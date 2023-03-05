This Week in the New Normal #57

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. UN agrees “historic” ocean treaty

Just yesterday it was reported that after “a decade of negotiation” the UN has finally agreed on the text of a new treaty to “protect” up to 30% of the world’s oceans.

The treaty would grant the UN jurisdiction over huge swathes of the ocean currently considered international waters. Notionally, this power would be used to “protect biodiversity” and “combat climate change”, but these are vague briefs of every piece of “green” legislation.

According to the Guardian, the treaty is “crucial” to fulfilling the UN’s 30×30 pledge, a program which aims to “protect” 30% of the worlds land and 30% of the world’s oceans.

A less forgiving reading of the situation would say that, steadily, the UN is granting itself legal authority over 30% of the world’s resources. Allowing them to either harness them as they see fit, or create deliberate shortages by refusing permission to harvest or mine them.

Following the announcement the EU has already pledged over 800 million euros to “protect the ocean”.

This includes money to the IUU Fishing Action Alliance to prevent “unregulated or illegal” fishing, as well as millions to developing nations in barely-disguised bribes for signing over their sovereignty.

Whatever comes of it, it’s clearly a huge step forward in the power of the UN as a global governmental body.

2. Don’t worry, the holy oil is on its way

I understand many of you have probably been worried sick about the status of the oil to be used in Charles III’s coronation. Well worry yourselves no longer – it’s on the way.

Having been harvested from olive groves in Jerusalem, scented with jasmine and amber, and consecrated in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher by the Patriarch of Jerusalem himself, the oil is ready to be flown to the UK and daubed on the foreheads of both Charles and Camilla.

Now, maybe some of you might recoil at the hypocrisy of an avowedly anti-human monarch claiming any connection to Jesus Christ or the true values of Christianity.

Still more of you may wonder how a man who so resolutely wants us to “trust the science” can possibly justify claiming to be king because God chose him using holy olive oil.

And finally, a good portion of people may have a wry smile and at the fact His Royal Highness the Climate Warrior wants to limit how many children you have and where you can drive, but is fine buying a seat on a private jet for magical salad dressing…to rub on his forehead.

But you’re all disgusting cynics. For shame.

3. Experts Urge UN to go full Mr Burns

Back to the UN again, where the plans to control the land and sea are meeting “recommendations” to control the sky as well.

On Tuesday, Scientific American reported on a panel of “experts” who are urging the UN to take legal authority over the stratosphere. They suggest this power could then be used to control climate change through “solar radiation management” strategies including “stratospheric aerosol injection” (that’s the totally not chemtrails you absolutely never see in the sky).

Now, the letter takes the tone that such SRI tactics need to be carefully monitored and regulated because “we only have one atmosphere”, but this is a normalisation technique as old as the hills.

Blocking out the sun to prevent climate change is so cartoonishly hubristic that it would be rejected out of hand by most thinking people. Suggesting it needs to be carefully regulated is a way of advancing the case whilst appearing to criticise the practise.

This follows reports from last year that Bill Gates was investing heavily in techniques to “mitigate” climate change via stratospheric aerosols.

The memes have come full circle, and the plan really is to block out the sun, like Mr Burns in the Simpsons.

BONUS: Boring re-run of the week

For some reason “Partygate” is back in the papers this week, apparently there’s new evidence in a new report. Our position on that particular non-issue is as it ever was…

The only reason to ever discuss #PartyGate is as evidence the people in charge never believed they were in any danger from #Covid. Every other aspect of it is irrelevant. — Kit Knightly (@kit_knightly) March 4, 2023

It’s not all bad…

This week’s good news takes a more pro-active turn.

If you’re interested in protesting the UK becoming a cashless society, you can have your say via the Save Our Rights protest group. Click here to complete an online consultation (deadline March 9th) or email your MP (deadline March 20th).

Secondly, later this month Real Left will be hosting a “Left against WEF” event in London. Panelists – including CJ Hopkins,Paul Cudenec and Piers Corbyn – will be discussing the financial, environmental and medical cases against the WEF. as well as how we can take action moving forward.

The event runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday March 25th, and tickets can be purchased through the Real Left website.

Also we saw this tweet, and thought it may speak to the experience of a lot of our readers…

Those who believed the narrative will never understand the stress the rest of us endured:

Seeing the world go mad

Unable to question

Censorship rampant

Friends & family brainwashed

Vilified & insulted

Denied medical treatment

Forced to quit our jobs

Unable to travel

And more! — Dr Ahmad Malik (@DocAhmadMalik) March 3, 2023

