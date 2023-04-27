On the Day of Departure

Edward Curtin

For my dear friend, Graeme MacQueen, the great 9/11 writer, who departed yesterday from life’s mystery to the other.

When you are ready

And the day dawns

Remember how love

Wraps you in its arms

And the sweet sound

Of grace lifts you up

Lighter than a feather

And places you onboard

The silent ship that sails

Calmly out to sea. Listen

To us calling, “Bon Voyage,

Let us know when you arrive”