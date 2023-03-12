Mar 12, 2023
WATCH: Building Community – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

The powers-that-shouldn’t-be are trying to keep us apart. Divided. Alone in the urban jungle.

And so, building community is a way to fight back by constructing something new…But no one said building a community is easy.

Join James Corbett for this episode of #SolutionsWatch, as he looks at The Conscious Agora and other examples of people coming together to create a better world.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
