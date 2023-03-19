WATCH: Decentralized Communication – #SolutionsWatch

As the internet clampdown begins, people are finally beginning to wake up to the need to find alternative communication platforms. But if the masses are just herded from one centralized platform to another, has anything really changed at all?
Join James Corbett for the latest important edition of #SolutionsWatch where he examines some of the many decentralized communication networks, platforms and protocols that are being developed to address the root of the censorship problem.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
The takeaway from this article is that Oliver Dowden and phones are a threat to our freedom and tools of the terrorists running our governments.
‘Siren-like’ public emergency alert will sound on all UK phones next month (msn.com)
God only put you on this Earth to take part in military training exercises, run by corporate criminal terrorist filth. Your life is a drill to these fucking scumbags. I wonder if a miraculous major incident will take place in the same minute as the drill.
You must and will be microwaved by weaponised frequencies at all times, everywhere you go, no matter what you are doing, in dystopian Soviet Britain Naziland, just to stay safe. Expect to see SBN stickers on lots of cars soon.
End of pay and display! Parking machines to be scrapped as public told to use apps | UK | News | Express.co.uk