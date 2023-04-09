Faust Walks Out on Easter Morning

Edward Curtin

“All things transient are but a parable”

Goethe, Faust

These books are killing me he thought.

The sun has risen, the bells toll eight.

I’ve tried to learn before it’s late.

I woke to feel I could not breathe

So took both dog and my leave.

Been talking loud for hours now

To no one but the clanging sound

Of whether I should go or stay

To hear the lightning have its say.

“Where,” it asks, “was I before

I flashed across the coming day?”

Now that the sun has risen,

The lightning calls me on a mission

To shout at authors close to me

That living is a message riven

Far beyond your reach, my friends,

Neatly stretched beside my pens,

Sitting shelved and self-assured,

Giving off a stately sense, a hint

That he who probed your print

Is wise, has learned from you.

We both know it isn’t true.

“Where,” the lightning asked again, “was I

Before I flashed across the darkening blue?”

So I came to the place

Where the lady lay waiting

Under the weeping sky.

Who are you looking for?

The gardener asked the lady at the tomb.

But she too could not recognize the living

Man, the fierce voice speaking

Those breathtakingly lovely words:

Do not cling to me.

Do not cling. Let go

And tell the others

That you will not find your truth

Living among the dead,

Images and words

Woven subtly down the page.

For you, dead letters.

So on and on I walked, asking,

Where was I before that room

Where answers were my tomb

And where I wondered day and night

Before I wandered lost in fright?

“Where was I,” the lightning sighed,

Before I flashed across the sky?”

Do not cling to me was his reply.

Edward Curtin is an independent writer whose work has appeared widely over many years. His website is edwardcurtin.com and his new book is Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.