No, “Covid” STILL doesn’t come from a lab

The big Covid news the last couple of days has been that the US Department of Energy, via the Wall Street Journal, has claimed that a laboratory leak is the “most likely” origin of “Covid”.

Citing “new evidence”, a DoE panel has amended their assessment from 2021, essentially switching “we don’t know” to “it probably came from a lab”.

This is just the latest step in the lab-leak theory’s remarkable journey from fringe idea to mainstream position, or from “conspiracy theory to government debate”, according to Forbes’ article timelining the whole process.

You know what OffG thinks of the lab-leak theory, we did a fact-check on it back in 2021, and then addressed it again in 2022: “Lab leak” theory makes no sense, and only reinforces the mainstream narrative.

Further, it can now be used as fuel for the “new cold war” narrative.

The US can blame China for creating the virus, while China can either claim it was natural or that the US released it in an act of “bio-terrorism”.

Both sides will claim the other side’s vaccines don’t work, but that theirs do. And, make no mistake, both sides will still very much want to vaccinate everyone.

In some ways this is a symptom of the failure of the Covid narrative. The greatest propaganda push of all time ran out of steam just two years in, and is suddenly fighting defensively simply to hold itself together. Because the “lab leak” debate is very much a fallback position. A retreat in good order, protecting – at all costs – the fundamental lie of “Covid”, viz – there was no new disease.

Let’s say that once more with feeling….

There was NO NEW DISEASE!

There were the old flu symptoms, there was a new name, and there was a crappy test.

And that is all.

This is the one admission the establishment will never make, because it totally breaks their narrative.

Kills it stone dead.

Every other “admission”, debate or idea – “lab leak”, early treatment, government panic, “we underestimated natural immunity”, “the vaccine trials were misleading” – can eventually be brought back around to justifying lockdowns and other authoritarian “public health measures”.

If not for Covid, then for the next “pandemic”.

Patrick Henningsen put it perfectly on Twitter:

For those of you who are getting excited over the recent 'Lab Leak' psy-op by US govt, understand that by endorsing the myth of a Covid super virus, you are enabling all the stupid & dangerous 'mitigation' measures too…

Further, every other admission preserves the idea that while governments might lie, they might manipulate, they might “panic”, they might be incompetent, they might be corupt, they may even do quite obscene things, they definitely don’t just make stuff up and pretend it’s real.

That’s a very important line that needs to never be crossed. They will tacitly admit to almost anything else – never that. Because once you start pulling on that thread, who knows what might unravel.

Hopefully the US Department of Energy and the Wall Street Journal throwing their collective weight behind the “lab-leak” theory finally wakes people up to what it really is and always has been.

There’s an old axiom in politics that says you should never believe something until it’s been officially denied.

The reverse holds true: Never believe something once it’s been officially endorsed.

They’ll admit to anything but the truth.