Doom’s Monotony

Sylvia Shawcross
Some days I convince myself that nothing is actually happening and all we have is a whole bunch of people convincing us that things are happening. I mean I’m sitting here on the 13th of March wondering who has won the battle of Bakhmut in the Ukraine because there are two narratives both claiming victory and that is the way it is.
By the time this is published maybe we will know. The proof will be in the pudding and it all comes out in the wash. Unless it is chocolate pudding because that stain is a difficult one to get out of particularly woolen long johns. So unless there is long john evidence involved in Bakhmut, we’ll never really know. We aren’t sitting in a bunker in the Ukraine. Thankfully.
But it makes you wonder doesn’t it? What we will ever really know about anything. The best that we can do is try and predict at least for our own safety and that of our loved ones but beyond that it is mostly ego with opinions. None of us want to have the woolen long johns pulled over our eyes so we spend a lot of time hoping to be proven right about whatever it is we’re going on about. Sometimes if only to explain why we have fourteen cans of green beans in the front closet. No one wants to look the fool after all.
They are only there to provide a forum for your eventual sanctimonious smile in front of an admiring crowd where you get to feed hungry people green beans and blackberry chutney on tin plates with homegrown elderberry cider to wash it all down with. Because you were right and that is the important thing.
If the truth be known, we all want to smile sanctimoniously—it’s a terribly ugly but impelling human need. Being right is right up there with food and water and a roof over our heads. I’m absolutely certain that Maslov, when developing his “pyramid of needs” scratched that truth in there in red ink at the bottom and it got lost in the editing. I mean, what is the whole point of living if you’re not right about most everything? What is the point of living if you can’t give your wild opinion and upset at least half the people in the room? Fading into the wallpaper of common opinion is a stance that ages you before your time.
Who wants that?!
The danger of course in understanding this is that one can sometimes be tempted to create an opinion so far from normal that it is sure to upset everyone. Just for the reaction. It’s a writer’s favourite thing when they’re bored. So I’ve spent the day looking for an opinion to upset everybody. To break the monotony of doom and misery. This is a very difficult task because in this world nothing shocks anymore. When they’re doing drag queen bondage shows for babies what is there left? When celebrities are contemplating making designer meat from themselves for public consumption? When even Nato couldn’t join Nato by its own criteria?
In the days before these days it was always good advice to never discuss politics, religion or sex. This always kept you out of trouble. Now of course, these are the ONLY things to discuss. So perhaps it is the discussion of the mundane that is the real shock. Could it be? No. Maybe. Well if men can be women and war can be peace and love can be hate there is no reason why mundane can’t be shocking.
The weather used to be the go to humdrum conversation but no more. Now it is full of drama and red banners and warnings and watches and climate change frenzied flagellation. What now then are we left with for the mundane? Let me tell you—not a lot.
It has taken me hours of dull contemplation to finally find the mundane topic for us all to keep life exciting in conversations: Musca domestica. The common housefly. There.
Now, when caught at the local lineup in the market and forced into acknowledging another human being and possibly having to interact with them, you have a topic of conversation to keep you out of trouble. You can always open up with “Quite the common fly season we’re having this year!” Or “Have you ever noticed that the common fly has red eyes?” Or “The common house fly is the most widely distributed insect around the world.” And they will agree being absolutely shocked at such a boring thing and so after their feeble “yes” and strange look in return, the interaction will come to an end and nobody got hurt in the process. It was indeed a very unexpected thing to greet someone with after all. In this respect it was a wildly exciting opinion.
Just a small warning not to do this too often or you yourself might end up as the topic of conversation for everyone else and that would just end up with you being interesting and we wouldn’t want that.
I’ve now done my bit for the improvement of humanity. You’re welcome.
Earworm for the week:
“Birds are the eyes of heaven, and flies are the spies of hell.”
Suzy Kassem
Syl Shawcross lives somewhere and writes things now and then. Please note this piece is somewhat sarcastic and I honestly do not believe that being right is a reason for living. In fact, the need to be right is probably the problem with the whole wide world right now…. And also, if you are actually able to feed starving people anything it is probably more an act of love than sanctimony. For most. Consider subscribing to if so inclined.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
An argument starter if I ever saw one.
Means different things to different people.
In no particular order (I said that so you wouldn’t argue about my order)
And you most likely have additions to the list (ditto)
1) Acquiesce to the agenda of the politicians that started this mess
2) Do not hold any politicians accountable
3) Funds are fungible. If you donate to a food, clothing, medicine fund,
the Nazis have more funds available for bullets.
4) Ukraine has ever been at or near the top of the list of corrupt countries in the world.
Your donations will make their way to FTX (probably not as that launderer of dirty money is available any longer, but plenty more channels where that came from)
5) Virtue signal for the “latest thing”. Be “in” with your crowd. Wear appropriate T-shirts.
6) Support Ukraine until the last Ukrainian is standing
7) Support them by not interfering in peace deals like the Brits and US have done repeatedly
8) Stop conducting coups, State Department
9) Educate Brits and Americans how this conflict is 110% the fault of their leaders
10) Replace your bumper stickers often
The Ukraine war will continue as long as its profitable
You can usually tell how the war/SMO is going by the reports in the press. Whenever you see articles like those in today’s Guardian website — “A city like a book” or “Rebuilding Ukraine” — you know that things aren’t going too well militarily. This indicator has worked for other areas (e.g. Mauripol) so I figure that the Russians are involved in a protracted mopping up operation in Bakhmut.
We’re used to reality being shaped by media but there comes a time when you — and everyone else — just looks past the noise. Life has to carry on somehow. I’ve just spent a couple of weeks in Argentina and found the experience ‘interesting’ — I think I know what the Apocalypse will look like with people trying to carry on in the face of enormous odds. Some manage, many do not (the level of poverty in that country is so high that you don’t really notice it, there’s nothing to contrast it with). They all deserve better. We can learn from them — this is our (US) future should we be unable to convince — or force — the rest of the world to believe in our currency and our financial house of cards.
Insects are not really a topic of casual conversation. Despite our best efforts — and gallons of repellent — we got bitten to death by the things. Since Dengue Fever has been detected in some areas of Buenos Aires……well, you might get the banner headlines over weather but they’ve got it over mosquitos. (….plus the odd bit of unrest but I couldn’t figure that one out — same graphics, of course, but different logo)(and there’s a Really Big Deal about some footballer or someone who’s been accused of abuse).
started well, the headline was a puller…
yes, the monotony of doom sums up this site pretty succinctly
haha, aye maybe. I read it as how boring things have become, same shite eternally. Unless we ignore it.
but dropping Linnaeus-esque shtuff doesn’t cut that either.
Sylvie, tabarnak de calice, Ukraine est un nom propre. On dit pas “the” fucking Ukraine, on dit fucking Ukraine, pas de “the”.