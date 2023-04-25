Apr 25, 2023
3

WATCH: National Citizens Inquiry – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led and citizen-funded initiative that is hearing testimony from Canadians and experts examining the nature, the legality and the effects of the Canadian governments’ COVID mandates and restrictions.

In the most recent episode of #SolutionsWatch, James Corbett talks to the volunteer-run inquiry’s volunteer communications director, Michelle Leduc Catlin, about the inquiry itself, what it is seeking to accomplish and how Canadians (and people around the world) can support it in its endeavours.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
eman
eman
Apr 25, 2023 11:35 PM

video has no sound.

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Apr 25, 2023 11:12 PM

Sorry, but the first cry me a river sequence of the video reminds me about the Iraq witness crying about new born babies thrown on the floors.
Its thus difficult for me/readers? to evaluate the truthfulness of the testimony.

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Apr 26, 2023 12:13 AM
Reply to  Erik Nielsen

Moderator: pls delete the comment above, made wrong.

