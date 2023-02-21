WATCH: WHO’s Sordid History of So-Called Pandemics

Meryl Nass interviews James Corbett for CHD.tv. Following on their previous discussions, they interpret recently drafted amendments to the International Health Regulations for future pandemics.

Nass and Corbett remind us of the sordid history of so-called pandemics, from Smallpox, Swine Flu, Bird Flu, Zika, Ebola, Monkeypox to COVID, pointing out the failures of the WHO at dealing with nearly every one of them.

Yet one area continuously prevails, curiously evading public questioning — the demand for toxic products and the success of selling pharmaceuticals, and the sleeper contracts which activate the WHO’s financial fangs.

Links and references are available through Children’s Health Defense and The Corbett Report.