WATCH: Beyond the Reset

This excellent short film is a darkly humorous journey into one possible near-future. We all hope it never happens this way, but of course the best way to guard against it is to be aware of the danger.
I hope you all watch and share – especially with any fence-sitters or ostriches of your acquaintance.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
I saw this a few days ago when it was recommended by YouTube. I watched it just out of curiosity, but what I really wonder about is why it would be recommended by a Google video platform at all. Is this part of the officially sanctioned counter narrative? I’m not sure.
Awfully depressing.
Watch Amazing Polly’s They Still Don’t Get It – There is an AGENDA
What is “social finance”? It’s the corporations’ way to replace normal government fiscal policy investment in public purpose, but with a technocratic twist. They can’t allow another FDR-style federal jobs program like the CCC because then they would have to offer decent wages and benefits as well. Better to just discard national sovereignty altogether.
The production value of the animated film is very high. It had to cost a lot to make it (I am guessing at least several $ million). I wonder who funded it and why?
You make a good point.
This is not a cheap production.
There are very rich people who don’t want to subscribe to “their” plans.
The author says it it his own work – in which case mega kudos.
But if it’s funded by others, maybe it’s comforting to know there is a resistance with teeth (and cash)
Multi-billionaires are a bit like the rest of us.
Some are left, some are right, some are a cunch of bunts and some are ok.
Who is the author?
Why? There are essentially two possible reasons.
The obvious one would be making a piece of shit like this with the intention of predictive programming the hapless dissenter masses. Frankly, I think that it’s unlikely.
The more likely reason is that just like all the idiots out there masochistically embraced COVID, the phobophiliacs out there are doing the same with the prospect of totalitarian dystopia.
If you examine the texts and, more importantly, the posts on this website – quite educational – it’s one instance after another of scaremongering, of digging up yet another piece of evidence how they’re after us, how things are fucked up, how there is no escape. How kill baphomet gates will inject everybody and kill us all. It’s not much different elsewhere in the “dissenter” community. They’re all incredulously reiterating doom, doom, doom.
Why is it happening? Some idiot started it and everybody follows suit? It made sense in the early COVID days and they don’t have the brains to move on? I don’t know.
What is a “phobophiliac”?
Oh fuck no! Don’t get him started!
Basically a masochist. A person who revels in being scared shitless. You can credit the invention of the term to me.
A person who likes fear, I suppose
Incredibly they don’t show where a comment the guy sends to a website just like off-G is sent straight to pending because it includes the word ‘_ews,’ ‘_ionism,’ or ‘_srael.’
How’d they miss that?
malvernthenovel.com
Fuck this movie. Fuck whining about the reset. Fuck whining. Fuck apocalyptic scaremongering.
Not only constantly regurgitating the bleak prospects of the forthcoming dystopian future means that you’re cementing it in your mind and ultimately bringing it upon yourself, but – much more importantly – it keeps you from doing something truly creative, positive, something that could inject new energy in our decadent, decaying, fucked up civilization that desperately needs a POSITIVE FUCKING ALTERNATIVE.
I’ve head it with all them fucking scaremongers, reset regurgitators, covid whiners, and all them other apocalyptic phobophiles.
Make a fucking movie about how you WANT THE FUCKING FUTURE, not about this DISGUSTING SHIT.
Hi Kurt.
How’s it going !
Why not do that yourself? If you know what we all need to do, then spell it out and make that film for all of us since we aren’t capable of coming up with any solutions on our own. If not, then why come here at all?
I do not know what yous all need to do, you need to figure it out yourselves.
I know what nobody should be doing, namely propagating this Great Reset dystopian apocalyptic bullshit, and that’s exactly what this predictive programming crap is doing.
One would say that after the COVID event, people – especially the “owners of the truth”, “dissenters” – would figure out on their own that on their own, but apparently not.
Can’t you see how you’re being played, led where they want you, regardless of whether intentionally or on a useful-idiot basis?
Not everyone has the wisdom and the knowledge to do that. One who does is James Corbett. Lavutaris will find The Corbett Report of immense benefit.
“The apocalypse is not something which is coming. The apocalypse has arrived in major portions of the planet and it’s only because we live within a bubble of incredible privilege and social insulation that we still have the luxury of anticipating the apocalypse”
Terence McKenna
Wishing it into being. Really, by oxygenating it’s stated aim & objectives, It’s making it a self fulfilling prophecy. Can see it to an extent. As stopping any reset gives ‘us’ a fake victory.
Agree it’s always been about consent. But the Grid that’s been erected & that people have been corralled into. Isn’t a figment of some paranoid delusion or over active imaginings. That Technocracy inches ever closer gives credence to these imaginings.
Steep learning curve, apparently.
A waste of energy to watch it. You can only make good videos about this once, because most people are actually not interested.
WTF?
Do you have somebody who looks after you ?
I understand you disagree with me? What I’m trying to say is that I think that such a video unfortunately doesn’t work.
We have now entered a world in which our levels of fear, can be fully manipulated by the media to the point of engineering a necessity of action, or despair in the minds of the masses.
I’d say the evil-doers in our species have always known how to do that.
It just looks more sophisticated now, but it really isn’t.
Hovno a.k.a. bullshit.
This American dude said that “the only thing one should fear is fear itself,” so stop scaremongering. There seems to be enough phobophiliacs already.
Fuck fear, fuck the media.
Live your own life, not the one painted by fucks in the media.
I watched it. It is interesting in what it doesn’t say: there’s no happy ending, when he’s taken away from the camp (to be killed?) none of his neighbors come out or are visible, so there’s no hint that his action had any “courage is contagious” effect. You want to root for the guy, but the animation is almost an argument for why one should comply, for all he had to look forward to was loneliness, bad food, boredom and death.
Not sure what you watched.
***SPOILER***
In the end he revolts and at least attempts to escape via the garbage truck.
The message overall being, do not comply, because then you won’t be taken to a prison.
It is his neighbor that decides to participate in the new trial, and whom is subsequently taken away in a body bag. It is sad that no one else in the camp noticed and rarely went outside.
When they come, and attempt to put you on a train, do not comply. Resistance is the only response.
RE: In the end he revolts and at least attempts to escape via the garbage truck.
I did not interpret that scene that way. Yours is much more positive!
He escaped. We can all escape if we refuse to comply and to think and behave positively at all times.
Yes, I wasn’t sure either whether he was taken away, or decided to stow away. In any case there are plenty of people like him, who will basically just go along with the narrative until they snap and disappear.
But there are also plenty of people completely unlike him – bolshy, awkward, ornery, difficult, informed and intelligent people, who will organize resistance on a large scale from the start.
I saw this not as “almost an argument for why one should comply”- which would indicate a certain willingness – but as a preview of a scenario which is worse than death.
So it’s no so much a question of complying, as of having the will to live sucked out of one.
A horrible thought also struck me: If resistance like that offered by the hero at the end of this movie is going to be against robots, drones and other machines, then the criminals in charge won’t even feel a thing when we lash out, as this guy did. A smashed drone is easily replaced.
Those ghouls have nothing physically to fear, and yet, as bullies, physical pain is the only thing that could actually induce their rancid brains to think about what they’re doing.
One might therefore hope that when Retribution Day comes, the physical component of any punishment meted out will be dramatically evident:
[Samuel Johnson] — ‘Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.’