Apr 27, 2023
4

On the Day of Departure

Editor
Edward Curtin

For my dear friend, Graeme MacQueen, the great 9/11 writer, who departed yesterday from life’s mystery to the other.

When you are ready
And the day dawns
Remember how love
Wraps you in its arms
And the sweet sound
Of grace lifts you up
Lighter than a feather
And places you onboard
The silent ship that sails
Calmly out to sea. Listen
To us calling, “Bon Voyage,
Let us know when you arrive”

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

For direct-transfer bank details click here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: 9/11, latest, OffG Focus, Poetry
Tagged with: , , , ,
3.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Veri Tas
Veri Tas
Apr 27, 2023 10:58 PM

That’s beautiful!

1
0
Reply
SeverelyRegarded
SeverelyRegarded
Apr 27, 2023 10:54 PM

Too soon to mention vaxxie die-off ?

1
0
Reply
solemn
solemn
Apr 27, 2023 8:30 PM

From “Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him.”
to 2023 with…
Smoking hopium…Scrapping the bottom of the barrel.
with ….
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
@RobertKennedyJr
·Apr 25
I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others. I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall meetings, in a primary election that is honest, civil, and transparent. I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division.

https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1650847915999461377

0
-1
Reply
sailor
sailor
Apr 27, 2023 10:31 PM
Reply to  solemn

It’s time to get angry as a last resort when debate clearly doesn’t work

1
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz