AUDIO: James Roguski on the latest “Pandemic Treaty” developments

Independent researcher and journalist James Roguski returns to Perspective with Jesse Zurawell to discuss the latest developments in the World Health Organization’s planned “pandemic treaty”, how negotiations may be breaking down and why that’s a good thing.

You can read more of James’ work – including his battle with censorship – via his substack.

