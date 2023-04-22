Site Announcement: recent DDoS attacks

Hi all – You may have noticed our site has been slower than usual, and occasionally our servers have been offline. This is because OffGuardian is being targeted by repeated DDoS attacks, our server management team have confirmed.
These DDoS attacks are designed to create a bottleneck in our servers, which can slow the site down and sometimes take it offline entirely.
We’ve been experiencing small attacks like this for weeks, but since midweek they have become much worse. Consequently we’ve had to switch on our Cloudflare security shields.
This is why you’re being asked if you’re human atm!
This is a temporary solution and will be removed as soon as possible.
Part of dealing with these attacks involves troubleshooting various things and potentially making some changes.
Over the next few days you may notice changes in how our subscription services work. We suggest you sign up for our email newsletter to keep you posted about Offg’s latest content, to experience as few disruptions as possible.
You may also notice a few glitches here and there, this is mostly due to Cloudflare inhibiting certain plugins from working fully. Nothing to be concerned about, just part of taking a cautious approach moving forwards.
Attacks such as these are designed to be disruptive and frustrating, but please be patient. We’re working hard behind the scenes to find the best solutions.
We’ll keep you up to date at every stage and, in the meantime, keep calm and carry on reading/commenting!
Thank you for your support,
OffGuardian Team
DDOS attacks by whom for what reason?
It’s good to hear Cloudflare is willing to protect you.
While the Cloudflare shield was running, I could not get past the ‘human checking’ test screen. It kept looping back to ‘just checking’. Probably clashing with some of my security software. Just to let you know that the Cloudflare screen may reduce your visitor count a bit.
“I could not get past the ‘human checking’ test screen. It kept looping back to ‘just checking’.”
Hmm, are you sure you’re human though? Get some dogs near you and see if their behaviour changes to furious barking at you… Like in the movie Terminator.
Only joking. 😉👍
I am no longer able to edit posts, because the edit option does not display the text for editing.
Anyone else?
5 Stars off-G! Give’em hell!
Thanks for letting us know.
Wait, didn’t ‘rubberheid’ predict this a few days ago…???!!!
I believe ‘rubberheid’ did post a screed slating Offg, calling it a ‘fraud’ like the ‘graud’ (I see what they did there, lol) etc.
Other comments in reply tied into Sophie-Admin2’s later announcement that Offg is being subjected to DDoS attacks, to which ‘rubberheid’ denouced his fellow commenters as ’77 or pro-troll’ and inquired as to whether Offg is a psyop/
This is pretty standard, non-specific stuff.
Actually, the only prescient person seems to have been Howard, who mentioned that the recent negative vibes BTL reminded him of Truthdig before it closed down.
So, who knows…. Maybe psychic points go to Howard? Or maybe we’ll be here to bother you all for some time to come. Who knows!?
[Unfortunately, the OP comment became corrupted, please claim if it’s yours (Kevin Craig??) and accept our apologies, prob just a Cloudflare glitch- admin].
A2