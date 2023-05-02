Testing and Filtering Your Water – #SolutionsWatch

If you’re a regular Corbett Reporteer, then by now you’re aware of the danger to human health caused by water fluoridation. But are you aware of the chlorine and other potentially toxic and carcinogenic substances in your tap water? And are you aware of your options for filtering your water and how to test to make sure you’re getting all of the particulates out?
Join James today as he talks to a water expert and answers some basic questions about testing and filtering your water.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
My mother paid the bills. I noticed her focus. And I asked questions. Such as….how much is the water bill? 20 cents a month, she said. I was the second youngest of seven. None of my brothers and sisters had a clue. Nor did they care. I did. I don’t know why. I could tell it was important and it drew my attention. What the fuck. I was five. Why did I care? It was 1961. I watched constantly. I remember. I reacted to emotional cues. Facial changes, etc.. Hard to miss. Kids know everything.
affordable what a joke……thousands of dollars. i wonder what his kick back is. no talk of water distillers, I wonder why!? is that because it makes your whole half hour advert for water purification obsolete!!
you can get 316 marine grade water distillers for £250 which can also distill sea water as well as hard water etc. i only need to purify the water i drink. my last washing machine lasted over 30 years in a hard water area. distilled water tastes excellent and before anyone comments that distilled water strips you of minerals no it doesn’t , we get most of our minerals from food not water.
RIP in peace my friend
Distillers are very expensive to operate. Like a space heater. And producing a few gallons of water takes hours. Berkey gravity filters do a hell of a good job.