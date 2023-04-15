Todd Hayen
There is a strange idea hovering about that if you don’t know something then it doesn’t exist. Kind of like the image of the proverbial ostrich with his head in the sand. But it goes beyond denial. Ignorance is when you don’t know something at all, denial is when you know it, but you ignore it.
What I am talking about here is when you know something and do not deny it, but simply rationalize it away with a statement like “they must have a good reason for doing that,” or similarly, “maybe we don’t know all that there is to know about that.” Which is often followed with, “and I don’t have the time, (inclination, care, interest, curiosity, ability, intelligence, etc.) to look into it further.”
This has always bugged me to some extent, but I must admit I have been marginally guilty of this sort of thinking myself. I mean, do we really have the time to check everything? Well, now I think we have to make the time, and, of course, not everything is important enough to require vetting it for truth. That is an awful thing to say, but I am afraid it is the truth.
Part of this “gullibility” that causes many people to just brush things off assuming that all is ok comes from indoctrination from an early age. I grew up in a culture that seemed to be really obsessed with people’s safety—particularly the safety of children. Think of all the recalls of toys and such. If some toy comes out that has the slightest bit of uncertainty about how it might harm your child, it is pulled.
I should not say I “grew up” with this because most of the crap I played with as a kid would be considered a lethal weapon today—Lawn Darts, BB and pellet guns, Vac-U-Forms, chemistry sets, Easy Bake ovens (this was my sister’s toy, she was a little girl, I was a little boy—I tell you this for clarity). The “safety craze” didn’t really start until a decade or so later. I even remember some kid I knew got an “Atomic Energy Lab” toy that had actual uranium ore in the kit.
I would have died (literally) to get my hands on one of these.
Those were the days.
So over the decades, due to these recalls and safety concerns, we have developed a false sense of security. What regulation agency would bother to recall Lawn Darts but at the same time allow an unsafe vaccine to reach the unwilling arms of children? Well, toys are toys, vaccines are medicine. There ‘ya go.
The government, and other regulatory agencies, know what’s right, right?
Being born into a culture (US) that was known for its integrity, truthfulness, righteousness, and a penchant for character and goodness (ha, ha), no one would ever think that the CIA would have been actively trying to assassinate Fidel Castro, among others, for decades.
I remember first hearing a rumor about this when I was about 15. “No way,” I thought to myself. “Assassinations are illegal! My country would never be involved in such a thing!” Especially attempting to murder a leader of a country that really was just minding their own business. At least so it seemed. (Today, when we hear of such things, we shrug our shoulders and say, “They must know what they are doing.”)
And what about Iran’s Mosaddegh? He was minding his own business overseeing the affairs of Iran as Prime Minister from 1951 to 1953. The US wasn’t happy with him for a number of reasons (primarily economic, like, for example, Mosaddegh wanted Iran to get a bigger share of oil profits that the US and UK were sucking out of his nation’s oil fields, imagine that! What audacity!). The CIA bopped him off as well—indirectly with a CIA created insurrection, which led to Mosaddegh’s imprisonment and more than likely contributed to his health issues, then he died). Sure there is detail here I am not presenting, but you get the picture.
The US Government must have had a good reason.
How about Obama’s drone war? Killing a whole whack of people, including children (I would say “women and children” but I might get in trouble for that).
He must have had a good reason.
Personally, I don’t think there is any “good” reason to kill children—even if as collateral damage or unintentionally.
I am presenting here only a few examples among thousands…more than we even know of course. And this is just government actions, what about pharmaceutical actions, or other medical actions? They all must have good reasons.
As a whole most people seem to think that atrocities cannot happen in the US (or Canada, or the UK, or other countries in the “civilized” West). We are just too sophisticated for that. The irony here is the official spokespeople for the US, for example, actually present themselves as do-gooders. They either keep their actions covert and Top Secret, or they present them as “good things.” We only have to look to people like Julian Assange and Edward Snowden to see how the US treats whistleblowers who seek to expose the fact the US really doesn’t have a good reason to do much that it does—at least no reason that benefits us.
If you ever corner a sheep and throw this sort of stuff at them, they will first hit you with the statement, “why do you have to be so negative? Why can’t you just trust your government to take care of business in our best interests as a nation?” They will say that the government has to have secrets in order to keep us safe, and those people who break the law (Assange and Snowden, among many others. Since we are counting, let’s include the truckers of Canada as well) are criminals, and it doesn’t matter if your intention is good, if you break the law you are a criminal and should be punished.
If you try to argue with these sheep about anything more complex, like the CIA’s intervention into Middle Eastern affairs, they will just blow it off and say something like, “All that overseas stuff is just too complicated to sort out. And those Middle Eastern countries (except Israel) are all bad guys, I don’t really care what the US does to them, they know what they are doing.”
Sheep are funny that way. “La, la, la, la, la, la” with fingers plugging their ears. It is easy to push them to this point. Sheep poking. Try it some time for fun and pleasure.
One good way to get them there really quickly is to bring up some false flag issue that has been in the big time news within the last few decades. The 9-11 fiasco is my favorite. You’ll get the sheep fingers into the ears really quickly with the “la la la’s” going full blast. Don’t try something too far out there though, like the moon landing, or the hot ticket now, germ vs. terrain theory. You’ll only just get eye rolls for those whacko topics.
I am curious though…speaking of 9-11… what will happen when that incident is exposed for what it was? (Assuming that will ever occur.)
I will bet you money, no matter how ludicrous it would be, their first response to the realization that their own government was responsible for the destruction of those buildings at the World Trade Center, will be, “They must have had a good reason.”
Actually they did, but it wasn’t a good reason for us.
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here
The Castro business looks more like a very stagey game to me. When I discovered that Guantanamo was a US base in Cuba ,only due to the terrorist* prisoners, I wondered why the bay of pigs fiasco was really necessary. Slight sarcasm intended. A great big bloody military base on bloody Cuba and I swallowed all that crap about communism, missile crises and gallant Fidel. Is it a wonder I don’t believe a damned thing anymore.
I would say that all those who got themselves jabbed were thinking the same thing. The gov’t wouldn’t lie about something as important as this would they? But they did, and it was so obvious to anyone who did the slightest bit of research.
It turns out that there’s more ways to leave a lover than to kill Castro. The cia tried hundreds of times. This failure was offset by their successes. Bob Marley being just one of many, due to his love of football.
70 odd years on and hardly anyone believes the official narrative regarding the JFK assassination by the cia, and friends. It seems the goldfish mellow over time.
They couldn’t kill Castro don’t make me laugh. A base on Cuba and an open budget? They couldn’t have killed Kennedy or done 911 then, I suppose, too stupid. We gotta dump a lot of illusions and heroes to get out of the morass of lies, if there’s even a bottom to it.
Castro’s resemblance to Justin Trudeau is startling (and the dates all fit!). The plot thickens . . .
Even beyond those getting the jab believing the government lies, they somehow believe the agencies pushing the jabs – NIH, CDC, FDA – are not really a part of the government. The irony is, in a way they’re not: they’re 100% owned by big pharma, big ag, big MIC.
People in general – Americans especially – believe the private sector to be far more trustworthy than the public sector.
“They HAVE to be honest or they wouldn’t make any money!” is the American default position.
Interesting Headline in Today’s ‘I’
Herewith from front page: ”Nurses strike to hit cancer care and A&E as Sunak pay offer rejected.”
Oh those heartless nurses – who in fact have never gone on strike – ”have hit care and A-and-E after that reasonable offer from Rishi Sunak has made a perfectly pay offer rejected.”
Words fail me!
There are four little words that the average American, or Canadian, or Briton will never – NEVER – say. The four little words that explain everything:
I PROFITED FROM IT
We all did, even those of us who aren’t afraid to look at the evil deeds straight on. How could we not have profited if we live in the countries that carried out the deeds? Our saving grace is that we would have preferred not to have profited from the death and suffering our nations inflicted on others. We would have stopped the evil if we could have.
Most people – you know: good, decent, God fearing, hard working folks – might not have lifted a finger to stop it.
Self interest is the double-edged sword that never stops cutting.
https://www.thehermitage.org.uk/blog/kali-yuga
It’s all baked into the times in which we live. Hinduism and Buddhism has had this subject covered for millennia. In the case of the Buddhists the Kali Yuga is known as the Mapo age. It’s the same thing though.
In the Kali Yuga even the actions of good men result in adverse results.
Almost every ancient Hindu text (there are thousands of them) begins with a preamble along the lines of: “This book is written to assuage the sufferings of those generations of humans condemned to live in the terrible Kali Yuga” and then proceeds to list the characteristics of the Yuga…
Neither Hinduism or Buddhism are optimistic religions. Evil always triumphs! Well except when Shiva steps in to save humanity.
I first became familiar with Hindu philosophy and the concept of the Kali Yuga more than 50 years ago and with every atrocity, war crime etc the more convinced I am that those ancient Hindu sages were dead on the money.
Abandon hope all ye who enter here.
Thanks for the thoughts! A policy is not bad because it has negative effects. What problem was Corona supposed to solve? What did they think Corona would do? Which other solutions were on the table? If we don’t know, who besides God can judge the character of the people who made the choice?
A historical example is Genghis Khan, who would capture a city and kill everyone in it. This caused other cities to surrender without resistance. If you evaluate this strategy, is it evil? If you measure evil by the number of deaths, how do you balance a massacre with the prevented sieges?
They poisoned Castro peoples crops with a Mold, Fungi and Insects.
U.S. DENIES DUSTING CUBAN CROPS WITH INSECT PLAGUE.
The one constant down through the ages is satanic influence.
Ironic that those that profess to be “in the know” dismiss its influence on the mind of people.
Once you understand it, everything else makes sense…
The problem with satanic influence is that anything anyone finds objectionable can be lumped in with thousands of other things as being influenced by Satan.
Here’s the thing that renders Satan irrelevant: humans don’t need any urging in order to do evil. It comes as naturally as breathing.
Satan is like someone going around hawking bell bottom trousers. Humans have moved so far beyond Satan’s wares.
I completely agree. But I am afraid having to keep on harping with the same issue. Are the Russians and Chinese and presumably the global south ‘all in it together’ in this secret pact as your Mr Davis seem to think? Well in one sense this is true. The picture of Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin sitting together in Yalta in 1944 or 1945 are most certainly ‘all in it together’ but these arrangements never lasted – and never did; they are purely provisional. Things took a significant turn of events – e.g. the Berlin Airlift – just after the termination of the ‘special relationship’ at the end of WW2. It’s been that way ever since, but these things are never permanent.
Huge geo-political global shifts are now taking place under our eyes. The Atlanticist bloc under the tutelage of the US now are aligning themselves into a new and aggressive formation. But the emergence of a Eurasian bloc is also now taking shape. Whether you like it or not doesn’t alter the fact one iota – rest assured they are not ‘all in it together.’
Yet the ‘all in in together’ article of faith seems to have taken on a life of its own. The same applies to Marxism. As Charlie Boy once quipped In a letter about the peculiar ‘Marxism’ which arose in France 1882 : “If anything is certain, it is that I myself am not a Marxist.”
Change is difficult, but apparently Religious belief is apparently not.
One possible ‘new and aggressive formation‘. Nato going global (as per John Bolton):
A New American Grand Strategy to Counter Russia and China
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-new-american-grand-strategy-to-counter-russia-and-china-asian-nato-aukus-collective-defense-taiwan-da555cf
An alternative link, since it’s behind a paywall:
https://archive.is/nOdoZ
The meme of “They’re all in it together” shouldn’t be taken as a cue for an Ickean vision of one particular sect at the apex of it all and rubbing their (reptilian) hands together. (Actually, even Icke admits there are different competing factions in his … umm “colourful” interpretation of events.)
OffG has been pointing out the persistence of the covid/vaccine narrative all across the nations. That surely indicates an underlying theme for keeping and extending control on behalf of the rulers of the various realms. This of course doesn’t mean they are complicit in everything else.
As for e.g. the Ukraine situation, this is also not a case of Either/Or i.e. Either the mainstream narrative of an Evil side against a Good side Or Putin secretly communicating with the Americans to say, “Heh heh, we got them all fooled!” Both sides are looking to their advantage – a matter which involves possible deals between them – and deals which we will certainly not be told about.
But over the last two decades there have been plenty of predictions – mostly on “The Left” – that a huge crash is coming. The various ruling factions are not stupid. They know they have put a “reset” off for as long as they can (such a procedure being risky). I don’t think it naïve or gullible to assume that these factions are now committing themselves to considering the “unthinkable” and are working on some underlying strategy, even if they are inevitably not “on board” with every part of it.
The underlying theme that made nations respond the same way to the health emergency theater is the existence of a State in all of them. The WHO had only to convey an emergency meeting declaring there is an grave emergency blah blah blah to get the thing moving on their own.
But it is so tempting to say the “leaders” of those nations had prior knowledge of the plan for the hoax it was and were agreed on it. Projecting all-power onto a group thought to be directing History at the same time projects powerlessness into one’s ability to do anything about it, even to try to analyse it, thus conveniently avoiding to deal with the contradictions of the case. It reflects the simplistic idea that “if it weren’t for *these* people, everything would be alright”.
Well it’s obvious that some group must have had prior knowledge of the plan for the hoax and were agreed on it. So it was the WHO. And they exercise influence over everyone else through state mechanisms with their connections to all manner of corrupt lines e.g. totally bought institutions such as the pharma companies. “Directing History” is a meaningless straw man. It’s all down to a scam happening in the here-and-now. And it’s a big scam. And it’s clearly centralised going by the continuing unified media line. And every scam needs active agency somewhere.
There’s an interesting split in the opinions on certain issues, though. In the UK, the general opinion is that the government was bad to party while we were all locked up but good to rush to get us to roll up our sleeves to receive the untested gunk. Whistleblowers are bad if they talk about what actually went on in hospitals in the last three years but good if they are leaking documents (Snowden and Assange have a great deal of support in the UK). And a recent one: adults stripping off on tv to show themselves to young children in a new tv programme are accepted (Naked Education) but bad if they do so in a less public setting. The hypocrisy of holding these two beliefs as different things is cognitive dissonance in all its glory and no argument attempting to unravel that self-deception will succeed it seems.
Things have always appeared to me as double-speak, absurd and intentionally directed to fry people’s brain to the point they stop asking questions. I give you the eating and drinking of Christ, to commemorate his saviour-ing. Cannibalist symbolism? Administered unquestioningly.
The construction and felling of the twin towers of the WTC (9/11) esoterically signified the immanence of the eschaton.
It was the tolling of the first bell, and intended to ‘awaken’ the sufficiently perspicacious.
It was a good reason, for mankind.
Eschaton….end of the world, I looked it up. What was a good reason?
King Herod had his reasons for the massacre of the innocents. Arguably legitimate (from his perspective) since evil always tries to stamp out good. Especially that good that rivals an evil throne.
He failed in his mission, as the perpetrators of 9/11 fail in theirs. The slaughter in Bethlehem set the clock ticking on the end of King Herod’s reign, so did 9/11 set the clock ticking on the end of US hegemony?
The 21-year-old Pentagon leaker was born just after 9/11. His leaks come at the twilight of the US empire. Maybe there’s something symbolic there
To clarify (slightly):
The Pentagon leaker would have been an ‘innocent’ at the time of 9/11. Or a twinkling star in the eye of his father.
The scarlet shorts (when arrested) may be symbolic of blood shed. Or of a lamb being led to the slaughter:
The Castro assassination plot thing is an excellent example of another diversionary tactic: to admit what you’re doing as if it’s just a bit of a laugh really. Remember all that stuff about exploding cigars?
Then you’ve got the JFK thing in which they have constantly been saying it was Oswald … but maybe not and maybe this and maybe that and – hell we’ll never really know for sure. But …. then they pull off the stunt that Michael Parenti noted i.e. the old “Conspiracy buffs may be interested to know that ….” etc. JFK is for “conspiracy buffs” – which suggests that the entire matter is some kind of strand of entertainment, to be filed away like “Crime”, “Science Fiction”, “Horror” etc. (Parenti pointedly asked, “Can there be Holocaust buffs?”)
Entertainment is what it’s all about i.e. diverting as much as possible into the entertainment field. Dave McGowan once suggested that the Monica Lewinsky scandal was deliberately manufactured to divert attention away from the fact that Bill Clinton’s foreign policy was every bit as aggressive as those “warmongering Republicans”. And then we get that “incisive” movie Wag the Dog which reverses this circumstance i.e. the president starts a foreign war to distract from personal indiscretions. Thus, showing up the priorities of the affluent consumer culture where wars are nothing compared to infidelity. And note how the “radical” and “satirical” position here is precisely what drives people away from a truly subversive point of view.
What shape did you say the Earth is? Where is all the evidence for dinosaurs? It all matters too. House of cards and all that.
I think Bill Clinton was targeted for voting for the Defense of Marriage bill.
A couple of corrections
I don’t believe the CIA tried to kill Justin’s dad. (Pierre Elliot Trudeau was the world’s most famous cuckold.) They had no problem blowing JFK’s brains out.
Assange is a fraud. He tells us 19 boxcutter brandishing cave dwellers pulled off 9/11.
The moon landing can be shown in many ways to have been a hoax.
So you think Assange is living in luxury and happy as can be? You are surely just being silly. He is not/was not a “fraud.” He may not be right on everything. But there is a difference between getting something wrong and being a fraud. He was right enough of the time that the US deemed him a menace to its interests.
What secrets did he bring to the people’s attention ?
The problem is as old as humanity: going from one extreme to the other. People used to believe just about anything their governments or the press told them. Now the fashion is to believe nothing – probably closer to the truth.
Nobody – Assange or anyone else – can ever pass the purity test. Because the cards are stacked against everyone. Either one is 100% right 100% of the time; or nothing they say is to be believed.
Humans hate gray. Black or white or nothing.