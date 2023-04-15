OffG’s Quick Take: The Pentagon “leaks”

The news the last few days so has been about the “leaked” Pentagon documents concerning the “special military operation” in Ukraine, and the apparent arrest of the young man responsible.
As our editor tweeted, this is another one of those “leaks” that gets inexplicably and extensively hyped in the mainstream media.
The leaked documents were so covert, and their contents so damaging that they were covered in detail on the frontpage of the BBC and were the subject of explainer videos from Sky News:
The arrest of the young man supposedly responsible was such a closely guarded state secret it was headline news all over the world…
…there were multiple videos released of his arrest, and he was arraigned in public, rather than shipped off to gitmo with a black bag on his head.
We’ll be posting our more detailed thoughts on Monday…
The leaker will be angered by Waco, Ruby Ridge, and J6; quick censor the internet.
Zelensky incompetent, proposal to manage military by chatgpt and Blackrock.
We can’t produce weapons fast enough to drag it out for ten years for the stock market like Viet Nam.
The Pentagon needed the leak because they know Washington is clueless and don’t want a nuclear “exchange”.
Rebuilding Ukraine was supposed to be a $800B orgy, so how do we land this albatross?
Mr Putin’s take on the leaks, as regards special forces:
Putin Rebukes Leaks Claiming Special Forces Decimated
https://realrawnews.com/2023/04/putin-rebukes-leaks-claiming-special-forces-decimated/
The Pentagon identifies the leaker in record time. Journalists repeat CIA assurances that the leaked documents are said to be real but altered and true, but yes but no….
Gov and media push a ubiquitious narrative. Such groupthink cannot change tack; it is incapable of adjusting to reality. Reality itself must change.
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/the-pentagon-leaks-washing-reality
Authoritarian regimes always have this problem: present fiction is prelude to future glory.
It is not the tyrant’s demand of obediance in pursuit of loot, depop and despoliation. It is the central planner’s conceit that Utopia and eternal happiness are just around the corner.
https://sonar21.com/the-21-year-old-leaker-something-is-not-right/
I haven’t read the files, but it shows all the signs of being a limited hangout at best, and a complete fabrication at worst.
It’s pretty safe to say that this is just another of those pseudo-leaks designed to convince the public that the state’s machinations are puddle-deep, and go no further than what the MSM reports on.
The Pentagon classifies everything – perhaps even the size, shape, texture and smell of the generals’ turds. Only the very dullest minds imagine it accomplishes anything.
But it does make the bureaucrats feel special, so I guess it’s all worth it.
BellingCat ffs, we don’t live in a detective movie, they found it because they planted it. End of story
That’s what I don’t understand about the JFK file. Surely they can just re type the document and pretend it’s the original? Why do they need to keep records of their wrong doings? Perhaps it’s an ego thing – they want to show what they are capable of otherwise nobody would know.
Regard the bbc like you would a politician who says ‘im not running for office’, or ‘i have no intention of resigning’. It’s all the same verbiage as they are all taught at the same propaganda schools.
Also, have we not learned our lessons regarding the pentagon? They still believe an airliner hit their building and that only one security camera caught the event?
A little more on the ‘leaker’ here. https://southfront.org/pentagon-leak-theatrics-continue-as-us-finds-scapegoat/
Jimmy dore played the press conference with the Pentagon official.
Even though the press was more worried about state secrets being leaked, they brought up a lot of holes in the story, even though they didn’t realize.
How is it that this guy apparently got the documents?
Oh they say he monitored fiber lines. Ok
So, how is it that classified documents are not encrypted? There’s protocols that are followed. Otherwise we would be seeing a lot more hackers finding such classified documents.
Smells like bull …..
