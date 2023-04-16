Apr 16, 2023
WATCH: Meeting People is Easy – #SolutionsWatch

Previously on #SolutionsWatch James Corbett has looked at Building Community as a key part of the solution to the issues that we face . . . but how do you find that community in the first place?

On the most recent episode of the de-program James goes through just a few of the many, many, many different ways you can start finding, meeting and connecting with like-minded people in your area and around the world.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Paul Watson
Paul Watson
Apr 16, 2023 7:46 PM

Join a Charismatic church..
Not only will you be able to network with a great bunch of people but collectively resist the satanic influence currently infecting the majority of people on the planet. (Certainly in the West)

Thomas Frey
Thomas Frey
Apr 16, 2023 7:53 PM
Reply to  Paul Watson

What does “Charismatic” mean in this context?

ThinkTwice
ThinkTwice
Apr 16, 2023 8:05 PM
Reply to  Thomas Frey

Good question!

Paul Watson
Paul Watson
Apr 16, 2023 9:49 PM
Reply to  Thomas Frey

Join a Charismatic church and find out…

Allie GoPro
Allie GoPro
Apr 16, 2023 10:03 PM
Reply to  Thomas Frey

Mormons

Andre
Andre
Apr 16, 2023 6:54 PM

Consider also Solaris: an “Internet of Humans”. A network of mutual aid and solidarity, which starts in your neighbourhood.
It started in France in September 2021. http://solaris-ontario.org/ is a comprehensive website in English.
There is absolutely no collection of personal information on this website. Collection of personal data exists only at the local level and does not circulate.

