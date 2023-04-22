Site Announcement: recent DDoS attacks

Hi all – You may have noticed our site has been slower than usual, and occasionally our servers have been offline. This is because OffGuardian is being targeted by repeated DDoS attacks, our server management team have confirmed.

These DDoS attacks are designed to create a bottleneck in our servers, which can slow the site down and sometimes take it offline entirely.

We’ve been experiencing small attacks like this for weeks, but since midweek they have become much worse. Consequently we’ve had to switch on our Cloudflare security shields.

This is why you’re being asked if you’re human atm!

This is a temporary solution and will be removed as soon as possible.

Part of dealing with these attacks involves troubleshooting various things and potentially making some changes.

Over the next few days you may notice changes in how our subscription services work. We suggest you sign up for our email newsletter to keep you posted about Offg’s latest content, to experience as few disruptions as possible.

You may also notice a few glitches here and there, this is mostly due to Cloudflare inhibiting certain plugins from working fully. Nothing to be concerned about, just part of taking a cautious approach moving forwards.

Attacks such as these are designed to be disruptive and frustrating, but please be patient. We’re working hard behind the scenes to find the best solutions.

We’ll keep you up to date at every stage and, in the meantime, keep calm and carry on reading/commenting!

Thank you for your support,

OffGuardian Team