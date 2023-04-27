On the Day of Departure

Edward Curtin
For my dear friend, Graeme MacQueen, the great 9/11 writer, who departed yesterday from life’s mystery to the other.
When you are ready
And the day dawns
Remember how love
Wraps you in its arms
And the sweet sound
Of grace lifts you up
Lighter than a feather
And places you onboard
The silent ship that sails
Calmly out to sea. Listen
To us calling, “Bon Voyage,
Let us know when you arrive”
