AUDIO: Kit Knightly talks Nordstream 2 Sabotage

On his latest appearance on Perspective, OffG editor Kit Knightly and host Jesse Zurawell discuss our recent article on Sy Hersh’s Nordstream 2 “revelations”.

The talk ranges across the history of the conflict in Ukraine, how it furthers the same agenda as Covid, how the war might end, the nuclear “near miss” scenario and the why you should never trust “some guy said” journalism.

TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.