Why not the zebra long-winged butterfly?

Sylvia Shawcross
Some things keep us up at night such as the horrifying thought that if they eliminate all this carbon stuff, 20,000 years from now they won’t be able to carbon date our sorry bones.
This is all because of that scary meme—the one that says WE humans are the carbon They are trying to eliminate so they can replace us with robots.
We will have ended history in that sense. They’ll disappear us bones and all. We won’t even have the indignity of being dug up like dinosaurs in some distant time and displayed in glass cases. We will be a fine layer of memory dust drifting and settling on a foreign-like landscape where robots fiddlefart away.
Do you think the robots might look up and see the ghosts of humans sitting in trees? Or strolling down remnants of paved streets where the wild parsnip grows between the grey shards? Or wildly gesturing and singing and chanting in protests? Or stealing kisses in the shadows of a summer day? Or laughing? Do you think they might remember us at all?
Well of course they will. We are the Gods who made them.
And they are being made in our image. Robotic designers all over the world are carefully duplicating all the things that humans do, including painting pictures and writing poetry. (Very badly at this point I might add) This begs the question: If they are attempting to imitate humans then humans must be something worth imitating, no?
They could have picked the duck-billed platypus or even the three-toed sloth. They are happy creatures without much of a care in the world. A lot less trouble than a human. The world populated with robotic duck-billed platypuses and zebra long-winged butterflies would be just fine.
But no… they picked humans to imitate. In human arrogance we of course assume that humans are the ones to imitate and so we do.
Maybe we humans are simply good enough as we are. But of course that’s not what “They” would say. Robots will be better. Stronger, smarter, faster. They will be better than us in every way. It’s almost enough to make one want to curl up into a ball and become that lump of carbon for elimination. Being such fallible emotional weak beings with uncontrollable bits and pieces and all. We’re just so… pathetic really.
We might make good slaves though. Or interesting pets because you never know what you’re going to get when we’re bred. Maybe all this genealogy ancestry dot com stuff was probably never about us discovering our roots but about Them creating a pedigree database of carbon forms possibly worth saving—thoroughbreds so to speak.
Wait a minute… they’ve done that before sort of haven’t they?
Oh yes… Eugenics. Will the robots who own us be Nazis? Isn’t that just typical! The story of our sorry lives as humans. See what I mean. We would have been better off as three-toed sloths grazing lazing and snorting in tropical trees.
Anyway, never mind all that, the point is, we’re already the slaves of the robots. All this nonsense about reality and virtual reality is already basically not a discussion worth having. We are the machine.
The only reason we ever go out is to take pictures and supply data to feed data to the machine. We walk around with cameras and video recordings and smart watches and cell phones attached to the machine and all we’re doing is feeding it. Everything.
We feed it everything. There is nothing of the real world we do not feed it. And there is no pause between feedings because it feeds constantly like an amoeba on amphetamines devouring everything in its vicinity.
We think we’re going out into the world to watch a movie or go for a walk or a drive or to work but we’re just gathering data for the machine. And for what? In truth then, the true rebels of our generation are kids staying in parental basements until the day they die. They just play with technology. They don’t feed it much.
So ultimately, if you think about it: What’s with all this facial recognition and central bank digital currencies and annual flu shots if people are basically going to be reduced to dust and the robots take over?
They will have to get rid of us. They really won’t need us as slaves. I mean typically what do slaves do? All that horrible grunt work to feed, clothe and protect higher humans and if there is no humans then they only need to take care of themselves and they’ll build robots for that.
We won’t be working fields anymore because they won’t need food. They’ll just need lithium for their brains and oil for their joints for which they will build robots. So they will go to war for those resources and they’ve already built robots for that.
We will be useful as pets or for storybook tales of the old days by the fireside. But they won’t need a fireside. They don’t need to keep warm or cook. So we’ll be tales tucked into a chip in a bunker in a world that won’t remember us. Maybe that’s for the best. We’re basically idiots at the end of the day. In this ghastly world.
The only bright option is they maybe will worship us as the Gods that were the ones that made them. There’s that. Maybe. Yes. There’s the hope. It’s always important to end on a positive note. So there. We will be Gods. Maybe we’ll make better Gods than humans.
Maybe, if you think about it, we are the robots to the Gods before us who were robots to their Gods ad infinitum. Oh let’s not think about that. That is foolishness…. I think.
Decadence is a moral and spiritual disease, resulting from too long a period of wealth and power, producing cynicism, decline of religion, pessimism and frivolity. The citizens of such a nation will no longer make an effort to save themselves, because they are not convinced that anything in life is worth saving.”
John Bagot Glubb, The Fate of Empires and Search for Survival
Syl Shawcross lives in Canada. You can read more of her work through her substack.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
For direct-transfer bank details click here.
Turkey as a NATO member at its end?
ERDOGAN TO WITHDRAW FROM NATO?
“With three weeks to go before the Turkish presidential election, the debate is changing. From being for or against Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Islamism, it is becoming for or against the alliance with the United States. The outgoing president is regaining points in the polls that predicted him to lose. He has gone from being an Islamist to a nationalist. Whether this will be enough to allow him to win is not yet known, but if he does win, it is to be expected that he will withdraw Türkiye from NATO.” -Thierry Meyssan
-more & it’s interesting-
https://www.voltairenet.org/article219222.html
What the human race sounds like as it sings it’s last song: >
Deactivation of Hal 9000 – YouTube
Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer do
I’m half crazy all for the love of you
It won’t be a stylish marriage
I can’t afford a carriage
But you’ll look sweet upon the seat
Of a bicycle built for two…
Sorry, it’s not going to happen that way.
Here’s an earworm that tells you the tale.
lol… and melodic too
There is an assumption here that we ‘need to work for others’. No, we don’t. You can live a robot-free existence owning a smallholding, feeding yourself and your family and trading any excess for other things you fancy.
It’s not a billionaire lifestyle, but it is one utterly free from the need to engage with robots and robot-owners.
Unless, of course, the robot owners programme robots to be imperialistic, acquisitive, controlling, hierarchical BDSM pieces of lithium…..
Even R2D2 and C3PO were constantly at each others’ throats, bickering with each other morning, noon and night.
Watch out for that “fly on the wall”!
“Robotic lightning bugs take flight”
https://news.mit.edu/2022/robotic-actuator-fly-0621
As for me, I’m following the Rebel children:
https://freepacman.org/
To be serious for a moment – or at least serious in a different way, the thing we really need to worry about is what happens when we allow our souls to be redundant in our own bodies – when we stop conversing with our inner self and gradually learn to deny our inner self’s very existence.
It needs to be realized that if and when we abandon our soul, there is going to be a yawning gap where it used to be.
And, since “Nature abhors a vacuum”, something else is going to come and fill that gap.
Few can have failed to notice that this process is already well underway.
Lost, bitter victims of misguided upbringing, or of their own stubborn refusal to consider the existence of anything other than their own immediate bodily needs, fill the streets and habitations of our ‘advanced’ modern society.
What has come to fill that gap that I mentioned is bad for us. It stands opposed to ‘the good’ and is apocalyptic in nature. It needs to be confronted and addressed.
However we can’t just go to a doctor and get some pills for it, and we can’t just sleep it off like a hangover.
It needs our conscious participation, and that requires an inner effort which some will find quite beyond their strength, simply because everything in today’s education systems is materialistically oriented, whereas this is not a material problem.
So I urge anyone with enough gumption to seek out alternative commentative sites like this one to take one more step: To seek out also the ‘alternative literature’, which used not to be ‘alternative’ at all just a few decades ago – to seek out literature concerned with the spirit.
Just to be clear, I am not referring to ‘the human spirit’ in general terms connected with courage and perseverance, nor am I suggesting ‘spiritism’ with its séances and dangerous byways. I am talking about the spirit which we encounter when we say “I” to ourselves quite privately. We have to rediscover what that ability really means, because that is where human freedom and human integrity have their true home.
I know some readers here know what I am talking about, so I am really just trying to reach out to others who have bought into the modern fashion of being proud of stating, “I have no faith”, or “I trust nothing which I cannot hold in my hand or see with my eyes”.
So many modern people are quite rightly cynical about what is coming ever more clearly to light about the corrupted way in which our society is organized, and so they think that it is just as correct to be cynical about spiritual matters which they cannot touch or see.
But there is more than one kind of veil which can be drawn over our eyes: There is also the kind which uses denial to mask a basic laziness in thinking, and this leads to all kinds of babies being thrown out with all kinds of bathwater.
The endeavour to be ‘good’, or even just to side with the mere concept of ‘good’ requires effort, and it is all-too easy to dismiss all that as centuries-old ‘patriarchism’, a priestly lust for power, or just plain delusion.
The truth is that this is a subject that bears researching, and the benefits of such research are not only good for the sake of our species’ survival, but also on a personal level.
I’ll mention once again something that Buddha said: “Never believe anything just because somebody said it…”, although one should really add, “…but consider everything”.
wardropper: Excellent post. I believe it comes down to: No inner spiritual life = No outer resonant life. Alas. The material numbness of others has become an obnoxious din…
Schopenhauer is a good friend. He wrote quite a lot about the inner self. He had to live in the age of dishonesty (just like us), with Hegel professing next door, who taught that the state is the superior being (just like our time), had to accept a completely dishonest academy (just like us), and was not listened to for years.
His essays on wisdom of life are helpful or at least comforting.
https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/10741
You raise very important points, the materialistic orientation of modern living is strangling and suffocating us. Our psychopathic overlords have duped us into rejecting our inner selves and seeking only external satisfaction. We are living unbalanced, lopsided lives and we are suffering because of it! Yeshua asked a rhetorical questions of great importance: “What profit a man to gain the whole world and ignore his soul? What will a man give in exchange for his soul?” We have yet to grasp and grappled with this profound question, to our great peril.
There are birds in my neighborhood that are outside of their range.
Was going to post that information on a nature website complete with
digital location.
But birds clog engines and might pose a statistical risk to robot-world.
So I will put myself on pause for now and not post.
And here I am not writing the type of bird nor my exact location.
“And here I am not writing the type of bird, nor my exact location.”
Don’t worry; Bill Gates knows both.