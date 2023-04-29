Todd Hayen
I have stolen this title from the stage play of the same name based on Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin. The title is taken from a quote in the novel’s first page: “I am a camera with its shutter open, quite passive, recording, not thinking.”
This describes a bit of what I am now experiencing—all but the “not thinking” part. Isherwood was observing life in 1933 (or thereabouts) Germany, right when the country was embracing the maniacal power of Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich.
My title does not refer to Nazi Germany in any way, but rather is a play on the “observation” part of Isherwood’s experience. I have turned into a camera with its shutter open. But I do “think,” but usually in frustration. Let me explain, and give a few examples.
When this worldwide ignominy first entered the collective conscience in March of 2020, I was a bit shaken up by it. It is shameful for me to admit that I bought it all hook, line, and sinker in those early days. I was preconditioned to believe such things were possible from Stephen King’s popular novel The Stand, and the various films that had entered our awareness a few years before such as Contagion and Outbreak.
Thank God this delusion did not last that long for me, and I quickly shook myself out of it back into reality. I am also thankful that I never went gaga over it. Fear never even got close to taking over.
Once I saw the truth, I started to do what I could to get everyone around me to see it as well. It was the old “Chicken Little” story running around screaming the sky is falling and to pay attention or you’ll get bonked. The difference between the story and reality was that there really was something to be squawking about (in the story Chicken Little was mistaken). But of course, no one paid attention. At the time I was incredibly baffled by the inability to convince anyone of what was really happening (and to be honest, I still am).
I now believe something really odd is going on, not just regarding the “virus” and the “vaccine” but nearly in every other aspect of our culture.
After a time of frustration, I settled into writing as the choice of activity to compensate for the energy I previously dispensed in trying to convince the people around me, particularly my loved ones, that we were entering into a dark time in history where the evil intentions of a few were aimed directly at assaulting the general population of the world. Although I would like to be doing more, my activities at this point in time are limited due to family circumstances. When the time comes I will be on the front lines unless too old and feeble to do so.
I gather information for topics to write about. I am a camera, shutter open, recording what I see without mucking it up with belligerent comment, which I was wont to do before. Here is a recent observation I would like to share.
I went to a funeral last week. It was a rather small affair so it gave me a chance to open up my camera lens and take some stuff in. The first thing I noticed is that very few people wore masks, and no one had a problem shaking or holding hands and hugging. I found this quite curious. Most of the people attending were elderly, and it would stand to “reason”—considering what most of them surely still believed—that they would be concerned about catching the evil contagion.
In asking around I discovered that most people were still concerned about acquiring the disease, but for some reason the anesthetic they had ingested regarding the necessity of masks and distancing had worn off. Like someone prematurely awakening during surgery, it seemed they needed another dose of “contact fear” to go back under. It was interesting to note as well that a few people were still into the mask drivel and were donning the talisman full force. One guy who worked for the funeral home was wearing two (or maybe three) of the things.
One masked fellow said he had an elderly mother at home and didn’t want to take any chances of bringing home some super fleas to hop off of his body and onto to hers looking for a new nesting ground.
You would think I would be happy about this situation—fewer masks and such. But I am not. It actually gave me the creeps. As I said a few paragraphs up, I doubt seriously if any of these people have jumped on the shrew wagon. It is actually a testament to even deeper mental pathology and proves people have no freakin’ idea what they are doing or why. I’ve noticed a trend in the “authority” recently to throw up signs saying to wear masks, or do this, or do that, or stay out if not vaccinated, and people jump. They jump now with no fear propaganda, and thus totally void of any “reason” to do so.
I am constantly reminded of BF Skinner’s behavioural experiments with pigeons and rats, as well as Pavlov’s famous drooling dog trials. If preconditioned, these animals will do anything as long as the trigger is present—they need no reward, and certainly no rational reason. I guess what is going on now proves animal experiments with rats, dogs, and pigeons actually do predict human behaviour.
I would bet if the funeral home put up a sign that said “masks required and keep your distance!” everyone there would have snapped to it.
Another thing my observing camera recorded was a conversation on the way to the internment. I was riding in the lead car with the funeral director and we all got into a casual conversation about the funeral biz (there were only three of us in the car). The director said he had never seen so many people packing it in as he has seen over the past year or so. He even made a comment that some of the old timers at the funeral home were saying it was busier than it had been in decades. He then started rattling off numbers and he lost me. I have no idea how many funerals are expected in a set number of days. Regardless, it sounded formidable even to uneducated ears.
He made it a point too to comment that so many had been young people, people under 50. “Never seen it like this, it is crazy.” I didn’t say a word. My other companion in the car said, “Do you have any idea why this is happening?” “None at all,” said the director. “Maybe people just hold on through Christmas,” he was referring to the recent onslaught, but that didn’t account for the “past year or so” that he originally commented on.
No mention at all of the vaccines…or even of Covid.
Even though I certainly have had enough experience during this insanity to curtail any surprise, I still was surprised. I noticed this sort of apathy with the people attending the funeral in general. There was no talk whatsoever about anything other than the typical inane banter you hear at funerals of very old people who have lived a good life. No talk of sudden deaths, athletes dropping in play, pandemic treaties, digital IDs, digital currencies, nothing even about Big Bad Putin and his merciless murder of Ukrainian peasants. Nada. Nothing. I recently saw an interview with Peter McCollough who was astonished by the lack of interest even from people who have lost loved ones to the “vaccine.” It is uncanny.
So now I have downloaded my camera’s content into a little article to share with fellow travellers. Nothing you haven’t already heard, but still a tad interesting. I have never heard directly from a funeral director what I heard from this guy, as I have not spent time with one until now. And I found it fascinating that with all that is going on in the world he, or the other participant in this conversation, couldn’t connect two obvious dots. Bizarro World for sure.
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here
And to think the so called elites think they can control us. Ha, we’re gonna show them. I have no clue how they could ever think that.
For a reality check however, think back to WWII and how they pulled that off. Most U.S. men couldn’t join the military fast enough and go die for their country. Because we were like, going to be invaded by Hitler and Japan or something. Proud parents sending their 18 year old sons to die for freedom, man.
“Humans, been falling for shit since time began.”
Hi Todd,
Maybe let your mind rest a little and enjoy a refreshing visual holiday, a diversion!
Classic Russian Film
Man With a Movie Camera (1929)
(Dziga Vertov)
“Bottomless invention and frenetic, dizzying montage make this city symphony one of cinema’s sharpest, most exciting experiences nearly a century after its release.
“‘Man with a Movie Camera’ has no narrative, it just shows city life through the lens of a cameraman. This was the first ever movie of this kind, a brave experiment and statement of the very new art of cinema.
“Dziga Vertov is one of the world’s documentary film pioneers. He was the first to consider film as an independent artifact separate from theatrical performance or a historical document. Vertov considered that the effectiveness of a film’s impression on the viewer was not related to the actors performing in front of the camera. He realized and promoted the fact that film can make a stronger impression with the rhythm the different shots and close-ups alternate and how fast and slow motion are used.”
(Sorry; lost the source text link.)
*
Widely available for viewing, the suggested version linked below is colourized and has a contemporary, instrumental sound track.
You might prefer to read up on the film first and watch a black and white version with the (supposed) original score written by Vertov.
Man With a Movie Camera [COLOURIZED]
(Dziga Vertov,1929)
4K and 50 FPS
DURATION — 01:07:00
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XZFtBiVrA60&pp=ygUqTWFuIHdpdGggYSBNb3ZpZSBDYW1lcmEgKER6aWdhIFZlcnRvdiwxOTI5
Cognitive dissonance is a scary condition, I witness it in my own immediate social circles, and it terrifies me.
My two, functioning brain-celled radar, informs me that there appears to be an uneasy-calm at the moment. It may signal a prelude to Bill Gates’ smarmy warnings during his whirlwind tour of the UK Colonies. It [should] goes without saying that ‘they’ have their puppets in Australia and New Zealand, primed and ready to roll-out the WHO-Gates ‘next-pandemic’ kabuki. Poor fellow my country … having witnessed and experienced the sheer lunacy and fracturing of my local communities I dread to even contemplate what is coming down the pipeline.
“Who’s behind the Camera not the dope stood in front of it”.
Blackpool Pier 1923.
‘My title does not refer to Nazi Germany in any way’
Then why refer to it?
‘internment’
There you go again.
Interment.
Because the original book that was titled “I Am a Camera” was all about Nazi Germany. That is why I “referred” to it.
And otherwise, I have no idea what you are talking about.
It’s rather interesting that “they” went about the Covid thing backwards. A thing usually starts small, slow, then picks up momentum as it goes.
But no, “they” stated off big, fast, furious, then began winding down. First off – as ALL my neighbors and many relatives noted – “People are dying!”
That lasted about six months; followed by the PCR tests; then came the social distancing and mask wearing; then the wind down began in earnest. It was safe again. You could come out of hiding, go back to work.
No longer were only a hundred customers at a time allowed in Home Depot – a hundred seems like a lot; but my sister who at the time worked in a Home Depot said a hundred customers looked like a ghost town in that store.
BTW, this article dovetails beautifully with the Colin Todhunter article in suggesting that there may have been a damn good reason why Covid started so strong: the economy was two shakes away from tanking. A hell of a fright was needed to get people’s attention.
I think it was more like… needed to give cover for the largest spending spree in history and to help temporarily stave off the economic crises.
Global defaults btw Home Depot is a Corp. Back to work what do you mean, didnt they receive covid financial state support?
The timing of this article is interesting Todd.
I was talking to the missus about this very thing yesterday, and commented on a Telegram channel just today.
I’m currently in Puebla, Mexico, and there is at least 50% masks. Hand sanitizer abounds everywhere and it feels like I’ve stepped back in time a couple of years.
As I have commented, what you see is the percentage of the population that cannot and will not think for themselves. It’s also a percentage of the population that likely has some pretty bad mental health issues.
What I find equally disturbing is that it’s likely the rest of the population not wearing masks are only doing so for personal reasons, vain reasons and other such things, maybe they think they’re too pretty, who knows. They are certainly not wearing masks because they’ve suddenly become aware and informed that they’ve been lied to for few last few years and that the masks and the experimental injections are both real health hazards.
So I suspect that when the government cranks the fear level back up to 11, total colapse of any kind of normality will occur faster than a building in freefall.
I worked lived in Puebla Mexico for over two and half years early nineties, it was very easy for me to immerse make friends I worked my way as a mechanic.
I don’t necessary have a problem with those who are still wearing masks. Although I feel sorry for them I must say they are consistent in their trust to the authority that told them to save lives (theirs and others). If I recall well, flu disappeared for a couple of years because people wore masks (sarcasm).
My real problem is with those who, for two full years, were actively promoting and defending the stupid and irrational measures the government alone wouldn’t have been able to implement. Those who proudly wore the masks for two years while ridiculing or even attacking us who dared at least to question that absurd measure. I have a problem with those who told us that ‘wearing is caring’ and all of a sudden, two years later, decided that they can kill people again by not wearing masks anymore. These are the shills who have to be asked on daily basis how come now they are allowed to transmit flu, for example, that kills hundreds of thousands of people every year.
Oh the schizophrenia about the virus is overwhelming. Is it over here? Is it over there? Oh dear – sometimes someone forgets about the whole thing for a minute. Or an hour. Or a day. Then they suddenly remember – and scream about it, and rush to slap on the mask, then forget again … and at no point do they realise that, if they managed without a mask for X amount of time then they may as well keep the mask off. Or maybe they could go without for any length of time and, when they suddenly recall the “safety measure”, they automatically think, “Oh I must have been lucky not to get the bug – but I better get that mask on now” etc.
And then there’s the telly stuff: the figures assembled in debating chambers, some masked , some not. Some half-masked as if to say, “Well here’ a token gesture for you!”
I always thought the funniest were the masks outside – especially on windy airfields. What goes through the ones leaning into the wind and struggling to get through … but with the mask on? God knows.
As for King’s The Stand – yeah I read that. I reckon all apocalyptic fiction has a deeply conservative appeal. An apocalypse basically reverses time by disposing of 99% of the population and taking us back to some supposedly wondrous rural time – in King’s case, back to the old pioneer days. Also don’t forget the appeal of driving a car – any car! – anywhere you like, crashing into shops and lifting whatever appeals to you etc. No more money worries, no more holding down a job etc. Sure you have the occasional zombie but – what the hell – you just run over them!
Maybe that’s why the Night of Masks was such a hit? Everybody’s been indoctrinated into “The Show”. So secretly everybody knows it’s shite. But hey – might as well go along with it. Sounds rather fun!
Monkeypox seems to be making a comeback.
It will probably be the in thing again soon.
All sounds a bit racist or speciesist to me.
I share the fear that people have just shrugged themselves into an “Oh, whatever” mindset by now. “My brain hurts when I think”, sort of thing…
They no longer have the mental energy to resist, when it’s so much easier just to go with the flow.
Everybody knows dozens of ‘fully vaxxed’ people, and, well, most of them are still alive – aren’t they…? So what could be so terrible about joining them…?
Clearly most human beings need protecting from themselves, but who’s going to do it? Another Terminator movie…?
Nice article Todd. As usual.
There’s certainly an attitude of not wanting to talk about the “pandemic” I’ve noticed except brief historical references. Any hint of dissent from me gets a long stare into the distance.
I fear that what you say is correct though and they’re all softened up, accepting. I also notice nobody is critical of the PTB regarding the economic situation. No ranting at government or the ruling political party just “it is what it is”. Previously there would be blaming aplenty.
Society is extremely vulnerable I sense.