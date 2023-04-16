WATCH: Meeting People is Easy – #SolutionsWatch

Previously on #SolutionsWatch James Corbett has looked at Building Community as a key part of the solution to the issues that we face . . . but how do you find that community in the first place?
On the most recent episode of the de-program James goes through just a few of the many, many, many different ways you can start finding, meeting and connecting with like-minded people in your area and around the world.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
Join a Charismatic church..
Not only will you be able to network with a great bunch of people but collectively resist the satanic influence currently infecting the majority of people on the planet. (Certainly in the West)
What does “Charismatic” mean in this context?
Good question!
Join a Charismatic church and find out…
Mormons
Consider also Solaris: an “Internet of Humans”. A network of mutual aid and solidarity, which starts in your neighbourhood.
It started in France in September 2021. http://solaris-ontario.org/ is a comprehensive website in English.
There is absolutely no collection of personal information on this website. Collection of personal data exists only at the local level and does not circulate.