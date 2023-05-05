AUDIO: James Roguski on the latest “Pandemic Treaty” developments

Independent researcher and journalist James Roguski returns to Perspective with Jesse Zurawell to discuss the latest developments in the World Health Organization’s planned “pandemic treaty”, how negotiations may be breaking down and why that’s a good thing.
You can read more of James’ work – including his battle with censorship – via his substack.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here and follow host Jesse Zurawell on Telegram here.
James Roguski responds to Neil Oliver:
“A Personal Response to Neil Oliver’s Public Plea for Honesty
Please help to ensure that this message gets delivered to Neil Oliver, and to everyone else on planet Earth.”
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/a-personal-response-to-neil-olivers
Sorry for OT but concerning the corona(virus)tion:
From the Telegraoh:
“King Charles ‘must apologise for British genocide and colonisation’
Statement signed by indigenous leaders from 12 Commonwealth countries calls for Britain to begin process of reparations”
Yes let’s not bother about all the lying and culling going on right now and concentrate on now fashionably unacceptable crimes from centuries ago!
Well, I wonder how “free” these supposed indigenous leaders are, it might just be another form of legalized/politicaly correct pludner, no doubt did these peoples suffer immensely through colonization, but it would also fascilitate more wealth transfer wouldn’t it, surely this wouldn’t be bigears paying but the “UK public”.
We all already pay reparations there’s no going anywhere with indoctrinated reviewers.
May 5: Corona ends
May 6: Coronation day
The rituals
Out with the old crown(Corona)
In with the new crown
The factories, Australia and Canada, and Maryland (US) that are contracted to produce 100M,100M, and 250M+ vaccine doses per year respectively, would not have been committed to to contract, or in fact, built had the Pandemic Treaty, dates and times of new “pandemics” not been settled. WEF are not answerable to Governments, it is the other way around. Please remember it doesn’t have to be called a pandemic to have the same net effect. If not the IHR, then other mechanisms such as poisoning your air (chemtrialing) and soil and water, which we already know is happening unequivocally. Don’t fall for the cloud seeding hyperbole.
Poisoning the air is relatively inefficient compared to poisoning drinking water, food, cooking utensils and medicines. Also reducing nutrients in food.
They will pass the treaty; like everything else of late, TPTB will get what they want, and there’s not a thing we can do to stop them.
I disagree. The pandemic treaty is the Trojan Horse that is concealing the IHR amendments.
They will sacrifice the PT for the sake of the IHR amendments and then I expect the next play will be, och we’ll just tidy up this little bit of administration and we’ll be on our way then …….
Just to crush any optimism, hope and happiness.
We can still on a national, regional level make any plandemic we want with all lock downs, masks, camps, and black death laboratory viruses like we want it.
WHO is not the only organisation who can act and control the amount and type of people related to profit maximizing ……………….LOL.
There is increasing mainstream opposition to the covid hoax, like Kennedy and Bridgen and others, no matter how hard they try to suppress it.
Given his industry connections, I have still have doubts about Yeadon. However, there’s not much I can fault in regard of what he’s saying. There’s some overlap in the following, but they show a coherent development in thinking.
Channel: PAlexanderPhD
https://rumble.com/v1kigj1-drs.-mike-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-fraud-of-the-covid-pandemic.html
September 17, 2022
Drs. Mike Yeadon and Paul Alexander: fraud of the COVID pandemic
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President, talks with Dr. Paul Elias Alexander on the fraud of the COVID pandemic and the deaths caused by the response.
https://rumble.com/v1o00py-pfizer-did-not-look-at-transmission-dr.-mike-yeadon-on-the-failure-of-the-p.html
October 13, 2022
Pfizer did not look at transmission: Dr. Mike Yeadon on the failure of the public health function
Part 1:
https://rumble.com/v2dq2wa-yeadon-alexander-couey-covid-at-50k-level-clone-theory-multiple-release.html
Part 2:
https://rumble.com/v2dq6wk-drs.-jay-couey-mike-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-discuss-covid-50-000-foot-lev.html
March 18, 2023
Drs. Yeadon, Alexander and Couey wax philosophically on COVID at a 50 000 foot level with Dr. Mike Yeadon as central guest, to share his thoughts and introduce him to the clone theory and multiple release.
Yeadon made a lot of sense to me from the very beginning except on the one point where he believes that vaccine inuries are deliberate.
If you have a choice between fighting these products based on “toxic by design” vs “corrupt and inefffective regulatory process allowed shoddy toxic products to be administered”, I know which is easier to prove.
He based his argument on data showing that injury rate is highest in certain batches. If this is indeed the case, there are several hypotheses and all need to be examined.
Personally I don’t see the logic behind deliberately making these clot shots worse than they already are if only because Big Pharma has a huge pipeline of mRNA products they want to push on the sheeple. I don’t see how it is in their interest to have bad publicity for the first such product.
If I were in their place and keeping a sharp eye on my long term profit strategy, I would have made this covid product as safe as possible even if it did f-all to prevent illness.
Personally I believe the high rate of adverse effects is an unanticipated setback.
His scientific and research credentials are impressive so I am curious as to why he doesn’t even give at least some reasons for excluding the other possibilities.
I’ll watch the following again to check his arguments to support the TBD theory. I’d say one of the arguments (perhaps made by Yeadon) is that of giving the jab to pregnant women – since the perps could easily have excluded pregnant women out of an “abundance of caution”.
—
Toxic by Design – with Michael Yeadon
Childrens Health Defense – Friday Roundtable
Streamed on: Feb 10
15-minute cities are the least of our worries, considering all the things that Michael Yeadon, Ph.D. exposes in this week’s ‘Friday Roundtable’ episode. He dives deep into the hard topics related to COVID origins, vaccine toxicity and whether talk of new variants are just being used as propaganda or are based in measurable truth. Viewers won’t want to miss out on this intense, eye-opening conversation with Dr. Yeadon.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/friday-roundtable/toxic-by-design-with-michael-yeadon-phd-1676056671675
https://rumble.com/v2919e4-toxic-by-design-with-michael-yeadon-ph.d..html
To be clear there are two versions of TBD and they seem to have shifted from the more sensational one to the blindingly obvious one.
My own feeling before Yeadon appeared on the scene was that mRNA was simply a cost effective manufacturing method. There was zero scientific basis for the technology to be effective. They were just shooting highly toxic stuff into the body and it was going randomly all over the place. This much was evident from a decade of scientific studies even prior to 2020.
So in this version of TBD it was always known by them (and ME) to be a crappy toxic product, a certain percentage of people would definitely be injured at rates that would be unacceptable for a normal pharmaceutical.
But it’s totally OK because Agence France Presse showed us photos in 2020 of people dropping dead from covid while strolling down the street in Wuhan. So no matter what the solution would be less deadly than the problem.
In the Children’s Health Defense Fund interview he says that TBD rests on the fact that toxic molecules were chosen a priori (plus they travel to organs including reproductive organs etc.).
He calls them “uncontrollable missiles”. So far, so good.
But that’s a shift from the versions I heard early last year where they were claiming that different batches had different levels of toxicity by design in order to learn what is most effective at harming people…..
Then he asserts that all four of the companies “colluded”. I disagree with this strongly because it’s quite clear that Pfizer is the big prize winner. Various NATO countries put restrictions on administration of JJ, AZ and M by age. That’s not evidence of collusion in which they would be splitting the profits equally.
His explanations of the dangers of mRNA vaccines and how they work are useful for me. I wish he would stick to that instead of theorizing with precious little evidence on pharma company motives only because it strengthens one’s case to stick to topics for which you have incontrovertible evidence.
I still think that the pharma companies because they are large, incompetent bureaucracies were stupid enough to not focus on safety for their flagship genetic products. I would have just sold a high end version of saline and passed it off as a new mRNA product. The effectiveness is zero anyway, why not shoot for high safety?
Capitalism is all about the short term.
Jab Policy wrt Pregnant Women
This is a recent update by Daily Clout – Naomi Wolf & Amy Kelly
https://rumble.com/v2le84a-pfizer-fda-and-cdc-knew-dire-risks-to-babies-dr-walensky-urged-vaccination-.html
DailyClout
May 1, 2023
Pfizer, FDA & CDC Knew Dire Harm to Babies: Dr. Walensky Urged Vaccination for Pregnant Women Anyway
“These monsters looked at whether the babies would get sick and die … And they saw that they did, and they kept going.”
—
https://dailyclout.io/bombshell-pfizer-and-the-fda-knew-in-early-2021-that-the-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-risks-they-began-an-aggressive-campaign-to-vaccinate-pregnant-women-anyway
Report 69: BOMBSHELL – Pfizer and FDA Knew in Early 2021 That Pfizer mRNA COVID “Vaccine” Caused Dire Fetal and Infant Risks, Including Death. They Began an Aggressive Campaign to Vaccinate Pregnant Women Anyway.
April 29, 2023 • by Amy Kelly, Program Director of the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project
The batch of Pfizer clinical trial documents released in April 2023 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under court order contains a shocking, eight-page document titled, “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review.” The data in the Cumulative Review span “…from the time of drug product development to 28-FEB-2021.” A Pfizer employee, Robert T. Maroko, approved the Review on April 20, 2021. (p. 8)
This document is among the most horrifying yet to emerge into public view. It reveals that both Pfizer and the FDA knew by early 2021 that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine, BNT162b2, resulted in horrible damage to fetuses and babies. (Though I arrived at the conclusions in this article on my own from reviewing the document linked here, Sonia Elijah previously covered some of this same material on April 22nd on TrialSiteNews and on April 26th on Substack and Redacted.)
The fake medicine with the fake WHO, working with the WEF for The Great Reset, which is a fake “Doing Good For The World” plan by corporate shills in an attempt to end organized crime underground economy by CBDCs, will fail. What they seem to be too ignorant about is the fact that organized crime around the world is in bed with America security services, who use organized crime to make money for off-the-book operations. So while corporate shills and the WEF/EU push for CBDCs which they think can bring an end to the black economy, instead what will happen is what we see with the FED, who is trying to crush the Euro Dollar markets 9The EU/WEF depends on for their banks) with rate hikes, because they work with American security services. The WEF uses high falutin language but showed their hand during the pandemic with their obvious fake agenda to force dangerous vaccines on the world. See The Great Reset (or else)
Good news: mounting differences between the various powers, reaching an agreement by the January deadline may be really hard. The goal: facilitate the creation of a global digital identity system, which will track our every move, already used in China to prevent people in Shanghai from going to their bank during a bank run which was developing, as people’s digital passports were altered by central control to prevent them from getting past checkpoints on the way to the bank. Zurawell got a great concluding remark about how we need to challenge the entire virology narrative which anchors the entire notion of “pandemics.” Roguski, who has generally held on to the idea of “viruses” posing a health threat, didn’t really have a chance to dissent. 🙂