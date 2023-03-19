Mar 19, 2023
2

WATCH: Decentralized Communication – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

As the internet clampdown begins, people are finally beginning to wake up to the need to find alternative communication platforms. But if the masses are just herded from one centralized platform to another, has anything really changed at all?

Join James Corbett for the latest important edition of #SolutionsWatch where he examines some of the many decentralized communication networks, platforms and protocols that are being developed to address the root of the censorship problem.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Mucho
Mucho
Mar 19, 2023 9:48 PM

The takeaway from this article is that Oliver Dowden and phones are a threat to our freedom and tools of the terrorists running our governments.

‘Siren-like’ public emergency alert will sound on all UK phones next month (msn.com)

A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent to phones across the UK next month to test out a new public alert system.

The loud warning sound and vibration will appear on home screens on April 23 – St George’s Day – and will not stop until people acknowledge it.

The system is intended to be used during life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires and has already been used in countries like the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

It will focus on the most severe weather events and get a message to 90% of mobile users within the relevant area in an emergency.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: ‘We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats – from flooding to wildfires.

‘It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe.

‘As we’ve seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life.’

People who don’t wish to receive the alerts will be able to opt out in their device settings.

God only put you on this Earth to take part in military training exercises, run by corporate criminal terrorist filth. Your life is a drill to these fucking scumbags. I wonder if a miraculous major incident will take place in the same minute as the drill.

Mucho
Mucho
Mar 19, 2023 10:02 PM
Reply to  Mucho

You must and will be microwaved by weaponised frequencies at all times, everywhere you go, no matter what you are doing, in dystopian Soviet Britain Naziland, just to stay safe. Expect to see SBN stickers on lots of cars soon.

End of pay and display! Parking machines to be scrapped as public told to use apps | UK | News | Express.co.uk

London boroughs Bromley and Enfield will both stop using pay and display machines by April, while Brighton and Hove city council is due to end the practice by May 31.

Harrow in London, along with Westminster, has already removed all its machines.

The reason for the shift is mobile phone providers are switching off 3G data networks which run the parking meters. Bromley said it would cost £1 million to update all its machines to 4G.

