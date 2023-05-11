“1 in 3 people in the world are going to have cancer,” says Albert Bourla. And that’s great news for Pfizer.

Karen Hunt

Our fearless leaders love war. They love talking about it. They love playing war games. They love fighting in actual wars. That’s because they always benefit from them—any kind of war.

“We’re going fight this and win,” they say.

“We’re all in this together,” they say.

Except, whatever “this” is, what they really mean is you’re going to fight it and lose your lives, your savings, your homes, your land, your good health. Meanwhile, they’re going to win everything that you lost—and give themselves medals for bravery and prizes for peace to celebrate their victory. After which, they’re going to turn around and do it again. Their greed and desire for power is insatiable.

It’s time to say ENOUGH to their war cry.

Remember the “War on Drugs”? It began in June 1971 when US Pres. Richard Nixon declared drug abuse to be “public enemy number one” and increased federal funding for drug-control agencies and drug-treatment efforts. Who knows, maybe there wouldn’t have had to be war on drugs if there hadn’t been a war in Vietnam. A war that brought back scarred and addicted veterans that were despised and abandoned by the public and the system.

Did either of those wars fix anything? No, they didn’t. What they did was line the pockets of the powerful while hurting those they promised to help.

In 2018, shortly before Covid-19 burst upon the scene, Bill Gates warned that the world needs to “prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war.”

I would take dear Bill’s advice “seriously” if the way we’ve prepared for war has ever resulted in less war. But that is not the case. Our methods don’t work. In fact, we now find ourselves on the verge of World War III. This tells us two things:

We should be drastically changing our approach to war, not repeating strategies that have only made things worse (isn’t that the definition of insanity?). Our leaders are lying when they say they want to stop wars. Each war makes them richer and more powerful while making ordinary citizens weaker and dependent.

Albert Bourla is now using the same cliched war cry to market his new cancer drug.

TURBO-CHARGED GUIDED MISSILES!

This is just another variation of the same old tactic designed to keep us sick so they can then create “solutions” that make us even sicker. And then turn around and charge us for the pleasure of following the “experts” advice. Experts that are growing bolder in their corruption and greed by the day.

This greed is insatiable. The billions Big Pharma elites and their army of drug pushers earn, from government officials to academics and researchers, all the way down the line to your family doctor, is not enough. The Covid profits are dipping, and they can’t have that. The stakes are higher. The shareholders are demanding more. Everyone wants a bigger cut of the deal. A plethora of new drugs must be manufactured and sold to the brainwashed public for diseases that never get better only worse.

In my last essay, I talked about The Circle of Death and how sick we are all becoming, focusing on one toxic product, plastics. We now find plastics in our blood, our organs, our brains. During the Covid pandemic, our government and health experts mandated we wear masks filled with plastics. The masks were more dangerous to our health, especially the health of children and pregnant women, than Covid could ever be. Yet that didn’t matter, and it still doesn’t matter. Masks were part of the ritual conditioning the populace to blindly obey whatever madness they were told to do next.

Our leaders say they want us safe and healthy. What they really mean is:

“We will make you sick, we will keep you sick, and we will give you drugs that make you sicker and you will thank us for the privilege. We will never talk about the root of the problem, how we are purposely destroying the natural order of God’s creation and your very own, precious immune systems. We hate God. We hate humanity. We hate nature. We want to create a new order. A new religion. We want AI to be the new gods that you bow down to and worship. Gods that we can manipulate behind the scenes. So shut up, take your medicine and let us perform our experiments on you deplorable humans, so that we can elevate ourselves to new heights and transcend humanity.”

They will never succeed, of course. But they sure are enslaving a lot of people and killing more and more of us while trying. What’s really insane is that ordinary citizens go along with the lies. Over and over again. The more absurd the lies become; the harder people dig into their delusions because over the years, they have invested so much into taking drugs and obeying the system. Yes, it might be irrational. It might be worse than a horror movie. But what is a drug-centered society supposed to do at this point? Give it all up? That’s asking too much.

Now, master manipulator Albert Bourla promises an end to cancer (again), rubbing his hands together with glee, salivating at the mouth, barely able to contain his excitement at the thought of how much money his new drug will bring in.

How long has cancer been around? The earliest known mention of cancer was “found in a papyrus document from ancient Egypt, dated 3000BCE. It described tumors found in the breast. The cancer was treated by destroying the tissue with a hot instrument called “the fire drill”—a technique we now call “cauterization.”

Hmm. I wonder how much money the pharmaceutical industry made off of that procedure in ancient Egypt. Not much, since it was just a one-off treatment. In order to make real money, you have to keep the patient coming back for more. And more. And more.

I think the word I’m looking for here is sustainable. They use this word all the time but in all the wrong ways.

The United Nations has 17 sustainable goals. Here are the top 3:

End poverty in all its forms everywhere. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Billions of dollars have been doled out to organizations and companies and NGOs to achieve these goals with abysmal results.

Big promises mean big profits, not big results.

Just to give an idea of how profitable cancer drugs are:

Cancer drugs handily took the number one spot in 2018 and yielded the industry $123.8 billion worldwide. That results in a worldwide market share of 14.3 percent. By 2024, Evaluate projects cancer drug sales to nearly double to $236.6 billion, increasing its worldwide market share to nearly 20 percent of prescription and OTC drugs. That makes oncological therapies worth more than the next five drug therapies combined. In total, the top 15 therapy areas will earn $1.2 trillion for the pharmaceutical industry in 2024.

And what has been the result of all these drugs? More cancer.

Bourla happily tells us in the Tweet below that “1-in-3 people in the world are going to have cancer in their lifetime.” What a fantastic market!

NEW — Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Announces Acquisition of Cancer Treatment Biotech Seagen For $43 Billion “1-in-3 people in the world are going to have cancer in their lifetime…This is something like the mRNA for vaccines, [but] this is for cancer.” pic.twitter.com/ZZWvFGzSvK — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 13, 2023



Never a word about how people should live healthier lives. Never a word about how manmade toxins give us cancer so maybe we should stop promoting the lie that fake things are better than real things.

Such truths are dangerous. Such thinking stops “progress.”

Let’s keep doing what we know works—not for the patient, but for the Kingpins and their lackeys.

“This is something like the mRNA for vaccines but this is for cancer,” Bourla gushes. Really? Considering that the mRNA “vaccines” didn’t stop transmission, nor did they stop people from getting sick, how is anyone supposed to be impressed with that?

And just to show how clueless some of these guys are, or maybe just lying, too, here we have Lord Twitter (Chief Twit) chiming in with his 2 cents:

Synthetic mRNA does have great potential to cure cancer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2023

Synthetic everything. Yes, they are making mRNA drugs for cancer, too. It’s all synthetic. Synthetic doesn’t cure us. It might seem like it does for a minute, but it always backfires. Synthetic is toxic to our natural state. It destroys our bodies and our minds. It isn’t an unreasonable leap of logic to deduce that cancer is increasing precisely because we are putting so many synthetic products inside of us.

Just this week the Biden administration declared that the COVID global health emergency was over as CDC director Rochelle Walensky announces her resignation.

All the puppets who played their parts faithfully are slipping away, royally compensated for their service. Far from this meaning life will get back to “normal”, the changing of the guard takes the focus off the past (Covid? Nobody wants to hear about that boring old pandemic anymore.) and makes way for a new team to push new products for new disasters. This is what the public expects. The attention spans of most people are very short. We are conditioned by marketing companies to perpetually want something “new and improved”.

The Covid drug boom is over. Pfizer (PFE) expects its Covid-related sales to plunge to $21.5 billion this year. Enter Seagen’s cancer therapy. Bourla promises to deliver it to the world “at a scale that has not been seen before”.

“We can add value to what Seagen is bringing,” Bourla said in a CNBC interview. Just like Pfizer did with its mRNA vaccine. If a crime pays off and nobody stops you, do it again.

Seagen is a leading developer of medicine called antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, which are designed to kill cancer cells and spare healthy ones. According to Seagen’s website, “ADCs are designed to harness the targeting power of antibodies to deliver small molecule drugs to the tumor. This innovative approach to therapy offers meaningful efficacy while reducing side effects for patients.”

More antibodies, huh? We know that antibodies destroy the natural balance of our gut microbiome.

The human microbiome is going extinct, thanks to our modern way of life. Besides the chemicals we consume in our food, antibiotics kill not only the bad but also the good bacteria in our bodies. About one third of the antibiotics prescribed are not needed. The more antibiotics given to a child, the more likely they are to develop a range of illnesses.

Approximately 40 trillion microbes live in our body, most of which are in our gut, and they impact everything from how we digest our food to how we defend ourselves against outside threats such as viruses, cancers, parasites, and bacteria. So, once again, the experts are claiming to cure us of cancer using the very thing that causes it in the first place. Watch The Invisible Extinction to find out more.

What are the challenges they still face in ADC development? The most significant challenge is the toxic effects of ADCs, such as leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, anemia, and—yes—gastrointestinal effects.

Even so, Bourla calls ADCs “one of the greatest technologies to battle cancer” because, you know, lies work when people are already so drugged up, they can’t think straight anymore.

But why? Why is it one of the greatest technologies to battle cancer? Again, not because it works. But because Seagen expects it to generate about $2.2 billion in revenue this year, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Pfizer added that Seagen could contribute more than $10 billion in risk-adjusted sales by 2030, “with potential for significant growth” beyond that year.

Of course, there’s potential for significant growth. Pfizer believes cancer will be the industry’s biggest growth market. Hurray! Pfizer’s oncology division raked in $12.1 billion in revenue last year. The company has 24 approved treatments in the division, including breast cancer treatment Ibrance, according to the release. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States.

If we continue on this path, the immune systems of billions of people will be completely destroyed, they will be living horrible existences, totally dependent on kingpins like Bourla for their next fix.

Why do people accept this? Marketing, brainwashing, relentless conditioning to accept illness as something they cannot fix unless they take a drug. Even though the drugs most often make them sicker. It makes absolutely no sense, yet people pop the pills and take the injections. Watch the video below to see how we have been conditioned to accept horrific side effects, just by hearing about them over and over again in drug ads.

Cancer is just one of many illnesses that is on the rise. Diabetes is another one that is outrageously beyond control.

According to the CDC, 73.6% of adults aged 20 and over are overweight or obese.

Diabetes in U.S. children is expected to increase at ‘alarming’ rates.

A 700% increase in Type 2 diabetes in people younger than 20 by 2060

A 65% increase in Type 1 diabetes in people younger than 20 by 2060

Why? Because of obesity. What’s the answer? Eating natural foods and exercising? Are you kidding? How could Pfizer or any of these other drug pushers make money if people lived healthy lives?

The answer is a powerful new drug to end obesity!

Overweight Americans already consume copious amounts of Ozempic and Wegovy — drugs touted by celebrities and TikTok “influencers”. But now there is a new drug, tirzepatide, that promises to be even more powerful.

Industry analysts predict that tirzepatide could become one of the top-selling drugs ever, with annual sales topping $50 billion. It is expected to outpace Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic — a diabetes drug used so commonly to shed pounds that comedian Jimmy Kimmel joked about it at the Oscars — and Wegovy, approved for weight loss in 2021. Together, those drugs made nearly $10 billion in 2022, with prescriptions continuing to soar.

How about mental illness? Experts say we are experiencing a pandemic of mental illness. Did you know there are “178 gene variants linked to major depression, according to a massive genome-wide association study (GWAS). You can bet with so many variants, we could all be diagnosed with at least one of them. And you can be sure there is a drug for it!

This “disorder” will affect as many as one in every five people during their lifetimes.

1 in 3 will have cancer. 1 in 5 will be mentally ill. And by the look of things, just about everybody is going to have diabetes.

We are growing weaker in mind and body. Instead of rebelling against this weakness and doing something about it, the public is embracing it. We talk continually about how “stressed” we are. We wallow in our misery. We see evidence every day on social media how people nurture their weaknesses, feed them, complain continuously about them, even brag about them. And if those weaknesses are part of the “woke” agenda, other people are expected to cater to those weaknesses and modify their lives for them.

Here’s one teacher’s complaint:

First of all, no person who claims to be trans is going to be locked up for it. If they get assaulted, they shouldn’t be. But they are in the wrong bathroom. That is an assault on the women and girls whose space they are invading—not the other way around. And no, that is not their “authentic self”. Women and girls are authentic. Everything else is a delusion.

The answer, of course, is more drugs. Drugs will fix everything.

The United States is the proud leader in this madness. Check out on the chart below how many drugs the US consumes compared to the rest of the world.

According to Statista:

60% of the world’s best-selling drugs are consumed by the United States.

The world’s best-selling prescription drug for HIV treatment, Biktarvy by Gilead Sciences, generated revenues in the U.S. that were five times greater than in the rest of the world combined. The best-selling drugs for treating autoimmune diseases generated $28.7 billion in the U.S. and only $9.2 billion in all other countries.

All of this frustrates me no end. I can tell you, the only thing that saved me from going down a dark road of depression (besides my core faith, which is a given) was NOT drugs, it was healthy habits. Like exercise. Like eating right. Like helping others. Try giving someone less fortunate than yourself a helping hand and see how your own problems lose their power over you.

Exercise was crucial for me, not because it made me healthier physically, although that was certainly a blessing, but because it made me healthier mentally. Once my mind got stronger by following through on my commitments instead of giving in to the many excuses in my head, my body followed and got stronger too. That is the only way it works. In order to get stronger, you have to overcome your emotions.

That’s why the kingpins want us to wallow in emotions instead of overcoming them. Oh, I feel so sad. Take a drug. Oh, I feel like I’m a boy, not a girl. Take a drug. Oh, I feel angry. Take a drug. Oh, I’m having a panic attack. Take a drug.

I know a lot of people will not like this kind of talk. Feelings are valid. They often are warning signs that we should pay attention to. Yes. That’s true. But if every time we make a choice to give in to our feelings instead of seeking ways to overcome them, we are not solving any problems, we are perpetuating them.

Are people less depressed thanks to anti-depressants? No. Are people less anxious thanks to anti-anxiety medication? No. Do people have less cancer thanks to anti-cancer drugs? No. I would say antibiotics have been helpful, but even when drugs are helpful, we end up abusing them. Using antibodies to “cure” cancer when it’s the very thing that is destroying our microbes in the process, that are essential in every ecosystem, not only in humans or animals or plants, but also in the oceans, is just one more cure that profits drug lords and no one else.

Our bodies naturally fight against diseases, but they are losing the ability to do so. If we don’t get back to the natural order, and the practice of healthy habits, humanity will not survive.

Do not listen to the drug lords’ war cries. Drugs are not the answer.

Karen Hunt [aka KH Mesek] is an author and illustrator of 19 children’s books, the YA series Night Angels Chronicles and the science fiction novel, LUMINARIA: Tales of Earth & Oran, Love & Revenge. She recently returned from living in Luxor, Egypt where she started the first boxing club for girls. Having lived and traveled extensively behind the Iron Curtain, she is devoting her time to writing essays related to the loss of freedom in the West. You can read more of her work, or sign up to her newsletter, here. You can’t follow her twitter any longer, as she’s been banned.