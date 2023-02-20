AUDIO: Michael Bryant on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell

Independent journalist (and regular OffG contributor) Michael Bryant joins Jesse Zurawell on Perspective to discuss Italy’s role in establishing the Covid narrative in 2020.

They talk demographics, pollution, struggling hospitals, and how misinformation stoked the hysteria.

Michael Bryant is a freelance journalist/activist and researcher who presently focuses primarily on issues surrounding health freedom. His work has appeared on HealthFreedomDefense. TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.