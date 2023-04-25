Riley Waggaman
Russia is bracing for a wave of highly infectious Arcturus, the newest and trendiest “COVID subvariant”, Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova announced on Thursday.
Fellow BRICS member India is currently experiencing an “intense” outbreak of this computer model, and Russia—which has already registered four confirmed cases!—should expect its own Arcturus surge by the end of May, Popova predicted.
A sharp uptick in hospitalizations is not anticipated, but just in case, Russia’s healthcare system is ready for “additional stress and overload,” she reassured the public.
Do ordinary Russians care at all about the Dreaded Virus? No. But the Russian government is dialing up the Virus Fear anyway—in perfect synchronization with the WHO’s decision to “upgrade” Arcturus to a “variant of interest”.
As expected, Russian state media has scrambled its Scam-jets.
Vesti reported that specialists at the Gamaleya Center are already “conducting research to assess the biological risks of the spread of the new subvariant.”
The outlet also created a helpful Arcturus FAQ:
You can reduce the risk of Arcturus by using protective masks in crowded places, washing your hands often and thoroughly, and when this is not possible, treating them with an antiseptic.
RIA Novosti warned its readers that Arcturus has “a completely new symptom that was not previously characteristic of COVID-19—conjunctivitis, or ‘pink eye’, accompanied by itching.”
Parliamentskaya Gazeta, the official newspaper of Russia’s Federal Assembly, interviewed a top virologist about this terrifying development.
According to this esteemed medical professional:
[Arcturus] spreads from person to person 20 percent faster than the previous Kraken strain, which is a significant rate. Therefore, it is obvious that another wave of COVID is coming.
[…]If Arcturus is able to link up with the Wuhan or Delta variant that are still circulating in the population, this could lead to dire consequences.
[…]Even more terrible events will develop if Arcturus is joined by the SARS coronavirus (SARS) of 2002, which has a 15 percent mortality rate, or the MERS virus, which circulated in 2014-2015 with a huge mortality rate of 40 percent … [T]he hybrid of Arcturus and these unpleasant strains is very scary if it suddenly happens.
Good heavens!
How can Russians protect themselves from the Arcturus-SARS-MERS murder-plague?
Do you even have to ask?
The likelihood of Russia leaving the WHO—or even just politely declining to follow Collective West, Bill Gates-funded “health recommendations”—is rapidly approaching 0%.
Sorry but it’s true.
Riley Waggaman is your humble Moscow correspondent. He worked for RT, Press TV, Russia Insider, yadda yadda. In his youth, he attended a White House lawn party where he asked Barack Obama if imprisoned whistleblower Bradley Manning (Chelsea was still a boy back then) “had a good Easter.” Good times good times. You can subscribe to his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
3 cases already “confirmed” in Ireland yesterday.
🎶People get ready, there’s a train a-comin 🎶
Putin is a WEF NAZI in Cossack drag. Our world exists on a totally controlled stage run by bad actors
Give Kill Gates a shot of lead, then all the scamdemics will end.
In Gates case you might want to consider a wooden stake…
Nice.
I don’t know why but the OffG editor keeps going on the blink and not permitting me to access the formatting functions.
Well, there’s really only a couple explanations for this. One, they (whoever is making the decisions) really believe there was/is a Covid-19 and now this new one. Two, they’re in on it one way or another.
I was going to say, “Three, they’re dumb as a box of rocks”, but that’s part of one, if applicable. I’m only seeing two options here.
“….currently experiencing an “intense” outbreak of this computer model …”
Like it!
How about,
“The entire planet is currently experiencing yet another outbreak of total fucking boredom whilst the latest excruciatingly insulting and indeed downright degrading massive pile of godawful fucking shite gets rolled out as we all know it will again and again from now till the end of time!”
Don’t worry it will all be over by 2030. Kill Gates said this would be the decade of plandemics so you know you can trust him to get it right.
This is an interesting twist :
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/sputnik-v-returns-to-earth
WHO and their ilk never learn their lesson: they need designer pandemics. Covid has made the old standard “pandemic” irrelevant.
So what they should do is ONLY target the demographic(s) which fell for the previous pandemic – instead of trying the shotgun approach, hoping they’ll hit enough targets to make it worth their while.
They waste perfectly good advertising space appealing to whatever percent never fell for the pitch the first time around, or the second time, or third, or fourth.
WHO: shit or get off the pot!
We are growing we will not lay down anymore with toys and entertainment.Its time for a revolution.Man woman stand it will come they are poking the hornet’s nest.
And Putin just smiles inscrutably…
Is Putin Russia?
Are the people of Russia Putin?
My usual rule of thumb works very well:
All politicians are criminals.
From that starting point, I reckon I can work outwards quite successfully.
It hasn’t let me down yet.
Russia had one of the lowest take-ups of the original Covid vaccine by country (around 50%, I think). So, clearly a relative Utopia. Thanks for the reminder
XBB.1.16 (which is 911 inverted) is a descendent lineage of XBB, a recombinant of two BA.2 descendent lineages. XBB.1.16 was first designated a variant under monitoring (VUM) on March 22. (322)
WHO is recommending that countries share information about this variant, as well as conduct tests to see how well the immunity in their populations will defend against it. It’s also asking countries to keep an eye on certain indicators of disease severity as this sublineage spreads.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Technical Lead on COVID-19, said during a press conference late last month. “So, it’s one that we are monitoring and we’re monitoring it because it has potential changes that we need to keep a good eye out on.”
Here we go again…….XBS
Oh goodie
The globalists will not stop, they have no intention of ceasing the fear porn, the scam about at the very least a variation of the flu or the common cold or at worst a global PSYOP about a non-existent microbe/pathogen. The WHO is part of the United Nations which is a tool of a globalist cabal hell bent on reconfiguring the world and setting up a global neo-feudal social order with themselves at the top. You have to give them credit for their psychopathy and tenacity. The questions is, do we have the resolve not succumb to their demonic agenda?!
You don’t want to know the answer to that.
Russia’s “government” is also controlled through the network of private central banks. The actors on the world stage provide the next distraction while the scriptwriters remain backstage preparing the next act.
Time delays are needed until the global digital-panopticon is ready to function as one inter-operable system.