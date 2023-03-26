WATCH: Alternative Solutions to the Banking Crisis – #SolutionsWatch

Ellen Brown, frequent Corbett Report guest and author of The Web of Debt and Banking on the People: Democratizing Money in the Digital Age, joins James to discuss her latest articles on the bank runs that are leading us toward the event horizon of the quadrillion-dollar derivative black hole.

