m going to be in credit and they can stop that credit whenever they want like it or not 2030 is coming.
Punctuation, please.
I agree, the momentum is very heavily on their side. The sheep:awake ratio is still around 9:1 as far as I can tell, and I don’t see it changing. With 5G, ChatGPT, nano-foods and water, etc, we are now firmly in a dystopian technocratic world. The possibilities of ChatGPT are truly frightening. And the nuclear-chicken game. My view is, there is no turning this ship around in the foreseeable future. Bleak, yes, but realistic. I think it would be wise to seriously contemplate a Plan B… de-urbanize, decentralize, unplug and self-suffice to the extent possible. There are rural communities which more-or-less share our aversion to the new world and can organize to keep as much of it out as possible, better than the cities. Better than sitting pretty in a big city hoping for the best.
I agree with you. Hopium will get us nowhere. I recall in the mid to late 2000s how some people thought the masses were waking up to the 9/11 big lie, ‘The worm is turning’ was the phrase that kept getting repeated. Well, it never happened. Today, most people are still asleep with respect to Covid (and everything else) and even when some start to doubt everything that has happened the last three years, for the most part they don’t seem to care. You can’t make people care. That’s up to them. Waiting for others to join us is not a good plan.
A factory of lies has been built to justify a pandemic that never existed.
Fake pandemics and war go hand in hand – they benefit the elites and bring misery to ordinary people, most of whom have little idea of what is going on around them.
“War against virus” is and always was “war against citizens.” Same as “war on drugs” and “war on terror.”
The pandemic hoax is and always was a pretext to wage a domestic war against The People.
Central bankers and politicians have bankrupted the world. A lot of the distractions we see in the media and on the global-stage are meant to cover-up that reality.
Smoke and mirrors to steal our rights and our money.
Yup Maxwell, if you are going to kill viruses, than I guess citizens’ bodies just become collateral damage. As in Vietnam, you have to destroy the town to save it.
Well, unconditional surrender is not going to happen. Or any kind of surrender come to think of it.
What to do? Life is busy,time is short. To endlessly go over the same ground is getting futile. All we really have is each day, each moment. Do I spend my time wisely? Is this crusade for justice part of a distraction. People around me aren’t falling down dead, everyone just continues on with their days. A few grumbles, a few fist shakes and also alot of gratitude.
When I look at tangable evidence it’s the same as it ever was. The information highway tells me different. Hmmmmmm
Unfortunately you are right….
This is a repost…… This one hit me hard.
Dan Bongino interviewed Dr. Robert Malone yesterday February 3rd.
Scary summation: I am paraphrasing most of it.
“Everyone” jabbed with the Covid experiment is a “victim” but “don’t live life as though you are a victim”.
He suggested not to tax your cardiovascular system if you experience stress through exercise.
Research on dissolving the clots is underway but he is not optimistic that it will be a success.
He advised that people who have been vaxxed should not dwell on it. We are all going to die sooner or later and to live life to the fullest “while you are alive”.
Not a good prognosis. Unbelievable.
If you have family members that are Covid vaxxed, this is harsh. Might want to avoid it.
It is everything we have been saying all along but worse.
https://rumble.com/v284pag-dr.-robert-malone-and-former-fbi-agent-chris-gonzales-ep.-1943-the-dan-bong.html
“He advised that people who have been vaxxed should not dwell on it.”
The people I see, are not dwelling on it”
“We are all going to die sooner or later and to live life to the fullest “while you are alive”.”
This is true for everyone, surely?
I see a good group of people week in week out and the majority have and are still having the covid jab. Nothing like what I read or hear about in the alt media is happen around me. So I question people like Mr M.
Also many folk in the alternate media camp are at times sounding too wacky. Repeating anything and everything with out soild tangable evidence. I have been guilty of this myself in the vain attempt to find the truth or to keep ahead of the game.
Which is where alot of this whole shit show fails. No one, or very few if you like, really knows the absolute truth.
It could also be how the shit show succeds.
You see people who are having the jab and doing fine…so far maybe? Will their lives be shortened or their life choices reduced due to heart damage. You don’t see what the alt media says is happening. It is not being reported in the mainstream/online media, so what is the source of your information and evidence? Just the people you know? Not a big enough sample size I expect. You want to believe everything is OK out there and the “shots” had no ill effects…fine, believe it and good luck to you.
Yes, we are all eventually going to die; but Dr Malone’s advice strikes me as useful for everyone. Try to live life while it lasts to the fullest. And to do good whenever and wherever you can — as the prophet Micah put it “Act justly, love mercy, walk kindly.” Holding the perpetrators of evil accountable is, I think, part of doing this. Just my opinion.
“fine…so far maybe? Will their lives be shortened or their life choices reduced due to heart damage.”
Maybe, also maybe not. You speculate here which is ok but you don’t know either way.
My source of info is the same as everyone else the Internet and what I see and hear around me.
I did think about sample size which is a typical rebuttal, it’s the only sample size I have so I have to go with it.
At no point did I say “I want to believe everything is OK” you speculate again, this time about me, though my words on a screen.
My experience is that every thing is as it mostly always was.
I personally know many people who have had serious ‘adverse reactions’. Just the other day a friend of mine told me she now has a heart condition, I asked what the symptoms were, becoming exhausted walking from one room to another. I personally think her days are numbered. And then there is the excess deaths up 20 odd % everywhere. But yes, most people seem fine. The word on the street (internet) was in about 3yrs we will see the affects…so let’s see how this year goes.
Those people who have pushing the idea that everyone who got the shot was going to drop dead instantly were, I think, doing the truth movement a bit of a disservice (though probably unintentionally). My assessment of the illuminati is that they are little smarter than that. The deaths will probably happen a bit more gradually and in a way that they can readily be blamed on something else. Most of the normies, I believe, will probably go to their graves never suspecting that it was that shot they received 5 or 10 years earlier.
“not to tax your cardiovascular system if you experience stress through exercise.” Ha! 71% of the sudden cardiac arrests occur between 4AM & 6AM when your body gives you a blast of adrenaline to begin to awaken.
We’re not talking about clots here, but small scars from permanent damage to the heart muscle, with resultant heart beat instability.