Feb 9, 2023
AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell

Editor

Iain Davis joins Jesse Zurawell on a recent episode of Perspetive. They talk Andrew Bridgen, the dangers of smear politics and labels, “menticide”, the true mindset of fascism and more.

Iain Davis is an author, blogger, researcher and short film maker. You can read more of Iain’s work at his blog IainDavis.com (Formerly InThisTogether), on UK Column or follow him on Twitter.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.

