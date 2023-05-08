Riley Waggamnan
Igor Strelkov’s Angry Patriots Club (КРП) has published a list of questions about Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Most of their questions are highly pertinent; some of them are a bit superfluous; a few—in your correspondent’s humble opinion—are misguided and a bit silly.
But we decided to publish them all in hopes of starting a dialogue, and (this is really too hopeful) widening the abysmally narrow Overton Window that is asphyxiating “alternative media” coverage of this increasingly bizarre and precarious conflict.
As you read through these questions, keep in mind that many of them were being asked in the earliest weeks of the war by patriotic, pro-SMO voices in Russia.
We would also advise our readers not to dismiss the Angry Patriots Club as an irrelevant fringe group, even if you strongly disagree with them. The Russian government is not worried about Navalny supporters; it fears “turbo-patriots”— Russian officials have openly admitted it.
NOTE: This is not a perfect word-for-word translation (some of the questions were incurably convoluted so we had to rewrite them), but we did our best to honor the original meaning of each question. Also: Strelkov always puts Ukraine in “scare quotes” or prefaces it with “so-called”, to signify that he thinks Ukraine is not a separate country and is part of Russia. We removed all of this because it got way too repetitive and damaged the “flow” of the text. But, just so we aren’t accused of misrepresenting КРП’s position: they hold the belief that “the so-called Ukraine” is part of Russia.)
*
Part I: “Historical” questions
1) In 2014, the power of the Ukrainian junta hung in the balance, and all of Novorossiya, looking at the Crimea, was waiting for Russia with hope. But the Kremlin initially refused to send peacekeeping forces to the Donbass, and then was the first in the world to recognize the legitimacy of Poroshenko’s election.
As a result of the eight-year pause under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainians created a combat-ready army, suppressed the protest movement, brainwashed a significant part of the population, and by 2022 were able to resist the Russian Armed Forces on the battlefield. WHO is responsible for the strategically failed decisions, for which Russia is now paying with thousands of lives and tens of thousands of cripples? Who has suffered or should be punished for this cretinism and/or direct sabotage?
2) Why were outright swindlers put at the head of the People’s Republics of Donbass, who discredited the ideas of the Russian Spring by the very fact of their presence in power? How and in what way were the most famous heroes of 2014, commanders of the militia, physically eliminated? Who bore or will bear responsibility for the fact that instead of a “showcase of the Russian World” in the LDNR, for 8 years there was a swamp in which people lived much worse than in the Russian Federation and worse than in Ukraine?
*
3) How did it happen that the President of the Russian Federation (by his own personal admission) “was led by the nose by respected Kiev and dear Western partners” for eight years within the framework of the “Minsk agreements” and the “Normandy Format”?
Where were the principled and professionally qualified advisers and officials who were responsible for warning the president about what was obvious to many outside observers who did not receive state pay? Have these officials been punished in any way, or at least suspended from further performance of their duties?
*
4) What was the role of a number of high-ranking Russian officials (former deputy prime minister and assistant to the president, Vladislav Surkov, for example) when DPR and LPR militias were unable to reach the borders of the Donbass republics in 2014, even as they were pursuing the already disorderly retreating Armed Forces of Ukraine? Why was the front “fixed” on the outskirts of Donetsk?
Why was Mariupol, abandoned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, not liberated? What role did the behind-the-scenes negotiations between Surkov (and other representatives of the Kremlin’s VIP officials) play in this with the Ukrainian oligarchs—in particular, with Rinat Akhmetov? Why, after the liberation of Debaltsevo in the spring of 2015, the hostilities were again “frozen” and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were given the chance to restore their newly lost combat capability?
*
5) Why for 8 years—while the Armed Forces of Ukraine were feverishly arming and preparing for a big war—the formations and units of the People’s Militia of the LDNR eked out a miserable existence, received extremely meager supplies and were armed with outdated weapons systems? Why did they practically not undergo normal combat training? Who was responsible for these issues in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and who should be responsible for the criminal mismanagement of the combat capability of the People’s Militia Corps?
*
Part II: Issues of preparing the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for combat operations (addressed to the Ministry of Defense, among others)
6) How did it happen that the “World’s Second [Largest/Strongest] Army”, which continuously won all the “tank biathlons” and rebuilt the chic “Patriot Park” with a huge cathedral, turned out to be at the start of hostilities:
- without a sufficient satellite reconnaissance network;
- almost without unmanned aircraft [drones], both reconnaissance and strike (which the enemy had in significantly superior numbers);
- completely without guided bombs;
- with an extremely insufficient number of artillery adjustment and anti-battery systems;
- with outdated and unreliable systems of military encrypted communication at all levels?
*
7) How did it turn out that the plan for the Special Military Operation was built on the basis of data completely divorced from reality? How did it happen that [this plan was based on the] unpreparedness of the enemy’s armed forces for decisive resistance, and there was no information about the high level of combat training and even higher morale of [Ukraine’s] regular army?
Why did authorities expect complete loyalty at best, and “neutrality” at worst, from the populations of the territories occupied during the SMO, while in reality the situation was exactly the opposite? Who misinformed the President in such a brazen, treacherous way? Who bears criminal responsibility for this, at least according to the laws of peacetime?
8) Why, in the political sphere, were the most outright swindlers and thieves, such as the scumbag [oligarch Viktor] Medvedchuk, chosen as the “favorites” who were to come to power in Ukraine after the victorious outcome of the SMO—people who were completely unpopular among the general population? Who selected these figures and on what basis? Was there a corruption component in this approach to personnel? Have the recommenders incurred any responsibility or will they bear it in the future?
9) What military-political goals—that can be communicated in an understandable way to the people of the Russian Federation and Ukraine—were pursued (and are being pursued) with the SMO? On what basis was the SMO started? What is its legal status? Why is this missing even after more than a year of hostilities?
*
10) How was the possibility of sanctions from the US and the EU not taken into account when preparing the SMO? How did it happen that over $300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves were blocked (in fact, confiscated) abroad? Who has incurred or will bear personal responsibility for this among the competent Russian officials?
*
Part III
11) Already in the first half of the war, it became clear that the domestic military industry (among other sectors) is critically dependent on the supply of components from abroad. Where did the “import substitution programs” loudly praised in the media go? Why are the people responsible for the failure of this program not held accountable?
12) Also, by the summer of 2022, a shortage of ammunition for artillery and some other types of weapons arose. And by the end of the year, the same problem arose with a wide range of military equipment most in demand on the front—from shells and artillery pieces and tanks—to means of communication of the most primitive level.
The shortage of bulletproof vests, first aid kits, uniforms and equipment became “the talk of the town” almost from the very beginning of hostilities and became especially aggravated after the “under-mobilization” (I will write about it below). How did the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Rostec and other state-owned companies react to this shortage in order to correct the identified failures in time and provide the troops with the necessary weapons and equipment?
At the moment, as things stand in the 14th month of the war, there is very little progress for the better, and if you subtract equipment that is donated by volunteers, the picture looks even more depressing. Who is responsible for this situation and what urgent measures are being taken to correct it?
*
13) Why at the beginning of hostilities (and still to this today!) weren’t the borders of the Russian Federation closed for citizens liable for military service? Why were hundreds of thousands of potential military personnel able to leave the territory of the Russian Federation without hindrance? And why were dozens of people with access to the most sensitive state secrets able to freely leave (in fact, flee) from the Russian Federation—including former members of the government and heads/VIP officials of state corporations? Who is responsible for this inaction?
*
Part IV
14) How can one explain the ugliest absurdity, in which many thousands of professional military personnel of the RF Armed Forces and experienced PMC professional fighters “perform official tasks” in Syria, the Central African Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso, and so on, while freshly mobilized civilians, after minimal training, are sent to the front where they participate in heavy battles?
*
15) Why, in the vast majority, only Russians and representatives of other indigenous peoples of Russia are drafted into the armed forces, while hundreds of thousands of young and healthy “new citizens” from the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus are completely spared from military service during the war and are engaged in laying tiles and trimming trees in metropolitan areas?
*
16) How did it happen that now, for the unauthorized abandonment of military units, the courts pass sentences on mobilized and volunteers, however, NOT ONE OF THE MANY THOUSANDS OF CONTRACTORS (including officers) are punished for desertion after refusing to perform their duties and take part in hostilities?
*
17) How to explain the situation in which the Russian Federation is at war, but at the same time continues to transport through the territory of Ukraine oil and gas for export to countries (such as Bulgaria) that then, after processing, supply Ukraine with 90% of the fuel it needs? Not to mention the fact that Ukraine regularly receives payments from Russian corporations for these deliveries?
18) What explains the “grain deals”, which (according to the Russian Foreign Minister) “do not benefit our country at all, since our ‘partners’ haven’t fulfilled their part of the agreement”? Considering that as a result of compliance with the terms of the agreements on our part, Ukraine not only receives large incomes from the export of its grain and other cargoes, but also receives a significant part of the supply (the same fuels and lubricants and much more) through the unblocked Odessa seaport?
19) Why hasn’t the representative of the President of the Russian Federation, Roman Abramovich (a subject of Great Britain, which in itself is a scandal), been condemned for showering Azovites with gifts and delicacies after they were released in the Mariupol prisoner exchange? And why were these criminals, who carried out massacres, torture and other serious crimes against citizens of the Russian Federation, released to begin with?
20) What caused the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, to sink? And if it was sunk by the enemy, how did it end up in the reach of enemy anti-ship systems without escort and cover, as well as with non-working air defense systems, with a crew staffed by largely inexperienced recruits and conscripts? Who is responsible for this and how did it happen?
*
21) What caused the “de-escalation” with the hasty withdrawal of troops from the Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Nikolaev regions, and what did the officials who proposed this solution as optimal expect as a result of it? How did it happen that our troops at the beginning of the SMO carried out a deep offensive, without bothering to protect communications that were subjected to enemy attacks? Who is responsible for this or will be held accountable?
*
22) On which targets did we expend hundreds of ground, sea, and air-based cruise missiles, fired in huge quantities at the start of the SMO, if as a result, Ukraine’s military and political decision centers, as well as communications infrastructure, remain intact?
*
23) Why, by the end of the 14th month of the war, the enemy’s communications in the near and deep rear have not only not been destroyed, but even somehow not violated? Why are the vast majority of strategic bridges and tunnels intact and not even attacked, through which the main flow of supplies of Western weapons and equipment enter Ukraine? How to explain the “complete untouchability” of Zelensky and top Kiev officials, including those who regularly call for the complete destruction of the Russian Federation?
*
24) How did the series of missile strikes on the energy facilities of Ukraine end, why were all the strikes on secondary targets and ended before the enemy’s energy system was critically damaged? Why was Ukraine able to quickly and completely restore energy supply so much that it again started supplying electricity to neighboring states?
*
25) When will the President of the Russian Federation deign to assume the functions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, provided for by the constitution, and does he plan to do so at all? Who has been leading the fighting for more than a year and is responsible for the conduct of the war? And, in general, is there at least some responsibility for the military decisions taken?
*
26) Who was punished for the “Successful Regrouping” from the Kharkov region, which ended with the surrender to the enemy with and without a fight of Izyum, Kupyansk, Balakleya, Volchansk, Cossack Lopan, a number of other cities and many settlements? As a result, Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation ended up on the front line and feel all the “charms” of the status of front-line regions? Who is specifically to blame for the fact that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was “missed”, and that the retreat from the bridgehead south of Izyum turned into a hasty unorganized flight, as a result of which Russian troops suffered huge losses in equipment and ammunition?
Part V
27) On what basis was “under-mobilization” carried out if “we do not have a war”, and the so-called SMO does not have any legal status? On what basis, in this case, are citizens who have left their military units brought to criminal responsibility?
*
28) Why is “mobilization” reserved exclusively for reservists in the structures of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and all other necessary components of normal mobilization (mobilization of security and law enforcement agencies, mobilization of industry, mobilization of transport, etc.) are not carried out at all? Who determined the criteria for mobilization, which literally everyone who does not want to go to war could avoid? What mechanisms are provided (in the absence of the legal status of the SMO) for draft evaders into the armed forces?
*
29) Who exactly made the politically “Difficult Decision” to leave the heavily fortified and successfully held Kherson bridgehead without a fight? On what basis was the territory of the Russian Federation surrendered to the enemy? Why have we not heard a single word in any state media that this territory will certainly be liberated? And vice versa: Why are direct calls to “freeze the conflict at existing positions” (Prigozhin, for example) not being pursued by the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation as a call to violate the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation? Kherson is now “no longer” Russia? Who decided so? On what basis?
30) Where is the official comment on St. Petersburg Governor [and “new normal” fanatic] Alexander Beglov’s decision to speak in front of the Ukrainian flag?
31) Why is the “concern for the preservation of the Russian people and the Russian language” declared by the president and top officials of the Russian Federation not applied to Ukraine, where the indigenous Russian population has been subjected to continuous cultural genocide for many years (and especially now)? [We’re not really sure what КРП is getting at here, as this concern has definitely been voiced before – RW]
*
32) What is the reason for and what is the basis of the “strategy” of the RF Armed Forces, in which offensive operations are carried out almost exclusively on the territory of Donbass and result in months-long bloody assaults on the enemy’s most fortified lines, while even the capture of these lines (which has not been achieved in months of fighting) does not lead to the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the surrender of the Kiev regime? Why are other strategic directions stubbornly ignored, where the offensive promises much more serious successes that can influence the outcome of the war? Why is the initiative completely given over to the enemy in these directions?
*
33) Where did all our latest military equipment, which was boasted about so much in the pre-war years, go? Why are the T-54/55 tanks and D-20 guns, which were used in Stalin’s time, put into service at the front in combat units? Who “scattered” in huge quantities (as a rule, free of charge) much more modern but “unnecessary” Soviet weapons and munitions across Syria-Libya-Sudan and other African republics? Who should be responsible for this? Where are the promised “combat robots”? Where are the “tens of thousands of Arab volunteers who are grateful to us for the assistance rendered”, and promised to the President by the Minister of Defense?
*
34) How did it happen that Kazakhstan, saved by our peacekeeping forces from a civil war literally a month before the start of the SMO, is quickly and openly moving into the camp of our enemies, demonstrating growing Russophobia, and gradually joining all types of sanctions?
Who made the decisions to support exactly the group that (being nurtured by the “Soros Foundation”, which was well known) is now in power in Kazakhstan? What served as the basis for supporting this particular group, although there were others who were much more loyal to the Russian Federation? [This is head-scratcher because as far as we can tell, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is no fan of Soros; the fact that Kazakhstan is a less-than-reliable “partner” to Moscow is undeniable, however — RW]
*
35) Why do our officials blame some “Ukrainian nationalists” for all high-profile sabotage, terrorist acts and simply military strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, removing responsibility for these acts from the official authorities and the military of Ukraine, even in those cases when they themselves publicly take ownership? Where are the similar actions of the Russian special services on enemy territory? Why hasn’t a capable underground been created in Ukraine in eight years, even in the Russian-speaking regions? Why are there no attempts to create it now, except for purely media (and beneficial only to enemy propaganda) provocations led by the scoundrel Medvedchuk?
*
36) How is it that while hundreds of thousands of our soldiers (as well as the population of the front-line regions living in the zone of enemy strikes) are experiencing hardships, the rest of the country continues to live as if no war exists, or is it completely irrelevant to them?
*
37) When will the goals of the SMO and the conditions for the successful completion of the operation be clearly and officially stated?
Part VI
38) What is the reason for the fact that people who for years defended the Minsk agreements and “Donbass as part of a united Ukraine” are now responsible for military propaganda? And people who always, initially and reasonably, warned about the disastrous nature of such a course and predicted what it would lead to (a big and difficult war) remain marginalized by official propaganda—up to the complete rejection of the opportunity to take part in the defense of Russia?
*
39) Why are the closest relatives of the highest state and military leaders of the Russian Federation spotted by the Western media in countries openly hostile to the Russian Federation? Will any conclusions about these officials be made by the President?
Riley Waggaman is your humble Moscow correspondent. He worked for RT, Press TV, Russia Insider, yadda yadda. In his youth, he attended a White House lawn party where he asked Barack Obama if imprisoned whistleblower Bradley Manning (Chelsea was still a boy back then) "had a good Easter." Good times good times.
So, are you saying the whole war is FAKE?
Thanks to Raggaman confirming what was suspected.
An aspect not much discussed is the horny snobbishism for everything European culture even Americans have.
With Russia you could call it self-hating Russians. Their constant mentioning of “our equal partners”, and “we always wanted to be like you”, licking everything bad up whoppers, .
They are simply selling their own butt and real personality in exchange for crumbs in order to be allowed into the holy fine European club. “My exchange name is Stanislav Jones, therefore I am like you”.
“Yandex is one of the largest I-companies in Europe”, “Sber bank is an European bank”. Russian threesomes, porn videos, swinger clubs, CEO, CFO. “We are like you”.
To be snobbish means normally to snob up to Royals, want a more interesting name, Lord this and that, but these horny third country nations like Russia snobs down. They think its VIP to change their surname to Jones, the lowest ordinary.
For an European its pathetic they cant stand by their own fully due culture.
On the big picture I think we have to swallow that both Russia and China is up to the neck in everything globalism, transhumanism, digital wallet, QR coding, and that Putin’s and Kremlin’s extremely intelligent presentation of Russia is outright doublespeak, where all its actions shows the opposite, that there is no walk only talk.
History repeat itself.
Czechoslovakia was seeking help from France and UK against Nazi Germany, but France and UK sold Czechoslovakia in a deal to Hitler.
Czechoslovakia then seeking help from Sovjet against Nazi Germany, but betrayed again and exploited as a buffer nation.
Have to say I was asking these questions back in spring/summer 2022, and got a lot of derision for my trouble. It’s good to see someone closer to boots on the ground finally speaking out.
This has been a weird war from day one. Anyone who’s been in the armed forces or even done service in the territorials, anyone who’s studied warfare and combat techniques would tell you the same if being honest.
Anyone remember I used to post asking for any photos of state of the art Russian military hardware provably deployed in Ukraine?
NEVER got any. NEVER found any online. – NOW WE KNOW WHY. It’s not there!
I also asked for any images of large scale battles or troop deployment, – NEVER got any. NEVER found any online.
Tons of “video game” type footage of a couple of distant armoured vehicles being taken out.
Tons of footage of some isolated artillery unit firing mortars or whatever across a field or into some bushes.
Tons of “aftermath” footage of destroyed housing, a good bit of it looking like it might have been previously derelict for some time (in Mariupol especially).
My impression at that time (spring/summer 2022) was that real military engagements were at a minimum and it was being supplemented with mostly small scale staged stuff and video of training exercises.
I was also suspicious at the lack of Russian unit ID on any of the clapped out old hardware on display, and those Z and V markings looked like the type of thing painted on training vehicles for temporary team ID.
I don’t know how many real people have died, maybe loads by now, but there is direct evidence that, at least last year, they were using fake bodies in some of the footage.
Some of the 39 points dovetail directly into these observations of mine and others.
This war has never been “right” is what I’m saying. Make of that as you choose.
I do recall your posts on this from last year! You echoed and amplified my own instinctive sense something was not right, but with far more knowledge than I had.
A few (quick) guesses. So feel free to shoot them down: Or better, improve on them:
1. Poroshenko was hoped/expected/trusted to ‘end the war’
2 ? (questionable assumptions)
3. A perhaps naive hope that agreements would be revered. Putin himself being a trained lawyer
4. ? (there seems to be more than one question here)
5. ?
6. The decision for the SMO was taken more rapidly than desired?
7. (questionable assumptions)
8. Maybe they weren’t actually complete ‘scumbags’?
9. ‘Denazification and demilitarization’. Seemed pretty clear. Does a SMO even need a ‘legal status’?
10. Can’t always predict how enemies will react. Is punishment the best option for officials?
11. Maybe the program was still in embryonic form
12. There are problems of ammunition supply on both sides. Ukraine has bigger issues
13. Russians living abroad isn’t necessarily a bad thing for Mother Russia
14. Allocation according to global strategy and/or the military talent required? Not always fair, maybe
15. Would those ‘new citizens’ have any great loyalty to the RF? Sounds like they are still being useful
16. The contractors are presumably there for the money. Less loyalty to the cause is expected
17 Russia making money from this to support its war effort
18 ? (questionable assumptions)
19 Difficult to know what motivates Abramovich. There seems to have been little reward for him in the UK; his having lost Chelsea FC
20?
21 ? Perhaps a change of strategy
22 The goal of the SMO is not to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure
23 As with Q22, The goal is not to physically decimate Ukraine. Bridges work both ways. Zelensky’s just a puppet
24 As questions Q22, Q23
25 Is there any need for him to assume such a role? He has others, such as Shoigu.
26 ?
27 A partial mobilization being militarily required. Mobilisation presumably has some legal status
28 A full mobilization isn’t required
29 Likely a military decision. Kherson is a poorly defendable region. Easily floodable. Backs to the river ‘n all that
30 Ukraine itself isn’t the enemy. The regime there is …
31 Historical reasons?. Western Ukraine having an irrevocably different outlook. Polish and Lithuanian influences etc
32 A policy of attrition. Gradual, consistent land gains. Plus consolidating previous Donbass/Luhansk gains
33 Maybe the new tech is still in the pipeline. Both sides seem to be throwing antiquated equipment at the conflict. A disposal of old hardware?
34?
35 Russia having less need to use terrorist tactics? Terrorism being the strategy of the weak
36 Russia hasn’t been invaded. So life can and should go on. A full-scale war would be different.
37 I think they were (cf. question 9). And if they weren’t fully, why tell your enemy??
38 Maybe they changed their minds
39 Russia having a presence abroad isn’t necessarily a bad thing (as Q13)
Russia is fighting to stop the sell-off of Ukraine’s exploitable, profitable parts to Blackrock, and other US Global corporations ?
Yes. How can these investment bank parasites work peacefully in Ukraine while Russia is only occupied and slaughtering young men in the 100 000’s only in Donbass?
Another thing: “30. Ukraine itself isn’t the enemy. The regime there is.”
But why have Russia left the regime and Kiev completely undisturbed, allowing celebrities and the entire Western establishment constantly visiting Kiev as if it was just another day in the office? Kremlin stinks.
My goodness. The questions (some anyhow) are startling in what they reveal. They are totally congruent with the air of ‘unreality’ I think many observers have picked up on.
Strelkov et al seem to be describing a war of tokenism. And inevitably this must involve both sides, since as much as Russia seems to have self-sabotaged continuously, so also Ukraine must have declined to take full advantage of this. It looks as if neither side wants to win any time soon or at all.
What explanation can there be beyond a mutual intent by both sides to keep this halfhearted war going indefinitely?
I am startled too – this one particularly: “completely without guided bombs;”. There is or was video out there of Russian pilots flying with consumer grade Garmin GPS devices taped up in their cockpits. It’s like the entire planet was reading Saker for 20 years and believed every word of it. All of Western Europe shuddered in fear of the Russian military machine for almost 80 years; no longer. Whatever happens on the ground, that is the major strategic outcome of the SMO – it has already happened – it is a profound shift. Finland waltzed into NATO with barely a glance over their shoulder – hosting American bases soon to follow.
You’re wrong mate. Russia has a ton of top of the range military hardware. They deployed some of it in Syria and scared the bloody yanks to death. They’re just not deploying it in Ukraine. Go figure.
Ok. Russia is top top top on military hardware.
They just didnt use it in Ukraine, dont use it in Crimea and Black Sea, dont use it in Russia, and in Syria they only used some of it to scare yanks to the death.
So now yanks scared to death are sending all US/EU/Nato’s military hardware to Ukraine, use it in the Black Sea blowing up Russia’s flagship, use it on Crimea, use it inside Russia, because yanks are scared to death of Russia’s top top top military hardware.
Excuse me but this Red Pill is hard to swallow.
What explanation can there be beyond a mutual intent by both sides to keep this halfhearted war going indefinitely?
How about reality, for one.
I’m responding to reality, Sam. The reality expressed in the 39 questions above, which, judging from your comments you have not read or digested.
The accusation clearly expressed by Strelkov’s team is that Russia is throwing the war. Indeed, if their claims are correct it’s hard to see it any other way.
I recommend reading the questions before you go any further 🙂
Taking deranged people seriously may not reflect well on the one giving that space, not that such people don’t deserve space, but one’s judgement is called into question.
Who is deranged here in your view? Strelkov?
I have one question: does off guardian have a Chinese version of Waggamnan already prepared?
Ha ha, good question!
Foolish. Waggaman is not even asking the questions.
Long before more than a few Americans could point to Ukraine on a globe,
Ukraine was known as one of the most corrupt countries on the planet,
certainly tops (or bottom, if you prefer) in Europe.
It was naive to imagine that Ukraine was always divided evenly between the corrupt
western section of Ukraine and the much less corrupt eastern section (Donbas)
where the freedom fighters are.
The natural resource wealth and industry is concentrated in the east,
a real prize. When the US/Britain instigated a coup (2014) in Ukraine
and empowered rabid neo-Nazis in Kiev, the Crimea and Donbas broke away for
their own physical safety. But how important was grabbing the natural resouces
and industry of the Donbas part of the motives of both sides?
The oligarch that bought Zelensky his presidency was also the major funder
of the right-wing, nationalist and neo-Nazi militias that attacked the Donbas.
He (no surprise) will loose a fortune if the Donbas breaks away from Ukraine.
I know of the oligarch that bought Zelensky his presidency, who is his counterpart(s)
in Donbas?
Then there is the corrupt West that wants to keep Russia out of Europe and
also wants to slice up the pie that is Russia for itself. Plus, “war is a [very profitable]
racket.”
Caught in the middle are people that are just like you and me. We won’t have a seat at the table when the spoils are finally distributed. Those spoils are for corporations like Blackrock and Cargill.
What is best for the Ukrainians, Donbasians and Russians caught in the middle
is for a resolution like the Minsk Agreement that is not sabotaged by Neocons, oligarchs and
war profiteers. Do you see that happening before one side or the other (or both) have
felt maximum pain? Wish that I did.
Stupid Russians, what do they know? Best to get your information about Russia from Western analysts and commentators like Matt Ehret, Scott Ritter, Pepe Escobar who understand that geopolitics and BRICS cheer leading trump all other considerations, 😀
Thanks for the refreshing sanity once again, Riley!! 5+++
Absolutely. The patronizing arrogance on display by some here is quite shocking. It’s like wokism which pretends to be about enabling minorities but merely co-opts them into an agenda.
The very people who are most loudly bewailing the tragedy of Donbass seem entirely uninterested in getting any perspective from those who are closest to the struggle, unless it fits their essential narrative.
Lots of questions … no mention of the Nazis in the Ukrainian army slaughtering (at least) 15,000 Russian men, women and children in the Donbass. Any answers for that ?
The questions are being asked by the guys on the ground who are fighting those Ukraine Nazis. My guess is they know more about that than we do and we should have the respect to listen to what they have to say
You have to wonder how this fact has passed Maria by so completely
One more question…….no mention of Kremlin and Russian Army letting 15,000 more Russian men, women and children in Donbass being slaughtered in 2022-23.
Answer for that? Judo? 5’th dimensional warfare? Sun Tzu “Let your Army be Slaughtered First”? Our equal partners?
A lot of the answers can be put down to Russia wanting to be part of the global — European — community, to have normal relations with adjacent countries. Its a reasonable and understandable aspiration but it unfortunately doesn’t take into account historical realities which, put simply, are that apart from brief periods during WW1 and WW2 Russia has always been ‘the enemy’ to us in the west. I think it could be traced back to religious differences, the clash between Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholicism — its the sort of thing that should be an utter nonsense of merely historical interest but events and historical timelines (and, not to mention, the continual and systematic screwing over of Serbia by “Europe”) point to it being ongoing.
Given this background it was going to take a little while for Russia to go (to use English terminology) “Oh, Sod It!” and pivot away from western Europe. Countries don’t turn on a dime (US expression), it often takes several years for them to refocus their trade patterns and institutions. Russia is going to have to live with hostile neighbors just as it has had to for centuries — neighbors who covet their resources and are anxious to expand into their sphere. This shouldn’t be an issue in the 21st century, but its a reality.
Some consolation can be had from China being in the same boat. China was the darling of the west while it was a handy source of cheap labor and raw materials and a market for finished goods. (Typical colonial role…) As soon as it started being able to compete on an equal footing then suddenly its not a competitor for the West, its an enemy. Once again, China had thought of itself as a global citizen, just another country, but now it understands that its never going to be treated as an equal by the old colonial powers it has to pivot away from being part of the global system. This takes some time — again, countries can’t just turn on a dime — but ultimately it will be good for all of us even if it might be a bit uncomfortable for ‘the west’ in the near term.
Fully agree …. In my opinion there are some powerful “new kids” on the block and love them or hate this is the reality. Move over USA/NATO, you had your chance and it did work out that well. Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and dozens more “regime change” interference slaughtering (in total) millions of innocent men, women and children had no effect – only made matters worse. It was not worth it, game over.
How does any of this text of yours explain why Russia has launched a war and then refused to win, or even prosecute it?
Not that I care one way or the other – but it is possible Russia is in a “holding pattern.” That is to say, it may actually have reasons for wanting to remain an active presence in the region. And those reasons would probably have more to do with NATO than with Ukraine itself.
So far, the fighting has mostly been to oust the Ukrainian forces from Novorussia.
“Putin Makes Worrying Comments About Ukraine”
https://www.businessinsider.com/maps-of-novorussia-and-old-russian-empire-2014-4
I dont have Riley’s contacts inside the Kremlin…
So much bullshit is talked about this war by clueless pundits who don’t know the first basics of military strategy or deployment.
If that list of questions is correct the Russians have not been trying to oust the Ukies from anywhere. They’ve been sitting with their thumbs up their arses or running from fights they could easily win. They went in undermanned and with clapped out hardware and broke every rule of land warfare.
What those Russian guys describe is totally crazy and totally incompatible with any type of real warfare.
Everything can be explained by a marked reluctance of Slavs to go around killing fellow Slavs. Ukraine likes to position itself as a foreign country that’s been under the heel of the oppressor Russia but you don’t need to know a whole lot of history to know that to all intents and purposes Ukraine is Russia — like Belarus is may be administratively a different country but it has a great deal in common (historically, culturally and linguistically) with its neighbor.
As for ‘launching a war’ it could be said that the war started in 2014 when the (Orthodox) east refused to accept the domination of the (Catholic) west. This isn’t a new phenomena and should have been solved using the time tested process of federation. It wasn’t and the rather nasty civil war went on, claiming many lives and displacing a very large number of people. Then there’s the status of Crimea, the prize that NATO’s had its eyes on from Day One. Anyone who has any notion of history would know this just isn’t going to happen, they were hardly likely to walk away and hand over the keys to their military installations just because we told them they had to. Its been a major Russian military area for maybe 300 years, it was hard fought over during WW2 (and having “Europe” invade the area just like they did during living memory — it wasn’t just the Germans, look it up) — anyway, just isn’t going to happen, at least not without a serious fight.
I’ll agree with the article in one sense which is given everything its surprising that Russia didn’t act sooner and with a whole lot more force. But then they were still being played for suckers by the West. Militarily their rather clunky command structure and ponderous maneuvering is straight out of WW2, but like then they’ll figure it out soon enough.
What drivel. The longer the war lasts the more Slavs end up killing Slavs. You look like you’re making pretty weak excuses to be honest
Interesting questions. Something just doesn’t sit right with me about this war. It’s almost as if the intention is to drag it on forever without any sort of a conclusion.
“Taxpayers pay the war bills, private firms get the profit”
(more:)
Bloomberg described the latest meeting as follows:
One international online financial publication took note of a selection of the negative reactions among pundits, including social media statements which said: “Taxpayers pay the war bills, private firms get the profits,” and “Ukraine [is] being privatized and sold off to companies like Blackrock.”
Some of these questions are quite legitimate, and there is certainly room for criticism of the conduct of the campaign. Arguably it could have been pursued far more vigorously.
However, there is a valid response to most of them. It is always easy for people who do not have to take responsibility for difficult decisions or juggle different priorities to criticise from the sidelines. They are quite entitled to do so, and this is can be a productive process with positive results. But things are not as simple and straightforward as these inquisitors might have us believe.
I will concentrate on just a few questions at random to prove the point.
Q. Western countries froze/ stole “$300 billion” of Russian assets held abroad, why was this allowed to happen, etc.
A. It wasn’t. The reports of the stolen 300 billion are simply wrong. EU officials trying to get their sticky fingers on this money have found it to be a disappointing and frustrating experience. Somehow, most of it seems to have been quietly spirited away back to Russia. They only managed to grab about 30-35 billion of it, about 10%. Meanwhile, western countries have lost a minimum of 500 billion of their assets in Russia. And this is a very conservative estimate. BP alone had to write off a single energy investment worth 25 billion in Sakhalin. Renault sold a huge car factory for a nominal one ruble. Macdonalds was taken over by a local businessman for virtually nothing. Russian airlines had leased 400 aircraft from western leasing agencies, worth billions. They simply kept these aircraft and refused to return them. Russia will now ignore patents and intellectual property rights worth billions. The Russian economy is doing pretty well despite a few problems. Western economies are crumbling. 2,000 US banks are on the verge of collapse.
If this is correct, and this criticism is unjustified, then maybe so are other points that have been raised.
Q. Why did Russia continue to supply energy to western countries?
A. It wanted the money. It just insisted on payment in rubles, making the ruble the best performing currency of 2022. While the euro fell to parity with the dollar. It did so until it had diversified its exports to China, India and other customers. Revenues from energy and other products rose steadily. America and Europe continued to import Russian energy with a big mark up for Indian middlemen. Russian energy was magically transformed into Indian or Chinese energy, and Asian middlemen were laughing all the way to the bank. And it is western countries facing an energy crisis, and even having to grovel to reviled Iran and Venezuela in desperate attempts to find substitutes. Who has come out on top here?
Q. Why did Russian forces apparently suffer from a shortage of drones?
A. Russia started a big drone programme a few years ago, but there were delays because the military leadership insisted on all domestic components to reduce vulnerability to foreign sanctions. Russia has a wide range of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones that have been deployed successfully in the campaign, but there were shortages that were quickly addressed by obtaining simple and expendable cheap Iranian drones, the Geran. They seem to have just obtained the blueprints and put them into production in Russia. There will always be surprises in any war, some new systems found wanting and others proving more successful than expected. There seem to have been teething problems with the new Armata tank.
Q, Why did some old and apparently outdated equipment continue to be used?
A. Military equipment is designed to be durable and long lasting. US and Russian forces use B52 and TU95 bombers of 1950s vintage. The Donbas militia uses the WW2 vintage Moisin Nagant bolt action rifle for sniping, because they apparently prefer it to the modern Dragunov automatic sniper rifle. For similar reasons, they operate some old T62 tanks. Ukrainian defensive positions were saturated with artillery fire before a final assault with infantry in armoured personnel carriers. They found that some old T62s were useful in providing close in fire support in the final stages of the assault. The British Army still uses FV432 armoured vehicles dating back to the 60s and 70s.
These are just a few of the 39 questions taken at random. There are similar explanations for most of them. You don’t have to ferret around for conspiracy theories to explain them, certainly not all of them anyway.
One final point, at the risk of being even more long winded. The Navalny/ Pussy Riot/ Khordokovsky “liberal” opposition and its uber nationalist, uber patriotic alternative are just two sides of the same coin, stooges and useful idiots and tools to bring about a regime change. They are equally beneficiaries of Washington’s largesse.
I notice you have completely re-written the questions – presumably to make it easier for you to ‘answer’ in the way you would like to. What is the point of that, other than as an exercise in making excuses?
‘Hericutsu’ is a Japanese word, translated as ‘self-evidently lame arguments or sophistry’. Also translated as “fart logic” or “fart reasoning”.
The Japanese are said to be polite even with their insults, so they prefer to say “you’re full of wind !” to saying “you’re full of shit !” ?
All of it makes sense. A domestic dispute. Just going through the motions with no intention to win or lose. Outsiders should get out and let them duke it out.
War is a racket that only serves the Central Bank Cartel.
An interesting set of questions
But does he think it is rank incompetence.
Does he think a quick war is what was wanted.
No No. A long war is much better.
He needs to see the bigger picture
Much more money to be made in a long war.
Billions in shells and the more they destroy the more to reconstruct.
OK some people will get killed or have there lives ruined.
But that is a small price to pay when there billions at stake.
Why? Because the leaders of all “countries” serve another power which demands that national and even personal sovereignty is obliterated. Nothing must be left of the past, not even a memory. Everything is to be destroyed until people are brutalised in to meat robots devoid of sentience. That’s why Russia and Ukraine are both losing the war and killing as many people as possible. That’s the new world order that various presidents and such have been mentioning in speeches for years, without quite saying what it is. That’s why there’s no going back to “normal” post-covid.
Excellent article , thanks for it . The war between Russia and NATO being staged in Ukraine is like the 3 year long fake Covid Plague now declared over , an Internet “product” , “the medium is the message”, that has sold well around the world . Even though the reality of the events on the ground is quite different from those offered from Cyberspace ? It seems Baudrillard is right ” if we didn’t see it on TV or I-Phone screens it didn’t happen ! “
Blackrock flow chart: > Hire and train ignorant mercenaries from starving and war-torn territories. > Set up the game so there’s no chance for them to succeed regardless of the stated mission. > Rename the mission subsequent to massive levels of collateral damage and civilian slaughter. > Rinse and repeat…
Works the same no matter where the target countries exist. Invest today!!!
1) Is it fake?
Putin, Zelensky, Biden et al. take orders from the same hierarchy whose goal is central control of all resources.
Interesting comment. Problem is that it cannot be either confirmed nor denied.
How about the fact they’re all doing Agenda 2030? I’d call that some pretty good evidence
“Re: The Ukraine Dog and Pony Show.
Seems like THEY ARE ALL IN IT TOGETHER in their wholesale grandtheft robbery of WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity).
https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.pdf
Time to end the WAR RACKET. To Hell with War! To Hell with Corporate Fascism!”
And how exactly do you propose ending the war racket? That is the problem and no-one seems to have come up with any solution.
A start would be removing the war racketeers.
A wars are bankers’ wars.
What if they had a war and nobody showed up? Borrowed that from the sixties.
The best suggestion so far.
War ONLY happens because we the sheep run to the military service office.