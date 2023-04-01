Apr 1, 2023
AUDIO: How “Covid” turned hospitals into killing machines

Editor

Independent journalist and researcher Michael Bryant returns to Perspective to discuss a neglected aspect of the pandemic – how hospitals abused DNR orders and ventilators to create “covid deaths”, the legislation and guidelines that financially incentivised the process.

Published as part of our Covid: Three Years On season. You can read our contemporary piece on “Cash 4 Covid” practices here, and read Michael’s article on Italy’s role in establishing the “pandemic” narrative here.

TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.

Johnny
Johnny
Apr 1, 2023 11:45 PM

Killing machines, slaughterhouses or euthanasia clinics.
Someone, at sometime must take responsibility and tell the Truth.

