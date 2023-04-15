OffG’s Quick Take: The Pentagon “leaks”

The news the last few days so has been about the “leaked” Pentagon documents concerning the “special military operation” in Ukraine, and the apparent arrest of the young man responsible.

As our editor tweeted, this is another one of those “leaks” that gets inexplicably and extensively hyped in the mainstream media.

The leaked documents were so covert, and their contents so damaging that they were covered in detail on the frontpage of the BBC and were the subject of explainer videos from Sky News:

The arrest of the young man supposedly responsible was such a closely guarded state secret it was headline news all over the world…

…there were multiple videos released of his arrest, and he was arraigned in public, rather than shipped off to gitmo with a black bag on his head.

We’ll be posting our more detailed thoughts on Monday…