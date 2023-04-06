Why I don’t believe there ever was a Covid virus

Dr Mike Yeadon
I’ve grown increasingly frustrated about the way debate is controlled around the topic of origins of the alleged novel virus, SARS-CoV-2, and I have come to disbelieve it’s ever been in circulation, causing massive scale illness and death.
Concerningly, almost no one will entertain this possibility, despite the fact that molecular biology is the easiest discipline in which to cheat. That’s because you really cannot do it without computers, and sequencing requires complex algorithms and, importantly, assumptions. Tweaking algorithms and assumptions, you can hugely alter the conclusions.
This raises the question of why there is such an emphasis on the media storm around Fauci, Wuhan and a possible lab escape. After all, the ‘perpetrators’ have significant control over the media. There’s no independent journalism at present. It is not as though they need to embarrass the establishment. I put it to readers that they’ve chosen to do so.
So who do I mean by ‘they’ and ‘the perpetrators? There are a number of candidates competing for this position, with their drug company accomplices, several of whom are named in Paula Jardine’s excellent five-part series for TCW, Anatomy of the sinister Covid project. High on the list is the ‘enabling’ World Economic Forum and their many political acolytes including Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern.
But that doesn’t answer the question why are they focusing on the genesis of the virus. In my view, they are doing their darnedest to make sure you regard this event exactly as they want you to. Specifically, that there was a novel virus.
I’m not alone in believing that myself at the beginning of the ‘pandemic’, but over time I’ve seen sufficient evidence to cast strong doubt on that idea. Additionally, when considered as part of a global coup d’état, I have put myself in the position of the most senior, hidden perpetrators. In a Q&A, they would learn that the effect of a released novel pathogen couldn’t be predicted accurately. It might burn out rapidly. Or it might turn out to be quite a lot more lethal than they’d expected, demolishing advanced civilisations. Those top decision-makers would, I submit, conclude that this natural risk is intolerable to them. They crave total control, and the wide range of possible outcomes from a deliberate release militates against this plan of action: ‘No, we’re not going to do this. Come back with a plan with very much reduced uncertainty on outcomes.’
The alternative I think they’ve used is to add one more lie to the tall stack of lies which has surrounded this entire affair. This lie is that there has ever been in circulation a novel respiratory virus which, crucially, caused massive-scale illness and deaths. In fact, there hasn’t.
Instead, we have been told there was this frightening, novel pathogen and ramped up the stress-inducing fear porn to 11, and held it there. This fits with cheating about genetic sequences, PCR test protocols (probes, primers, amplification and annealing conditions, cycles), ignoring contaminating genetic materials from not only human and claimed viral sources, but also bacterial and fungal sources. Why for example did they need to insert the sampling sticks right into our sinuses? Was it to maximise non-human genetic sequences?
Notice the soft evidence that our political and cultural leaders, including the late Queen, were happy to meet and greet one another without testing, masking or social distancing. They had no fear. In the scenario above, a few people would have known there was no new hazard in their environment. If there really was a lethal pathogen stalking the land, I don’t believe they’d have had the courage or the need to act nonchalantly and risk exposure to the virus.
Most convincingly for me is the US all-cause mortality (ACM) data by state, sex, age and date of occurrence, as analysed by Denis Rancourt and colleagues. The pattern of increased ACM is inconsistent with the presence of a novel respiratory virus as the main cause.
If I’m correct that there was no novel virus, what a genius move it was to pretend there was! Now they want you only to consider how this ‘killer virus’ got into the human population. Was it a natural emergence (you know, a wild bat bit a pangolin and this ended up being sold at a wet market in Wuhan) or was it hubristically created by a Chinese researcher, enabled along the way by a researcher at the University of North Carolina funded by Fauci, together making an end run around a presidential pause on such work? Then there’s the question as to whether the arrival of the virus in the general public was down to carelessness and a lab leak, or did someone deliberately spread it?
I also need to point out that the perpetrators have hermetic control of the mass media via a Big Tech and government stranglehold documented in part here, here and here. That’s why they’ve found it so easy to censor people like me. If a story appears on multiple TV networks, it’s because they’re either OK with it or it has been actively planted. It won’t be genuine. They never tell the truth. I don’t think they’ve told the truth since this coup began and probably much earlier. Most so-called journalists have lost sight of what truth ever was.
I believe that the perpetrators (who could be all or any of Gates, Fauci, Farrar, Vallance, CEPI, EcoHealth Alliance, DARPA and numerous others) planted the controversy about the origins of SARS-CoV-2 because a little embarrassment of the establishment was a small price to persuade most of us that there surely must be a novel virus when there isn’t. (And they have got away with it to date.)
I have colleagues who do not believe what we’ve been told (i.e. that a virus has been experimentally constructed) is even possible technologically. I don’t have the background to assess that idea. But the rest hangs together for me in a way that no other explanation does.
To this point, an ex-pharmaceutical industry executive Sasha Latypova, speaking with Robert F Kennedy Jr on his podcast of last Thursday, March 16, describes the extensive evidence of the contracts and relationships that were in place before the Covid era. Contracts were signed for billions of dollars in February 2020.
Not only would the required production never happen (from a standing start, to sign such a large commitment is ridiculous) but it cannot be done. She estimated that approximately one kilogram of DNA was required. There isn’t that much medicinal grade DNA on the planet at any one time. That’s because it’s hard to do, very expensive, wholly bespoke and difficult to store for long periods. Also, the amounts of any specific DNA sequence required and held in store by commercial suppliers would be milligrams or perhaps grams at a stretch. So it was always completely unfeasible, regardless of how much money was thrown at the problem, to have accomplished what they claim to have done in a short time.
Consequently, no other conclusion is supported by the facts than that it’s a huge crime, extensively planned. In itself, that rules out a natural emergence of a pathogen, unless divine providence occurred. Logically we’re left with a leak or, as I argue, a lie plus a PsyOp. The former may or may not be possible, but what isn’t arguable is that something like this could be done and would be likely to run smoothly, with a real pathogen. Almost any outcome but the one presumably wanted is likely if a pathogen is released. I can reach no other conclusion than that it’s fake.
In closing, I’m not saying people weren’t sick or that they didn’t die in huge numbers. I’m arguing only about the causes of illnesses and deaths. People were made sick and some killed by all the pre-existing causes, amplified by fear, resulting in immunosuppression and then a host of revolting actions. Note even the official overlap of signs and symptoms of ‘Covid-19’ and existing illnesses.
Notably, they chopped antibiotic prescriptions in the US by 50 per cent during 2020. They ensured large numbers of frail elderly people were mechanically ventilated, a procedure which, in such subjects, is close to contraindicated. Some were administered remdesivir, which is a poison for the kidneys. In care homes, they were given midazolam and morphine, respiratory depressant drugs which in combination are all but contraindicated in patients with breathing difficulties. If used, close monitoring is required, most usually automated alarm systems attached to vital cardiorespiratory monitoring, including fingertip monitoring for blood gases. That didn’t happen in care homes.
I believe the main reason for the lies about the novel virus is a desire for total predictability and control, with the clearly articulated intention of transforming society; beginning by dismantling the financial system through lockdowns and furlough, while the immediate practical goal of lockdown was to provide the causus belli for injecting as many people as possible with materials designed not to induce immunity, but to demand repeat inoculation, to cause injury and death, and to control freedom of movement. I’m sure they’re pretty content with getting at least one needle into 6,000,000,000 people.
Note that though an estimated 10-15million have been killed with poisonous ‘vaccines’, these are the but first of many mRNA injections to come. The indications are that ways to force you to accept ten more have been anticipated, because that’s the number of doses your government has agreed to purchase. Purchasing what? Well, it’s already been mooted that all existing vaccines are to be reformatted as mRNA types. If this happens, I don’t believe anyone injected ten more times is likely to escape death or severe, life-limiting illnesses.
Inducing your body to manufacture non-self proteins will axiomatically induce an autoimmune attack by your own body. Your disease will be related to where the injected dose goes and of course the consistency of that injected product. They’ve been horribly erratic so far. It’s not certain they ever could have been made and launched if they had been subject to the usual quality requirements and not granted ’emergency use’ authorisations. Of course, as we now know, the regulators played an important role beyond lying for the US military, the organisation which made the original orders for ‘vaccines’, and set all the contractual conditions for companies such as Moderna and Pfizer.
The chickens are coming home to roost right now in the banking system.
As I always say, I cannot know much for sure. I don’t have a copy of the script of this, the greatest crime in history. But, whatever Covid actually is, I don’t believe that what was called influenza disappeared conveniently in early 2020. It’s another lie. It’s what they do. It’s all they do.
To those who sense that all is not well but are unwilling to make the psychological leap to the diabolical world I believe we’re now living in, I point out the asymmetry of risk. If you follow the official narrative and I’m right, you and your children will lose all your freedoms and probably your lives. If you believe what I’m saying and I’m wrong, you’ll be laughed at. These options aren’t faintly balanced. A rational actor should cease believing what we’re being told. It’s not a safe position, keeping your counsel and your head down. It’s the most dangerous thing you could do.
Originally published by The Conservative Woman. Part of out Covid – Three Years On season.
Dr Mike Yeadon has a degree in biochemistry and toxicology and a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology. He has spent over 30 years leading new medicines research in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, leaving Pfizer in 2011 as Vice President & Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory. That was the most senior research position in this field in Pfizer. Since leaving Pfizer, Dr Yeadon has founded his own biotech company, Ziarco, which was sold to the worlds biggest drug company, Novartis, in 2017.
The other day I was attacked here because the theory of a virus modified by ccp and ecohealth seems plausible to me – under an article by Knightley that supports your theory. What is certain is that no one can know for sure. What is certain is that – in the end – it doesn’t matter.
Today I was standing in line with an elderly couple while shopping. No masks there. The woman asked me if it was right that from now on you don’t have to wear one. I said that I didn’t know and that they were useless anyway. Then they both told me that they had each been vaccinated 4 times and still got Corona. He 2 times, she 4 times. She then added that her husband had a previous illness and probably wouldn’t have done so well without the vaccinations. I then said that it was impossible to know, and she agreed.
They involved me in this conversation because they were completely insecure, like little children.
People’s problem is not that they don’t have certainty, but that they think they need it, that they can no longer deal with risks.
This life ends. Death is a fact, often illness too. Whether there are worse things? Everyone has to answer and decide for themselves.
Thanks you for this comment. Your statement – ‘in the end – it doesn’t matter’ – is so important and really chimed with Admin.
In the end, whatever took place in 2020, it’s important we remember that 2 + 2 never equalled 5. We can split hairs about the whys and wherefores, but regardless, a wholesale rejection of the narrative was never dependent on knowing all the answers.
In our attempts to explain everything – to eliminate all risk – we can often get caught in the very same narrative spider’s web we’re trying to avoid.
Rule of thumb in this age of smoke and mirrors:
If ‘they’ are talking about it, the chances are high that it doesn’t matter. It’s smokescreen, red herring, crock of shit. Don’t form your thinking, perception of reality based on the manure in the public space, form it based on what you actually see.
The mental state you allude to is part of the indoctrination program.
Living in a free society is risky. The government is constantly using mind control and influence techniques to make people fearful and RISK AVERSE. Turning to government for “safety and security” over freedom.
Bottom line is that many people just do not have the mental acuity to see through the manipulation. For some it could be just lack of experience, for others it could just be their permanent state of mind. Bottom line is that those persons will more likely than not be the ones that end up complying with all government demands, or dead.
We must always remember that we only control one person in this world, and that is ourselves. There will come a day for those that prepared, and are aware, that we are surrounded by drowning people. We will be powerless to save the vast majority, and we will have to protect ourselves from being drowned by them.
It was very good of you to be so kind and gentle with this frightened elderly couple. Nice to read a comment like this.
That bullshit Mickey, you did believe there was a virus in the beginning and switched when the tide was turning and it was internet fashionable and obvious there never was a virus to justify the lockdown.
You was about a year late on that one.
You’ve never been censored ever and You’ve managed to appear everywhere all of a sudden (red flag it self) talking nothing that mr man down the road hasn’t figure out already.
Unlike most I have never believed your back story.
The only thing missing tot hi fantasy is a slot on Gbnews (shillbenews) and that would be a full house shill fest.
Excellent Dr. Mike, thank you. If only they could listen… (thinking Paul Simon)
Thought it may have been noticed by now that the main aim of the game was to help the implosion of the financial situation and get us ready for the need for much greater control as the end of the $ ruling happens.,..the poverty and death due to starvation will make the covid game small bikkies..,
People are really struggling.
There have been 2 main possibilities (at least in alt circles):
1. Covid as pure psyop
2. Something going round on a par with flu (in terms of mortality)
Both are still equally plausible imho. Yeadon opting for the first option on the basis that the second would constitute less control for those orchestrating the response.
There is, however, a third possibility:
The original Sars-Cov-2 (as identified in Wuhan) was a non-influenza atypical pneumonia based Coronavirus.It was flagged up for precisely that reason. That it wasn’t flu-based.
Subsequent tests, however, flagged up (or at least included) flu as Covid. The tests weren’t capable of distinguishing.
So, if what was released (either deliberately, or otherwise, in the 2019 Military games or from the Wuhan lab) wasn’t the same as what was tested for, then complete control is still retained by those orchestrating the response. One thing is released and another is tested for.
Of course, I’m not saying that that is what happened but it seems another plausible alternative
The issue becomes how those who released a pathogen would keep themselves safe from getting it. While our owners think they are fully in control of everything, if their overall shoddy work is any indication, I personally think they wouldn’t take that chance.
Now their “vaccine” on the other hand, seems more than likely to be a trial of something. We all know “they” are tracking the results of that shot, and there probably are different batches of it as well. Are they looking for something that could keep them from getting a thing they may release in the future? Seems plausible. The fact that any long term side effects are not known, that vaccine could also merely be a profit seeking enterprise – long term injuries require lots of treatments, and we already know curing disease isn’t in their business plans.
But as for covid, I personally could never get over the fact they have no viable test for it, that their constant refrain of “cases” never even attempted to delineate what an actual case represented, not to mention the hysterical death counts blasted every night on the boob tube that could very, very easily be faked at any time. I would never put that past the PTB to have faked the entire thing.
Then there’s the whole financial house of cards getting ready to come down, but covid hysteria covered that up nicely. The fact that Pharma was told at a financial analyst meeting in late 2018 that unless they could come up with some new drug that would guarantee a nice revenue stream, they would cease to be a for profit industry in 2-3 years. Add on the repo market implosion in late 2019, which had to be obscured as well. There were more than enough valid reasons to fake a pandemic.
With a populace that asks no questions about anything, and would much rather believe the comforting lies about their health and safety, you’ve got all the makings of a massive distraction from the issues that truly will effect us all. It really is brilliant in a sick twisted way. And those who invented it ARE sick and twisted, that we really don’t need to debate at all.
I find it amusing that Michael Yeadon has finally got really rather cross about the whole thing. “In my view, they are doing their darnedest to make sure you regard this event exactly as they want you to.” Ooh steady on now!
But what’s the point in rehashing what must have been – and indeed truly was – fucking obvious even way back in the dawn of that satanic spring of 2020? Well I can understand a bit of that. It wasn’t so much the con of it all which was so clear and easy to grasp. It was the sheer disbelief that they could be doing this. From this point on, everyone – and certainly myself – was caught in a constant “multiple take” seizure. I kept looking and looking away, thinking “Nah! Surely not!” and then looking back, and looking away with “Oh for fuck’s sake, come on!” etc. The months went by, the years went by … and I’m still doing quadruple takes every day.
And I instinctively felt from the very beginning that the scientifico-medico gloop vomited out in dense volumes with multicoloured graph and chart encrustations amounted to a huge smokescreen of obfuscation which our “sensible” hangers on were pleased to link to in order to ward off the “tin foil hats” etc. I admit that I skipped some of Mr Yeadon’s own irrepressible nod to “the data”. I have no stomach at all for that now. I’ve suffered enough of this new occult mantra. The point is that all you really have to do is watch the media and sniff. You can tell from the odour of malevolent manipulation – and the tingling of those strings around your limbs – that all of this stuff is pure poison.
I think you assume wrongly that it was a risk to release a virus; I suspect that they are well experienced in releasing virus, they do it every year, and call it the seasonal flu.
I think they released a weak virus that affected me and so many people at the same time in early 2020. They must be doing something with those labs in Ukraine and China all year around.
Or maybe they’re only using them to add vague credence to the fantastical lies?
My reaction back in the alien egg plant of 2020 was an emotional one. Certainly Off-G had warned me but I think it’s indisputable that, even without this site, the glaringly obvious scaremongering in the media would have disgusted me. The fear campaign was the most contemptuous degrading assault that the media have ever embarked on. For anyone to be taken in suggests a mentality which I honestly don’t understand. How can anyone with even the most minimal self-respect fall for that crap? I have an old friend whose sister was reduced to an alcoholic heap through barely restrained hysteria. I recall meeting her in a pub and looking into her eyes, like those of a cornered animal, and thinking, “Oh for fuck’s sake, if that’s how bad it is then why bother coming out at all? Why bother living?”
“In closing, I’m not saying people weren’t sick or that they didn’t die in huge numbers. I’m arguing only about the causes of illnesses and deaths. People were made sick and some killed by all the pre-existing causes, amplified by fear, resulting in immunosuppression and then a host of revolting actions. Note even the official overlap of signs and symptoms of ‘Covid-19’ and existing illnesses.”
Not only was this the greatest crime in the history of mankind it was the largest global PYSOP ever! Skeptics ask, how could they pull such a huge operation off, wouldn’t someone break ranks and tell? No because their lives would be snuffed out in a minuet or their careers ruined if they were allowed to live. The coconspirators are in it for the long haul, the fame money and “power”!
Most readers here know 9-11 was an inside job, yet the masses still believe the government’s 19 fanatic Muslim high jackers narrative just like people believe JFK was felled by a lone gunman despit all the evidence to show otherwise!
Readers here know major scandals like the Savings and Loan fraud and the real causes of the 2008 financial collapse are covered up by the corporate media whores, covering up the facts is what they do to conceal the crimes and the plutocrats completely own the media: wire, microphone, camera and antenna. For example, look at all the media Bill Gates alone influences https://www.cjr.org/criticism/gates-foundation-journalism-funding.php, https://jacobin.com/2021/11/bill-gates-foundation-jeffrey-epstein-divorce-journalism. On top of Gates add the role the Rockefellers play and both of their passion for eugenics and population control, monopoly and greed. The add Soros and others
The Deep State was involved planning psychological campaigns to induce people to: believe SARS-COV2 existed and take the coming shots. Focus groups were convened and studied by the government and universities so just the right messages would be framed to terrify the masses into thinking they were going to die from this invisible menace and repeated over and over ad infinitum along with the computer generated image of the COVID spiked cell!
And despite the unravelling narrative the plutocrats are doubling down on their COVID scam.
ah yes, “they made it all up”.
same shitheads involved in the aids/hiv scam.
same test system..
same result…
big porkey pies in the skies.
mr yeadon thanks for joining the ranks. bless you.
no need to debate this any longer…just say NO.
“I don’t believe there ever was a covid virus”, no shit Sherlock I had that worked out in February 2020!
‘Believe’ is too softly put
There never was a covid virus similar as that there are no dragons in my garage.
Someone once told me that cv19 was truly a genocide in slow motion , and because it is happening in slow motion, It will never be acknowledged to be so. Self denial and delusion will be lingering for many decades
Indeed. Excess deaths are visible at the moment because they are compared with a 5-year rolling average of deaths. In 3 years or so, the 5-year rolling average of deaths will include the excess deaths we’ve been seeing, so they will to all intents and purposes become invisible. We will just have a new normal average death level.
Bravo, Dr. Yeadon!
Nicely-documented support to my intuitive, gut-feel scepticism right from the ‘get go’ – February/March 2020.
There is a little known South Korean series called Devilish Judge. It’s set in “an imaginary dystopian” South Korea which quite frankly looks a lot like any NATO economy today.
This series opens by suggesting to the audience that there has been some sort of recent “pandemic” that has left inequality, poverty, corruption, authoritarianism etc. in its wake.
At some point the corrupt President and his cronies want to empty out a slum area in Seoul for very profitable redevelopment. They announce that the “plague virus” has returned to the slum, that the rest of Seoul should stay away while the authorities “deal with the emergency”.
Which basically involves thugs and security forces beating up the inhabitants and carting them away forcibly, god knows where.
At one point the President tells his buddies: “We OWN the Centre for Disease Control, the media, the judiciary and the police. If we say the virus exists, then the virus exists.”
The drama came out in the summer of 2021 and received little media attention….
You don’t need a “new” respiratory virus to roll out a pandemic narrative based on the most common respiratory symptoms (cough and fever, DUH)…..during flu season.
WHO’s own document published in May 2020 clearly shows “covid” to be an umbrella term for cough, cold, flu, pneumonia, ARDS and sepsis. It also stipulates dengue tests in dengue areas as first symptoms are so similar.
India eg, had NO pandemic during the March April 2020 lockdown but “covid” suddenly turned up during the dengue season a bit later on while dengue numbers for 2020 fell off a cliff…
e.g. WMD, Maddie McCann, etc etc etc etc etc etc etc, one knows the smell.
no-one needed to be some smarty pants academic (not offending you Mr Yeadon) to have seen through this shite from the onset. what the fuck is wrong with people?
A missing child and the alleged murder of millions with vaccines connects how exactly?
Many of the elite are getting exposed. Jeffrey Epstein for an example. In Australia there is a list of political persons, as in people in government positions of authority, that are linked via evidence to pedophilia and child trafficking. A judge in AU, made the list secret, and anyone that states anyone’s name on the list, gets fined and or arrested.
Australia and the UK and to a smaller extent Canada, and the USA, all have political personalitiy links to child traffiking and pedopheilia, over several decades, and that kind of heinous criminal activity can be hidden for only so long. One of the reasons Agenda 2030 even exists, and why it feels like their plans are being expedited where they have the greatest exposure.
There are many links to and from the global cabal when it comes to child pornography, child snuff / sacrifice films, trafficking, etc. etc. etc.
