Wuhan’s “Mystery Illness” is Covid’s Foundational Lie

Kit Knightly
Recently, while researching our updated edition of 40 Facts, I came across this article from Time magazine, one that I had apparently missed when it was first published and that had somehow escaped my notice in the following three Covid-centric years.
The article demonstrates how, from the very beginning, the covid narrative was a psy-op construct, that never made any internal sense.
It focuses on the work of Chinese virologist Dr Zhang Yongzhen, and how he and his team (allegedly) isolated the Sars-Cov-2 virus and sequenced its genome. The article frames Zhang as a hero whose “bravery” alerted the world to a scary new threat.
It’s just a story, of course – a piece of narrative fiction rather than journalism – but it does reveal a key facet of the pandemic psy-op roll-out.
The foundational lie, the original sin: Covid’s “mysterious” origins.
Every psychological operation has one underlying weakness – an uneven seam where the manufactured lie is forcibly joined to inescapable reality.
For 9/11 this is simple physics – asymmetrical damage cannot cause symmetrical collapse. For JFK it is the alleged number of bullets causing a known number of wounds, alongside the president’s head going back and to the left.
Oftentimes, the main thrust of any accompanying propaganda is to distract from these irreconcilable ideas. Place a selective distorting lens over certain hard-coded physical realities that forces people to question things they would never usually question.
Those weren’t really explosions – they just sounded like it.
His head didn’t really go backwards – it just looked like it did.
…you get the idea.
For “covid”, this fractured disconnect can be located very specifically to Wuhan in December 2019.
The alleged timeline of the “discovery” of Covid is pretty well known, but here is a quick recap:
- In mid-December 2019, 4 people were admitted to Wuhan hospital with pneumonia. By the end of the month, that number had grown to 27.
- One unnamed doctor decides this pneumonia is “mysterious”, and sends one sample from one patient to Dr Zhang of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for analysis.
- Dr Zhang tests this single sample, from just one of 27 alleged patients with pneumonia, immediately finds a “new coronavirus”, and at once decides it must be the cause of this “mystery”.
There are numerous problems with this story, and indeed the timeline of events that speedily followed – from the sequencing to the modelling to the development of testing assays.
But strangest of all is the question the official narrative never even attempts to answer:
why were they looking at all?
That’s the break with reality.
Why did that doctor in that hospital suddenly decide there was a mystery that needed an explanation?
What was there to mark out those few patients as different from any of the other 450 million people who get pneumonia every year?
The Time article claims vaguely that this pneumonia was “peculiar”, other contemporary publications called it “mystery pneumonia”. They never really explain the nature of this “mystery”.
The WHO called it pneumonia of “unknown aetiology”, while the CDC said it was an “atypical pneumonia-like illness that does not respond well to standard treatments”. But “the standard treatment” for pneumonia is antibiotics if you think it’s bacterial, or bed rest and fluids if you think it’s viral. The vast majority of the time it gets better on its own in a couple of weeks…just like “Covid”.
Some articles remarked that the “mysterious pneumonia” was symptomatically unique, without ever going into details. But we now know that’s not true. “Covid” has never been symptomatically different from the majority of common respiratory diseases.
The WHO even said in their initial press release, on January 8th 2020:
The symptoms reported among the patients are common to several respiratory diseases, and pneumonia is common in the winter season;
That sentence is completely true…so-called “covid pneumonia” is just – pneumonia.
So why did the doctors in China ever consider it worth a second look?
Why did anyone think this perfectly normal pneumonia must have an abnormal cause?
None of this makes any sense. None of it ever made any sense.
You can keep looking for the answer, keep asking “why did they think this pneumonia was different?”, and find nothing but a tangle of vague assertions that don’t hold up to any kind of analysis.
There was no reason for that doctor to think those patients were suffering from anything other than a normal, seasonal respiratory infection.
His alleged actions are not those of a rational real-life person, they are the scripted behavior of an actor who needs to perform a particular function for only one reason – so the rest of the movie can happen.
We’re back to that one big lie, the invitation to suspend disbelief and accept a contradiction in terms, just like 9/11 and JFK.
For the “pandemic” narrative it’s this: “Covid might look and feel and act like the flu – but it’s actually special and different.”
That’s always going to be the faultline when you simply make up a new disease.
What’s more, they clearly always knew this would be the weak spot in their story, so they hurried through it. They needed to fast-track their “new disease” into existence so they discovered it, named it, sequenced it, published it, and could test for it…all in less than three weeks.
It was fast, “very, very fast” Zhang acknowledges in Time. Too fast, really. They spoiled the ending, revealed the killer before the murder had even happened.
The world has moved pretty quickly in the last three years, changed to the point of being almost unrecognisable, and if you want to understand how it all started you have to travel back in time. Past vaccines and ventilators. Past passports and PCRS. Past Pfizer and Fauci and flattened curves…back to the very beginning.
All the way back to Wuhan, China, December 2019. Where, we are told, one doctor saw four cases of stereotypical pneumonia and called it “mysterious”, and one virologist started looking for something he had no reason to think even existed, and just so happened to find it.
This article is part of our “Covid – Three Years On” series.
In sept 2019 a person was admitted to cairns base hospital with pneumonia following a bout of a nasty flu that was circulating in the region….did anyone run around testing to see if it was rare, unusual….no because most of the time the authorities don’t bother when these illnesses sweep through…they are basically guaranteed to turn up with the yearly agricultural show and morph their way down to the state capital as the show moves along. Usually a slightly different variety by Brisbane…
several people I knew personally were quite I’ll with whatever….one friend took it for a ride to Europe…one landed in hospital with pneumonia as I said…this sort of thing was pretty normal though all commented it seemed a bit worse than normal….I think I saw a study that said on average there is something l8e 4/5 cold/flus a year…these can be of various severity…none of this is new…
the repo market got close to collapse about the same time and the workshop to set up the bad flu/ cold narrative in Oct 2019…. All the subsequent players were in attendance. They all knew their part and played it…would not have mattered where any flu variety was from that point, one would be materialised in Wuhan, the pcr bodgy test made and the game started so huge amounts of money could be pumped into the system to rescue the banks, while locking down economies to destroy demand and many lives along the way..
the obsession with Wuhan is all bullshit….a variety of common cold/flu was used to start the next phase of the money game which is still going on via the proxy war in Ukraine…the money game has to happen to attempt to deal with the debt and they hope control al spending behaviour but their own…
‘ The world has moved pretty quickly in the last three years, changed to the point of being almost unrecognisable’
I disagree. The world hasn’t changed. The only thing that changed was ‘us’ or (speaking for myself): me
Covid made me realize that not 90% or 99% but all stories on invisible threats are liked by most people. Whether it be covid, novichok, Russians, terrorists, y2k, sarin, wmd, whatever…
Covid made me also realize that blind opportunism runs rampant at the moment one can say he or is she is ‘opportunistic’ for the greater good. Waving the flag, trusting Haig/scientists, excluding unpeople from society makes people feel good. It gives people purpose.
COVID also made me realize that many people act out of fear and obedience. And that the fear and obedient behavior is learned behavior from kindergarten. Tragic…
And covid made me realize that you can’t do a thing against a narrative that is spun by the great powers that be. Resistance may not be futile, but success does not come in days, months, even years; it may take decades or hundreds of years before resistance becomes successful. It may never happen..
Covid also made me realize that despite all odds, there are sane people. But they are a (tiny) minority and always pay for their sanity by utterly unfair shunning tactiques from the majority (like the Albatross poem from Baudelaire).
What can I say: keep your head up. Be aware that you are fighting a good fight, and that while you’re fighting there are plenty of good things to see. That you’re able to see may be the greatest gift of all. Use that gift wisely. Don’t get blinded.
All of this is very old.
Many assumptions, some well documented.
When I read Kennedy’s Fauci book, I was puzzled because he wrote a lot about HIV and little about Sars. HIV was a harmless virus for most, as long as it was not armed with an additional agent.
It’s much the same with sarscov: a Sino-American co-production from Wuhan (well documented by David Martin) deliberately released to test injections for efficacy and decimate populations in the West with mRNA and nanolipids – after all, their eradication programmes were already successful in China with other means.
It is therefore not surprising that Chinese state-owned companies like Sinopeg are among the main suppliers of the toxic nanolipids.
Yesterday I had a chat with my postman, not 40, who is just recovering painstakingly from his first-ever covid illness. It didn’t sound like a cold.
One matter that I recall was a hasty pushing through of the draconian covid regulations after the entire viral scam seemed to be in danger of losing steam. I’m sure there was more to it than this but see here:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be an HCID in the UK. There are many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs.”
“HCID” means “high consequence infectious disease”.
And note a little fudging here with “many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs” and also further down, “Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only.” If Covid is no longer to be classed as HCID then these cases should not be getting managed by HCID treatment centres at all.
Clearly, despite a bit of damage control, it seems the covid epic is in danger of a serious setback.
So….
A mere three days later the UK parliament receives a 329 page piece of Coronavirus legislation which is passed in 3 days. As even the Graud noted:
“Ministers failed to allow parliament enough opportunity to scrutinise the sweeping laws passed to tackle the Covid pandemic, according to a cross-party committee of MPs.”
Though they only noted this on 18th March 2022 i.e. a full two years after this Biblical juggernaut of legislation was rammed through at breakneck speed.
So … a pretty obvious tale of the haste of a bunch of crooks who realised their window of opportunity was slipping away.
The claim may well be part of the psyop but I recall the Chinese diagnosing “COVID” with lung X-rays showing white patches on the lungs. (though this doesn’t seem to have been done elsewhere) Perhaps this is what they held up as being “peculiar” and novel.
Anything unusual about patchy lungs ?
White patches on the lungs, also known as pulmonary nodules or infiltrates, are very common and rarely cause any symptoms.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/317531
So one dude in China (estimated population 1,4 billion) had that. Everything in their story is so obviously fake that only people lacking logic believe it. This exercise was made as simple as possible.