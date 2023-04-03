Apr 3, 2023
WATCH: Finding Mental Health – #SolutionsWatch

What is mental health and how can we achieve it? Is it only to be found in a trip to the psychiatrist’s office and a prescription for a Big Pharma medication, or do alternative mental care structures exist for those who need it? And what does all of this have to do with Baruch Spinoza, anyway?

Joining James Corbett to answer these questions on the latest in-depth edition of #SolutionsWatch is Dr Bruce Levine, author of A Profession Without Reason.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Paul Prichard
Paul Prichard
Apr 3, 2023 6:36 PM

