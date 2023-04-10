WATCH: Operation Choke Point 2.0

The spectre of Operation Choke Point 2.0 has just been raised in a recent House Financial Services Committee meeting. But what was Operation Choke Point 1.0? And why should we be concerned about this latest attempt to debank “disfavoured individuals,” anyway?

Find out all the details in this edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

Links, sources and show notes – as well as download and audio-only options – are available through the Corbett Report website.