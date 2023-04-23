This Week in the New Normal #61

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. You will go nowhere and be happy
The age of “cheap flights” is over, Bloomberg reported this week. They go on to say that the cost of flying to Europe from the UK has already increased by over 30%, and that’s not just a temporary bounce thanks to the “pandemic”.
Tellingly, the article does not in any way consider this a bad thing – indeed, it goes out of its way to celebrate the passing of the age of “absurdly cheap” air travel.
This is all due to climate change, apparently, since airlines have to “decarbonise” they are being “forced” to increase their prices. Under European rules, airlines have to pay for their carbon emissions, and the price per unit is set to increase a lot over the next couple of years. Meaning air travel in Europe – and potentially the rest of the world – is going to keep getting more and more expensive.
This is all part of the Great Reset, clearly. The thinking behind lockdowns, and the Covid narrative in general, was about making our world smaller – physically AND conceptually – boxing people in and keeping them separate. Lowering people’s expectations of freedom and standard of living, whilst at the same time telling them it’s all for the greater good.
Oddly, the cost of flying in the US is also increasing rapidly, but for (allegedly) totally different reasons. It’s weird how much that happens recently.
2. New York’s Mayor declares war on meat and dairy
NYC Mayor Ernie Adams gave a speech this week signalling intent to crack down on the city’s food-related carbon emissions, specifically highlighting meat and diary:
“Food is the third-biggest source of cities’ emissions right after buildings and transportation. But all food is not created equal. The vast majority of food that is contributing to our emission crises lies in meat and dairy products,”
We’re all familiar with this campaign at this point, there’s no need for me to point out the fact meat and dairy are no worse for the planet than any other food production, or how much energy is going into convincing people to eat bugs.
BONUS: Creepy propaganda of the week
Presented without comment, is the USAID Sesame Street-style puppet show designed to
indoctrinate Iraqi children encourage Iraqi children to get along…
Great to hear from Basma & Jad about the new friends they’re making in Iraq through Ahlan Simsim—a @USAID & @SesameWorkshop early learning activity that promotes inclusion, respect, and understanding by showing children from all different backgrounds coming together. pic.twitter.com/BtFfDH6So9
— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) April 19, 2023
No, today isn’t Shakespeare’s birthday
The “good news” this week is replaced with a tiny history lesson. April 23rd is St George’s day, and is also said to be William Shakespeare’s birthday. It’s not, or at least nobody knows if it is or not.
According to parish records the man born William Shakspere in Stratford in 1564 was baptised on April 26th, so somewhere along the line they just sort of guessed he was born a few days earlier…and purely accidentally placed England’s greatest writer’s birthday on our patron Saint’s Day.
Of course, the questions regarding Shakespeare’s identity go deeper than just his birthday, here I’m referring to the “authorship question”, the theory which suggests the wool merchant/actor from Stratford was not the same man/men/person who wrote the plays.
I won’t get into it all here, but there’s a wealth of evidence that makes the question at least debatable, and either way it’s a fascinating subject.
In fact, this week’s “good news” takes the form of a viewing recommendation for a Sunday afternoon.
If you’re in the mood for a documentary, there is Last Will and Testament (2012). A very interesting presentation of all the evidence, alongside testimony from the famous faces who doubt the “official story”.
It’s very much a program of two halves, with the first (much stronger) half presenting the evidence against William Shakspere, and the second half falling into speculation. It’s much stronger to simply ask the question rather than force the answer, but it’s still a great watch.
For a fictional take on the same subject, there is Roland Emmerich’s Anonymous (2015), a fictionalised history of the subject which supposes that Edward de Vere, the Earl of Oxford was the real hidden author. It’s ahistorical, but well made and well acted, and a lot of fun.
Enjoy your Sunday viewing.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention Macdonald’s first entirely automated restaurant or the UK’s “national emergency alert” test.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
The mandate crazed mayor of Montreal had a stroke. What goes around comes around.
I’m sure it wasn’t the vaccine because it’s never the vaccine LOL.
Excellent speech from David Clews of Unity News Network about the war crimes and evil of the depraved and morally bankrupt state of the USA. Filmed a the US Embassy so takes some guts to do this.
NOT OUR WAR – DAVID CLEWS – FULL SPEECH AT US EMBASSY (bitchute.com)
In the film PIMPERNEL SMITH (1941), Leslie Howard tells a Nazi that he should know more about Shakespeare and then gives him a biography of the Earl of Oxford to read. Howard was originally Hungarian (real name: Steiner) and looks very like he was an intelligence asset.
Oxford’s life certainly seems to follow parts of both HAMLET and the sonnets. I don’t hold with him being the sole author though – the works are more likely to have come from an invisible college made up of a team of writers. Ditto the songs attributed to Lennon-McCartney – “the one and only Billy Shears” looks like a nod in that direction. The official story of ‘Rubber Soul’, for example, is wildly implausible becuase of the simple lack of time they had to write the songs.
“Shakespeare” was a prolific author but left not a single manuscript, diary nor letter in his handwriting. Diana Price’s book has shown that this is unique among Elizabethan writers and can’t just be dismissed as “it was a long time ago”. Socialists have been enlisted as “useful idiots” to prop up the Shakespeare narrative by claiming authorship doubters are mere snobs – but Marlowe came from a humble background and nobody questions his authorship. It isn’t impossible some genius auto-didactic could have taught himself all the knowledge of law, medicine, plants, the military, foreign countries and so on that’s in Shakespeare’s plays but it’s incredible that he could have done this without leaving any trace of how.
Shakespeare is likely just a name.
“NYC Mayor Ernie Adams…”
Is actually ERIC Adams.
I like the idea of a glove makers son writing all that stuff, not some hoighty toit. However the “glove maker” does suggest the father of the glove that covers the hand that writ the screed. It’s a world of deceit, ain’t it.
Tree of Liberty is eagerly awaiting a new set of tyrants..
How about McDonald’s open up a restaurant with no “food”.
I’d actually go to that.
I didn’t think they served food now
Be careful what you wish for … the burgers and portions have been visibly shrinking in size. So, give it time …;-)
Remember several years ago when Cadbury came out and said the price goes up and the grams go down. Less chocolate for more money. You will eat the overpriced shrunken chocolate.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-04-22. 600k Americans p.a. Are Dying From COVID Shots Says Top Insurance Analyst. 71% ARs from 4% of batches https://twitter.com/paulrprichard/status/1649885391132958720
That an infinite number of monkeys pounding infinite keyboards could have written the plays and sonnets of “Shakespeare” is no more preposterous a proposition than that the semi-literate Guiliemus Shak-sper of Stratford could have done so.
The problem is CIA, DHS, FBI overshoot.
They sought to influence the Democratic Party and ended up inseminating its DNA.
“All the three-letter agencies are trying to do is to protect you from bad thoughts. The only reason you could object is if you are a kooky conspiracy theorist.” Protecting you from speech that harms you or democracy.
“It’s not a conspiracy theory when you can hold it in your hand,” says Glenn Greenwald.
Then you get impregnated.
UK’s “national emergency alert” test
I waited and nothing happened, what an anti-climax
Phone on, and no message? A damp squib?
The latest cutting edge research from the labs of “The Science” have established that covid’s awesome destructive power extends to money and even the smallest dispersion of corona-pseudopods can cause massive rises in prices everywhere. Naturally all governments are trying to keep the prices down but you can’t argue with the inevitable biological magnification of dosh. This of course also combines with climate corpuscles to dilate the costs.
Meat and dairy products are out because of …. “emissions”. Presumably these products emit too much. Or the painfully complicated process of producing them causes massive emissions. How the farming industry managed to last for countless centuries without collapsing the world’s environment is a total mystery. But I’m sure “The Science” is on to it.
Puppet shows aimed at the benighted Iraqis are clearly being voiced by stoned terrorised narrators whose voices get higher and higher probably because whoever’s voice is lowest gets shot right after the show.
And if a new docu on “The Bard” is veering more towards DISproving the common assumption of Shakespeare’s authorship then I can only assume that, in these times of distraction, it’s more profitable to throw another sacred cow under the bus than the more usual practice of keeping up tradition.
And in other news, it seems that the scientifically proven link between all forms of Left Wing thought and anti-Semitism has once again been verified when Diane Abbot started to speak wiss zee eefil Tcherman acksent, doing goose steps and, though she did actually mention other groups, it was clear that the ones she was really “attacking” were the of the Hebrew persuasion. Every decent politician and journalist has expressed profound outrage over how utterly outraged their outrage is!
Right on the culling edge.
I am a fan of the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship which is by no means restricted to the De Vere tendency. It is a wonderful platform for scholarship with no party line.
For example there is a running debate over the influence of the Cecil/Burghley/Salisbury dynasty and its constraint on 450 years of British politics.
The only truth we hold in common is to refer to the author “known as Shakespeare,” or, more accurately Shaksper.
Anyhoo, the past week has indeed been niet normaal: 2¢.
https://moneycircus.substack.com/p/3-crises-kennedy-and-americas-struggle
Most interesting irony this week was that “Earth Day”, founded by the Sierra Club, was all but ignored. Based on good old John Muir’s birthday.
As I recall there was a story (I dismissed it and figured it would fade away as unfounded propaganda) about him being racist recently. Apparently, Muir has been canceled as has Earth Day because of it.
The lengths that the woke will go.
The Sierra club (founded by Muir) cannot get more environmentally sound. You would have thought that Muir was a founding member of the KKK.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/sierra-club-calls-out-founder-john-muir-for-racist-views
This one blows my mind. I remember reading the PNAC (Project for a New American Century – Rebuilding America’s Defenses) document and doing a review of the U.S. defense (imperialism) budget from the 90’s up to around 2010. I remember warning people back then, “it’s going to hit a trillion!. We have to stop this!” Now it’s closing in on a trillion (actually more if you count aid to Ukraine and all the black ops) and some want to double it. Wow. Ya, let’s cut social security and double the imperialism budget. Maybe it’s time for another antiwar movement since the last one (2003?) seems to have been flushed down the toilet.
US to Double Its ‘Defense’ Budget – Global ResearchGlobal Research – Centre for Research on Globalization
The real author of “Shakespeare’s” works was Edward de Vere, 13th Earl of Oxford, though there is a significant possibility that some of the minor plays were written by a group of his “collaborators” which appeared to be a guild. The evidence for this is practically a slam dunk. If you are willing to invest 5 US fiats in Kindle and an hour, the late and limited Liam Scheff, nailed it down nicely in chapter 7 of his Official Stories titled “Shake-Speare, not Shakespeare.” De Vere was a favorite of the tyrannical Elizabeth whose love of the chopping block almost rivaled her father, Henry 8th. De Vere was a favorite of Elizabeth until he knocked up one of Elizabeth’s coterie of official virgins and had to flee to Italy to save his skin. His father-in-law was Elizabeth’s chief adviser after which he modeled Polonius in a detailed, mocking tone in Hamlet. Both the butcher and theater horse holder and minor actor, Shakespeare, and deVere died several years prior to the publication of the Complete Works. Beside Shake-Speare, Schiff wrote 10 other great chapters debunking our favorite false flags and other official, entrenched bullshit in a hilariously snarky fashion. Scheff describes Elizabethan England as “It was a seedy, dishonest, and treacherous an age as, well, it’s just like now. But smellier.” One of my 10 favorite, non-fiction books.
No chance of Ms Power’s tweet being ironic, I suppose. Unintended humour is the best.
Every airline has been ripping off the customer for a long long time. The engines do not burn half of what the companies tell you. The power comes from the air being compressed and then escaping. There’s a great video on youtube which goes into some detail about it. Go see how you are already being ripped off.
I’m betting that most of samantha’s friends now look like Basma & Jad. Such is life in puppet central.
The author of the works of Shakespeare left his name all the way through the works themselves. There is no way on Earth that a glove makers son had the knowledge of royal courts and the workings of international politics and intrigue.
I’m guessing that the real author and Shakespeare must have met at theatres in London and between them cooked up the ruse to protect the real author, who was a very senior governing figure of the time.
International Finance
England was to be launched as the new imperial power. The embarrassing lack of literature produced by the country had to be addressed by ghostwriters funded by international finance.