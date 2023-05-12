WATCH: A Better Way – #SolutionsWatch

In the run up to the Better Way conference – taking place in Bath next month – James Corbett (who will be speaking at the conference) sits down with the one of organisers, Dr Tess Lawrie.

D Lawrie is a medical doctor and research consultant based in the UK. She is the CEO of Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy and she sits on the steering committee of the World Council for Health.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary