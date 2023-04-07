Five Years On: The OPCW-Douma Deception Continues

Dr Piers Robinson – Organisation for Propaganda Studies
On 7 April 2018 reports emerged from a suburb of Damascus, Douma, claiming that a chemical weapons attack had occurred. Images of dead women and children inside an apartment building were circulated over the internet along with hospital scenes showing alleged victims being hosed down with water.
Within days, images of two yellow cylinders purported to have been dropped by Syrian Arab Air Force helicopters also appeared. Images of the deceased, which showed over 40 civilians appearing to have dropped dead on the spot, gathering in piles and with some showing profuse foaming at the mouth, suggested to many experts and officials that a fast acting nerve agent had been used.
Within days a Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) was deployed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in order to investigate the alleged incident, although not before the US, Britain and France had carried out military strikes against Syria having already concluded the attack had occurred as alleged.
This rush to judgement was far from warranted. Quite aside from the fact that the Syrian government denied having carried out any attack, reports from the ground suggested ample grounds for caution in drawing hasty conclusions. Interviews with civilians suggested no attack had occurred whilst the late Robert Fisk reported in the British newspaper the Independent similar doubts by a Syrian doctor.
Experienced military commander Major General Jonathan Shaw questioned why the Syrian government would launch a chemical weapons attack when it had a clear military advantage. Perhaps most significantly, on 26 April the Russian Federation took witnesses to the OPCW headquarters in The Hague who testified to the hospital scenes as having been staged.
These doubts about the initial reporting were to be further cemented come July 2018 when the OPCW FFM issued an interim report on their investigation which relayed that no traces of any nerve agent had been found but left open the possibility that chlorine gas had been used. However, chlorine gas is not usually understood as fast acting and could not readily explain how over 40 civilians had apparently dropped dead on the spot. A UN Commission of Inquiry report issued at around the time as the interim report also noted this incongruity:
The Commission of Inquiry has been investigating this incident. The available evidence is largely consistent with the use of chlorine, but this in and of itself does not explain other reported symptoms, which are more consistent with the use of another chemical agent, most likely a nerve gas. The Commission’s investigations are on-going.’
Escalating Controversy
In a remarkable tweet issued by BBC producer Riam Dalati in February 2019, it was claimed that, based on 6 months research and interviews with so-called White Helmets first responders and others, it could be proved the hospital scenes alleged to be associated with the chemical attack had been staged. Riam stated that ‘The ATTACK DID HAPPEN’, but without specifying whether or not he believed it was a chemical attack. He then wrote:
[a]fter almost 6 months of investigations, I can prove without a doubt that the Douma Hospital scene was staged. No fatalities occurred in the hospital. All the #WH [White Helmets], activists and people I spoke to are either in #Idlib or #EuphratesShield areas. Only one person was in Damascus’
Several weeks later the OPCW FFM released its final report and concluded there were ‘reasonable grounds’ the attack had occurred as alleged. Within weeks, however, an engineering report was leaked to the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media which questioned whether the yellow cylinders had caused the damage observed on the roofs. In the coming months an OPCW official gave testimony to the Courage Foundation panel detailing a series of procedural and scientific flaws regarding the Douma investigation. The panel concluded:
Based on the whistleblower’s extensive presentation, including internal emails, text exchanges and suppressed draft reports, we are unanimous in expressing our alarm over unacceptable practices in the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus on 7 April 2018. We became convinced by the testimony that key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion.
Within weeks, a batch of corroborating documents was published by Wikileaks.
The Revelations: Attempt to Publish a Manipulated Report & Suppression of Scientific Evidence
One of the most striking revelations was that the original interim report, which had noted a series of anomalies and inconsistencies with respect to the evidence for a chemical weapons attack, had been secretly altered by unknown officials and without the knowledge of the Douma team, to then present a misleading suggestion that chlorine gas had been released.
As reported by British journalist Peter Hitchens, this extraordinary act of attempted deception led to a formal protest from one of the FFM inspectors.
Not only had demonstrably false claims been made in order to suggest chlorine gas release, a consultation with chemical warfare toxicologists had been erased from the report. These experts had advised that scenes shown in films and photographs, as well as witness claims, were inconsistent with chlorine gas.
Specifically, the large number of dead civilians found gathered in piles and with no attempt to escape, coupled with some of them showing profuse foam discharge from the mouth, made little sense. When confronted with a cloud of chlorine gas, the victims would have instinctively retreated from the building in search of cleaner air rather than collapsing dead on the spot.
Alternatively, if the concentration of chlorine gas had somehow been so high that the victims suffocated on the spot, there would not have been the time for the profuse foaming to develop (some images of the deceased and of the foaming can be seen here and here). The very clear and unequivocal conclusion was that chlorine gas could be ruled out as the cause of death.
Another set of questions that had been censored related to the remarkable lack of damage on the two cylinders. At the location where 43 civilians were found dead, a cylinder had apparently impacted a balcony roof, penetrating a metal bar reinforced ceiling, but leaving no significant impact damage on the cylinder head. These incongruities had been clearly set out in the original interim report only to then be obfuscated in the secretly redacted interim report.
Publication of the secretly altered interim report had been prevented by intervention of the FFM inspector and the team was asked to prepare a new report for publication and which was published in July, as noted earlier. Although senior management denied responsibility for redacting the report, it is not known if they initiated any investigation into who had done so.
On 22 June an email from Chief of Cabinet Robert Fairweather stated that ‘[t]he report was not redacted at the behest of ODG [Office of the Director General]’ whilst another email from him that day requested the ‘recall’ of the inspector’s ‘Grave concern’ email, implying it could in some way be unsent although it is unclear whether this was technically possible.
The interim report published in July 2018 was stripped back to focus on the chemical results only, in expectation that the scientific issues identified in the censored original interim report would be resolved come the FFM final report.
None of the key scientific issues that had been clearly set out in the censored original interim report were, however, resolved when the final report was published. Indeed, the toxicology opinion ruling out chlorine gas continued to be censored whilst no clear answers were given to explain the remarkable lack of damage to the two cylinders. These, along with a raft of other significant issues raised by dissenting OPCW inspectors, were buried and left unresolved in the OPCW’s final FFM report.
Cover up, smears and a third report from the OPCW in 2023
During the ensuing years multiple calls were made for the OPCW to, at the very least, allow for all of the Douma inspectors to be properly heard. These included UNSC Arria Formula meetings arranged by the Russian Federation as well as a Statement of Concern issued by the Berlin Group 21 established by former UN Assistant Secretary General Hans von Sponeck, Ambassador José Bustani (first Director General of the OPCW) and Professor Richard Falk and with whom the author currently works. The Statement of Concern was signed by 28 internationally renowned experts and influencers as well as four former OPCW inspectors.
All of these attempts to address the scientific and procedural flaws identified by dissenting inspectors were met with point blank refusals to engage as well as smears. In what was to become one of the most brazen rebukes, Ambassador José Bustani was blocked by the US and its Security Council allies from addressing the United Nations.
On another occasion, and at a UN Security Council meeting, the current Director General of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, issued factually untrue statements about the dissenting inspectors whilst simultaneously refusing a suggestion that the OPCW’s scientific advisory board at least examine the scientific issues being raised.
Along with blocking and smearing at high political levels, other actors sought to denigrate the inspectors. In November 2020 a draft letter, falsely alleged to have been sent by the Director General in response to an Inspector’s letter of complaint to the OPCW director general detailing the scientific and procedural issues, was leaked to the open-source investigation website Bellingcat, or so the site claimed.
The leak and the associated article published by Bellingcat was used in order to attempt to discredit the inspector by presenting him as being dishonest by withholding this letter from the public, and giving the misleading impression that all the concerns raised by him had been addressed by the Director General.
In fact, the inspector had never seen the letter published by Bellingcat. The Director General had sent him an entirely different letter in response to his letter of complaint which had not addressed any of the concerns raise in the Inspector’s letter.
A subsequent fact emerged showing that Bellingcat had been co-ordinating with the online news media outlet Huffington Post to discredit the inspector over the fake letter.
Shortly after the Bellingcat publication, a BBC radio series aired an anonymous OPCW source, reportedly connected with the Douma investigation, who contributed to an attempt to discredit the OPCW inspectors and the first Director General José Bustani. In particular, the BBC documentary insinuated that the disclosures surrounding the OPCW Douma investigation had been motivated by a cash reward from Wikileaks.
After a complaint was launched by British journalist Peter Hitchens an investigation by the BBC’s own complaints unit recognised that this insinuation ‘represented a failure to meet the standard of accuracy appropriate to a programme of this kind’.
A clear and comprehensive rebuttal to the claim that Wikileaks had paid out any money was published in 2021 stating:
WikiLeaks has never paid, either in kind or in cash, the OPCW whistleblowers. Neither has an OPCW whistleblower ever sought to claim any reward. Any claim made to this effect is false and any insinuation or suggestion to that end is outright propaganda”.
The 2023 IIT Report
Against this backdrop of blocking and smearing OPCW, in 2023, finally released the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) report into Douma which formally attributed responsibility to the Syrian government for the alleged attack in Douma. Rather than offering some kind of informed or rational response to the issues raised by the dissenting inspectors, the report simply doubled-down on the deception and cover-up.
Although its remit only extended to determining responsibility for the alleged attack that the FFM had concluded there were ‘reasonable grounds’ occurred, the IIT Report actually spends considerable time and energy attempting to shore up the original FFM report. However, as US investigative journalist Aaron Maté has shown, new arguments to support the claim that chlorine gas was released are demonstrably flawed and include a seemingly bizarre decision to replace a sample gathered by the OPCW with one delivered by an undisclosed third party. Just as with the secretly redacted interim report, there is a clear drive to exaggerate the evidence for chlorine gas release.
Even more significantly, the IIT report continues to censor the original toxicology consultation. No mention is made anywhere of it and instead a single new toxicologist is introduced who, the IIT claims, concluded that the:
‘accounts of the victims and medical personnel are consistent with the rapid release of a high dosage of chlorine gas which led to the rapid and high fatality rate seen at Location 2’
(para. 6.108, p. 44)
As, again, Aaron Maté has recently shown, the IIT report is actually highly deceptive in that it avoids entirely getting their toxicologist to directly address the rapid and profuse foaming seen on some of the victims.
Elsewhere, misleading scientific references are provided. For example, the IIT report does include a single statement apparently explaining foaming although not its rapid and profuse discharge alongside rapid death:
The IIT Report states that it (not the toxicologist), ‘notes that as chlorine gas reacts with the cells and moisture in the gastrointestinal tract to produce acids, that reaction also leads to the oral and nasal secretion of a foam-like substance …’
(para 6.106; p. 43).
The single academic source cited for this claim does not, however, make any such statement, referring only to acid production. Equally misleading is the IIT’s suggestion that the victims became trapped upstairs by a deadly concentration of chlorine gas blocking their exit. Elided in their analysis is the fact that most of the victims were found on the ground floor within a few steps of escape out the front door.
In short, the IIT creates the impression it has dealt with the troublesome original toxicology report when, in truth, it has evaded the issue entirely. As such the IIT report provides no answer to the conclusion reached by the original toxicologists that the scenes inside the building were not compatible with chlorine gas poisoning: most of the victims could have readily escaped to cleaner air within seconds whilst, if they had been caused to drop dead on the spot due to asphyxiation, the rapid foaming at the mouth would not have occurred.
Finally, regarding the ballistics issues and the remarkably minimal damage to the cylinders, the IIT report spends 61 pages (nearly half the report) discussing various aspects related to the two yellow cylinders found at Locations 2 and 4. However, nowhere is there an attempt to demonstrate the supposed damage caused to the two cylinders as a result of their impacting metal bar reinforced ceilings. Instead, the compatibility is simply asserted:
‘The IIT notes that the damage observed on both cylinders is consistent with an impact following their drop from a considerable altitude’
(para 6.182; p. 70).
The bottom line in all of this is that if you cannot show that chlorine gas was released, how the cylinders could have created the damage they are supposed to have done in metal bar reinforced ceilings whilst receiving so little damage themselves, and why chlorine gas caused 43 civilians to apparently drop dead on the spot foaming at the mouth, then you do not have ‘reasonable grounds’, as the OPCW puts it, to claim the attack occurred as alleged. And if that attack did not occur, the question is left as to how and why 43 civilians, including women and children, were apparently found dead by White Helmet first responders in an area controlled by the militant extremist group Jaish-al-Islam.
Deception is nothing new
Deception is ubiquitous to the realm of foreign policy. As John Mearsheimer described in Why Leaders Lie, democratic states frequently take recourse to deception in order to pursue foreign policy objectives that their publics would otherwise oppose. It is now well established that the Iraq invasion back in 2003 was rationalised by a deceptive and dishonest propaganda campaign that exaggerated the intelligence to suggest it was a serious WMD (weapons of mass destruction) threat.
The 9/11 global war on terror itself is replete with controversy and deception. And just recently veteran US journalist Seymour Hersh has exposed the role of the US government in ordering and carrying out the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.
It should not, therefore, come as any surprise that deception has played a part during the 2011-present Syrian war. The case of the OPCW-Douma controversy provides yet another well-evidenced example where Western governments have sought to mislead western publics and global audiences in pursuit of their foreign policy objectives. In this case, covering up the circumstances in which 40 civilians were killed, possibly murdered, has clearly been a central objective of the US, British and French governments along with their allies within the OPCW.
One wonders what dark truth it is that they are so desperate to hide.
Published simultaneously in Propaganda in Focus, UKColumn and OffGuardian
Dr Piers Robinson is convenor of the Working Group on Syria, media and propaganda and a member of the Berlin Group 21. He writes here in his personal capacity.
Back when I was a child our town library had an elcletic mix of books including one that would be of particular interest to the population as a whole. It was a treatise published by the US Army on chemical warfare based on their experience in WW1. Fascinating reading
Chlorine was the original poison gas used in WW1. Even though it was used in optimal circumstances — large quantities, wind conditions good, gas rolling along the ground into trenches, unprepared victims — it wasn’t that effective, the main effective was psychological. So when I. and everyone else, was expected to swallow the idea that a couple of cylinders could instantly disable a whole neighborhood, my reaction was “Pull the other one” — it relied on people having no real understanding of chemistry except what they saw in the movies. There’s no way that a state actor would be so amateurish — the cylinders would likely hurt more people just from them being dropped than their contents. There are plenty of other agents that are easy to make and far more effective but even they are limited value (which is why chemical weapons hasn’t figured in warfare since WW1).
Chemical warfare also encompasses smoke and incendiary techniques. Which brings to mind a special beef I have. The US military uses white phosphorous ostensibly as a smoke agent but in reality its an anti-personnel agent, its used against bunkers and is arguably one of the nastiest weapons that has ever been devised. Yet nobody remarks about the use of an agent that literally burns people alive (from the inside out if you’re unlucky enough to breathe the agent in). The smoke’s pretty nasty, too. But nobody remarks on this — I guess that nobody knows much about chemistry these days!
Happy Easter everyone.
Christ is risen.
Whatever the demented halfwits who lord it over us may be cooking up, don’t forget we have a friend in The Man Upstairs.
Yes. I followed the doggie poop trail of this “chemical” attack for enough weeks to conclude it was full of shit. As stated, the canisters were not damaged by any impacts, and were laid in their soft beds like tender lovers.
Syria has been a favored target of Zionist pigs for thousands of years. What’s new?
“US investigative journalist Aaron Maté”
Mate’ is Canadian.
A real journalist.
Just compare him and Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlett, Patrick Henningsen with third rate presstitute MSM hacks like Luke Harding and Bellingcrap.
This is a rather weak piece. This piece gives far more credence to the childish lie that was the Douma attack than it ever deserved and omits a very obvious and powerful fact:
Chlorine gas was used as a weapon on numerous occasions by the Iraqi branch of al Qaeda but was abandoned due to the fact that almost no-one died due to exposure to chlorine gas.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chlorine_bombings_in_Iraq
“Chlorine bombings in Iraq began as early as October 2004, when insurgents in Al Anbar province started using chlorine gas in conjunction with conventional vehicle-borne explosive devices.
The inaugural chlorine attacks in Iraq
were described as poorly executed, probably because much of the
chemical agent was rendered nontoxic by the heat of the accompanying
explosives.[1]
Subsequent, more refined, attacks resulted in hundreds of injuries, but
have proven not to be a viable means of inflicting massive loss of
life. Their primary impact has therefore been to cause widespread panic,
with large numbers of civilians suffering non life-threatening, but
nonetheless highly traumatic, injuries.”
The very idea that a chlorine gas attack could cause the deaths of more than 40 people at one time in one place is farcical.
It mystifies me why people persist with a cautious and respectful tone when confronted with the brazen lies of utter scum.
Stinktruppen in German & French will explain Chlorine gas canister cylinders. For the effect on human casualties, period German French British other than that, there is or was International body of Surgeons I believe it’s called.
Chemical weapons fell into disuse largely because they were not really effective or useful from a military point of view, rather than out of any humanitarian considerations. They were used extensively in WW1 and added to the general horror, but their overall impact was very limited.
Of 2.3 million German Army fatalities in WW1, only about 2,000, or one in a thousand, can be attributed to poison gas. For the military, having to expend resources on chemical weapons was something of an unwelcome nuisance. Delivering a comparable amount of high explosive on to a target was simply more effective.
Chemical weapons were used extensively by Saddam Hussein in the 1980s, and were effective against unprotected civilians, and initially against Iranian troops, until protective equipment became available. These were of course supplied to Iraq by western countries, who had no problem with their use at the time and provided cover for Saddam Hussein by trying to shift the blame on to Iran. There was no sanctimonious hysteria or pious moralising from western regimes on that occasion.
Of course, chemical weapons with horrific effects on the environment and human health have continued to be employed by western military machines for various purposes on a large scale. Agent Orange as a defoliant, white phosphorous as a smoke agent, and depleted uranium for armour piercing ammunition. Children are still being born with two heads and no faces in places like Vietnam and Fallujah as a result. And white phosphorous appears to have been used deliberately by Israel on a large scale precisely because of its horrific effects.
More recently, we have seen their use, real or imaginary, as a propaganda tool in western regime change operations and in support of terrorists and other proxies. Allegations and fabrications about chemical weapons were used as a pretext for the Iraq war of aggression. The Syrian Gas Hoaxes are now well documented. And we have seen provocations and propaganda hoaxes involving biological agents in the Litvinenko, Skripal and Navalny cases, in which Britain and Germany played a leading role. Of course, western countries, particularly Israel, have long used such materials for assassination purposes. Arafat and Chavez are cases in point, but there are many others.
What your account omitted of course is any references at all to militarised collaborations coding dates tax stamping regulations as to the weapons transportation storage facilities and use.
That they are powerless without our consent.
Happy Ostara.
I 1st read about this story from a Vanessa bailey. (one cant deny the sterling work she’s done there).
If the country which western media lied about the chemical attacks on his own people and it doesn’t have a Rothschild bank, so the internet says.
Why did the president of Syria follow the covid sing song?
Syrian processing domestic and foreign nationalities conflict zoning health regulations for that whomever authority is dealing with those problems.
The reason lies in the 5th paragraph: the Syrian government had a “clear military advantage”, so something had to be done. Like WMDs in Iraq, or Ukraine in 2014.
According to sources, Syria has been bombed severely to the point of serious infrastructure issues. Isral them selves have been doing a lot of bombing using new U.K. USA military tek.
Is Syria’s army holding up well? as Russia and China have been helping them.?
Ukraine is a region going back a hundred years. Putin apparently has the support of the Russian Orthodoxy.
Thus the Anglo-Zionist monster is revealed yet again – and get away with it. The middle-east is their little playground. Where are the International Criminal Court now?
“Where are the International Criminal Court now?”
Having cocktails in some Gucci restaurant located in Dubai…
Oh you not seen the windmills solar panels and digital doctoring medication supplementation that keeps you going.
Please allow us to turn the key and whine you up.
You gotta fix that restaurant fetish obsessive disorder., and come down amongst the rest of us.
Another hoax, From Plato’s time, the ruling leech class has built and propagated an anticivilization with the single purpose of sustaining their own harmful livelihoods by draining the productive class, by war of deception.
It’s not only OPCW, all institutions that are supposed to hold truth in high esteem are anything but truthfull; they tell big lies. Examples:
Institution and the big lie
HRW Caesar fraud
MSF bombing of children hospitals by Assad
Medicine Covid
Astronomy moon landings
Chemistry nitrogen emissions and climate
Geography man made climate change
Physics nuclear bombs/ Higgs particle
Economy inflation=a mystery
The media…
What surprises me most though is that common and decent people can work for these institutions without ever feeling that they are part of the big lie.
I think it’s explained in this Frank Zappa quote where he talks about the illusion of freedom and the brick wall at the back of the theater: entertainment is more important than knowledge. And big lies are very entertaining…
NASA have recently announced a ‘politically correct’ team to fly around the moon.
Appears they will be so busy checking out at the dark side, they won’t have time to scoot down and see how the Stars and Stripes are holding up.
Maybe they’re gonna drop a couple of 10G towers or some observational equipment.
Anyway, CGI is so clever now we won’t know shit from clay.
Very true.
You can add to that Amnesty International, which fabricated the lies about Gaddafi giving viagra to black rape gangs to justify the war against Libya. A lot of black migrant workers were lynched from lamp posts as a result.
Roth at HRW justified Afghanistan as a war for women’s rights. He was constantly shilling for the bombing of Syria.
Red Cross vehicles are routinely used to transport terrorists and their supplies.
Save The Children ran bogus vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan and Pakistan to gather intelligence for CIA drone strikes.
It’s the same story with all the major “charities” and “humanitarian” organisations when you scratch the surface. Oxfam is another one.
There is a huge array of fake charities and NGOs, all funded by western regimes and intelligence agencies and creatures like Soros. They sing for their supper right on cue, and can be turned on and off just like a tap when they are required.
The same obviously applies to supposedly impartial international organisations like the OPCW, IAEA, UN, ICC, ICHR, IOC, WHO, and many (in fact virtually all) others. They have been corrupted, subverted, politicised and compromised to the extent that they are no longer fit for purpose.
Of necessity, Russia and China are now creating an alternative financial system. They need to replicate this with all the above organisations as well.
The collusion and criminality of Western Governments continues unabated and this is what they bare trying to hide using red herrings and deception by propaganda.
I am ashamed as a westerner that we have such cruel callous psychopaths running western countries who have zero conscience.
What strikes me is that they no longer even bother trying to lie convincingly.
They are lying, everybody knows that they are lying, and they know that everybody knows.
But they just carry on regardless, spewing out infantile, retarded gibberish non stop, 24/7.
Nordstream is a recent prime example.
Like Freud’s compulsive liar, “I never borrowed your kettle/ when I borrowed your kettle it was already broken/ I returned your kettle and it wasn’t broken.”
If the government and BBC are mentioned in an article the only rational conclusion is lies and deception..
‘One wonders what dark truth it is that they are so desperate to hide.’
Julian Assange could probably answer that, if the dark Forces ever let him free.
Or we could put together the squillions of pieces of the puzzle ourselves.
We have most of them by now.
Today is 13 years since Wikileaks published the collateral murder video.
Thirteen years and the mass murderers still walk free.
Justice is a joke, on us.
When the good folks of the world are busy watching the goings on of their cell phones, they have no time to demand justice for anything.
Any “justice” that did not arise from public demands is not justice. It’s simply self interest on someone’s part.
That’s the main thing.
Throw the Assanges and the Kyriakous and all the other whistleblowers into the deepest, darkest dungeon you can find.
But woe betide anyone who even thinks of laying a finger on the war criminals and torturers. They are rewarded and lauded and promoted and given lucrative sinecures and accorded respect in fawning BBC interviews.
The Bushes and Blairs, the Rumsfelds and Chenies and Rices and Campbells and Camerons and Sarkozys and Gina Haspels.
Our very own Tony Blair with his £150 million fortune and his 70 strong property empire.