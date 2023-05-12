May 12, 2023
6

WATCH: A Better Way – #SolutionsWatch

Editor

In the run up to the Better Way conference – taking place in Bath next month – James Corbett (who will be speaking at the conference) sits down with the one of organisers, Dr Tess Lawrie.

D Lawrie is a medical doctor and research consultant based in the UK. She is the CEO of Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy and she sits on the steering committee of the World Council for Health.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

For direct-transfer bank details click here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive, latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
4.3 16 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dale
Dale
May 12, 2023 10:32 PM

Is Corbett still a gatekeeper ? Awhile back he was shooing off the existential question regarding viruses.

2
-1
Reply
ChairmanDrusha
ChairmanDrusha
May 12, 2023 10:44 PM
Reply to  Dale

It should come as no surprise that he is indeed still doing that.

1
-1
Reply
moneycircus
moneycircus
May 12, 2023 8:55 PM

Elon Musk hands Twitter to the World Economic Forum.
Linda Yaccarino is kin of Klaus Schwab – so what is going on?

6
0
Reply
Andre
Andre
May 12, 2023 7:36 PM

At about 26’40” James says:

To my mind, that speaks to the centralization of power and control which authority figures always want to expand as much as possible, to consolidate as much control as possible. Whereas I think the real resilience comes from decentralized networks of people from the grassroots up. That is where I think real … sustainable in the real sense, not in the co-opted United Nations agenda sense, but the real sustainability of systems that can actually support human life and flourishing which presumably, presumably, should be the goal …

Consider the Solaris network …
“It works at the grass root level through smooth information flow. There is no hierarchy. ”

From the Solaris Spirit page:
“The SOLARIS Spirit is to leave behind egos and to unite in a higher common goal: the need to quickly and effectively organize resiliency in an increasingly decaying social, political, economic, health, climate and geophysical context.”
See http://solaris-ontario.org/

1
0
Reply
moneycircus
moneycircus
May 12, 2023 7:07 PM

What about this top commentator – better qualified though not trendy, metrosexual “alt” stream.

Dr Sucharit Bhakdi to face incitement charges. Bhakdi is one of the kindest and most compassionate people to examine the Covid vaccine, from his position of medical expertise.

Who is Algemeiner? A not-German publication despite the name – which by its pretension traduces the Holocaust and minimises vaccine injury. Who is covering for whom?

https://www.algemeiner.com/2022/05/12/antisemitic-german-covid-19-conspiracy-theorist-will-face-incitement-charges-after-all/

6
0
Reply
ChairmanDrusha
ChairmanDrusha
May 12, 2023 10:43 PM
Reply to  moneycircus

How was he drawn into making on-the-record comments about Occupied Palestine in the first place?

1
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz