WATCH: Your Guide to 5th-Generation Warfare

We are in the middle of a world-changing war. This is no ordinary war, however. Most of the victims of this warfare aren’t even able to identify it as war, nor do they understand that they are combatants in it.
It’s called fifth-generation warfare, and I’m here to tell you all about it.
For a full transcript, download options, and links to all sources click here, for more Corbett Report content, click here.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
5 minute video deconstruction of 9/11 about 5 years after the event,,,whilst I just wrote my words the same day on some blog, I will read Corbett later..My estimation of him has recently gone up.
I asked to go…My employer sent me on loads of technical computer training courses..
Brilliant Boss. I had done well in UNIX Shell C-Script
I Got the f’ckin thing working but just wanted to tart up my HTML.
This was the other side of London..near Euston Station Learning Tree International
Something had happened
I had no idea, but went back on my Flash course the next day
Everything had gone mad
I got home from North London to where we live..
and my wife was in tears..
She is a Childminder, and she was looking after twin baby girls..
I didn’t know what happened but there were helicopters everywhere..
I sat down with her..and watched The News on the TV
Twin Towers in New York
and then the kid’s Mum came home..to pick them up..she was crying
She wanted her twin babies back
She didn’t know what had happened either…
The kids Grandmother was talking to her on the phone,
In The Twin Towers – and the phone went dead, as she ignored the instructions and ran for for her life
We couldn’t contact her for 36 hours
I think she is probably still alive. My wife knows about these things
She escaped.
My wife is still here with me.
We have got 3 Grandchildren now
Our home and garden in London and us
Garden and home full of Children’s Toys
Still much The Same.
Tony (Grandad)
” The futures so bright: I gotta wear shades” suggested earworm.
Guys, can you please review your Cloudflare security configuration?
It’s taking me multiple attempts to access this site, presumably because Cloudflare is seeing the IP address of my VPN provider.
I’m sure you’d agree that everyone should be using a VPN, so if you could allow for this in your config it would be great, thanks.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-19. Booster now does more harm than good, says Prof Angus Dalgleish. Solid white blood clots, lumps of protein https://twitter.com/paulrprichard/status/1648804898077540354
Let the sheeple get their dose. They are in the way any way for both the elite and us.