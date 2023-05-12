WATCH: A Better Way – #SolutionsWatch

In the run up to the Better Way conference – taking place in Bath next month – James Corbett (who will be speaking at the conference) sits down with the one of organisers, Dr Tess Lawrie.
D Lawrie is a medical doctor and research consultant based in the UK. She is the CEO of Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy and she sits on the steering committee of the World Council for Health.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Is Corbett still a gatekeeper ? Awhile back he was shooing off the existential question regarding viruses.
It should come as no surprise that he is indeed still doing that.
Elon Musk hands Twitter to the World Economic Forum.
Linda Yaccarino is kin of Klaus Schwab – so what is going on?
At about 26’40” James says:
Consider the Solaris network …
“It works at the grass root level through smooth information flow. There is no hierarchy. ”
From the Solaris Spirit page:
“The SOLARIS Spirit is to leave behind egos and to unite in a higher common goal: the need to quickly and effectively organize resiliency in an increasingly decaying social, political, economic, health, climate and geophysical context.”
See http://solaris-ontario.org/
What about this top commentator – better qualified though not trendy, metrosexual “alt” stream.
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi to face incitement charges. Bhakdi is one of the kindest and most compassionate people to examine the Covid vaccine, from his position of medical expertise.
Who is Algemeiner? A not-German publication despite the name – which by its pretension traduces the Holocaust and minimises vaccine injury. Who is covering for whom?
https://www.algemeiner.com/2022/05/12/antisemitic-german-covid-19-conspiracy-theorist-will-face-incitement-charges-after-all/
How was he drawn into making on-the-record comments about Occupied Palestine in the first place?