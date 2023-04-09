Faust Walks Out on Easter Morning

Edward Curtin
“All things transient are but a parable”
Goethe, Faust
These books are killing me he thought.
The sun has risen, the bells toll eight.
I’ve tried to learn before it’s late.
I woke to feel I could not breathe
So took both dog and my leave.
Been talking loud for hours now
To no one but the clanging sound
Of whether I should go or stay
To hear the lightning have its say.
“Where,” it asks, “was I before
I flashed across the coming day?”
Now that the sun has risen,
The lightning calls me on a mission
To shout at authors close to me
That living is a message riven
Far beyond your reach, my friends,
Neatly stretched beside my pens,
Sitting shelved and self-assured,
Giving off a stately sense, a hint
That he who probed your print
Is wise, has learned from you.
We both know it isn’t true.
“Where,” the lightning asked again, “was I
Before I flashed across the darkening blue?”
So I came to the place
Where the lady lay waiting
Under the weeping sky.
Who are you looking for?
The gardener asked the lady at the tomb.
But she too could not recognize the living
Man, the fierce voice speaking
Those breathtakingly lovely words:
Do not cling to me.
Do not cling. Let go
And tell the others
That you will not find your truth
Living among the dead,
Images and words
Woven subtly down the page.
For you, dead letters.
So on and on I walked, asking,
Where was I before that room
Where answers were my tomb
And where I wondered day and night
Before I wandered lost in fright?
“Where was I,” the lightning sighed,
Before I flashed across the sky?”
Do not cling to me was his reply.
Edward Curtin is an independent writer whose work has appeared widely over many years. His website is edwardcurtin.com and his new book is Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
Who, despite the pretensions of this society, can sleep in it in peace when they know that it derives its mediocre pleasures from the work of millions of dead souls?
-Albert Camus
Jesus last supper..
https://twitter.com/i/status/1634283664040251406
“Do not cling to me….”
But even more “terrible” as unfathomably is the grand finale clause of His risen sentence:
…I haven’t yet ascended to the Father.”
Just try to imagine that!?
I think we need far more diversionary articles here at OG
How many of you know that you can’t vote at any election in the UK unless you have accredited photo ID? How many of you know that your local council is signed up to netzero even though they have not asked you – oh, and fully support ukraine?? How many of you know that bin collections will now be made appropriately on bank holiday Mondays without a whisper from the unions etc thereby removing any notion that ‘easter’ is an important cultural/religious holiday?
Just how many of you are standing your ground and not complying with the tyranny? How many of you are challenging any of the global hogwash continually? Bill Gates et al are not your immediate enemies – but your neighbour might be, certainly your GP is and your local council and maybe the company you work for, and your amazon account and tesco … where exactly is the bloody resistance now?
Where, indeed, is the resistance? It has not even risen.
US/U.K/NATO/ City of London controlled Ukrainian Nazi solution to churches they don’t agree with.
https://maps.southfront.org/ukrainian-neo-nazi-regime-bans-russian-orthodox-church/?ysclid=lg9s1imhws921455849
Rejoice my brother! The plandemic has been the final nail in the effeminate, passive, top down discredited Western church. It’s over. We’ll se a new type of warrior, participatory model of all believers soon.
That’ll take a miracle for sure, comrade.
Something you don’t get from sitting in a garage !
https://www.openbible.info/topics/jesus_died_on_the_cross_for_our_sins
Anyone who thinks that people sitting in a church think it makes them Christian must also think that people sitting in garages think that sitting in garages makes them a car.
Thinking is an endless hall of mirrors.
Honk if you love Jayzuz!
Or, alternately as true, anyone who thinks a car sitting in a garage can make it a car, might think just like that.
Cars & Christians both need to keep moving to be known as what they’re “made for.”
So the car exits the garage, the Christian exits the church! Both defined by the use of their trips. (Unless they’re just for the showroom floor, with some seated dummies.)
What did Einstein offer us among his many quirky koans, “Life is like riding a bicycle: to keep your balance you need to keep moving.”
It took “an Einstein” to tell us that?!