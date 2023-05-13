Art Equals Human—Not Anymore

Todd Hayen
When I was a young lad of 11, I was fascinated with computers, or what little there was of them at the time. It was about 1966, and I checked out a book from the school library on the short but exciting history of the machines. I pored over every page of it. Of course computers were very cool back then to pre-pubescent boys, and I was no exception.
Half way through the book I ran across what I remember being J.M. Coetzee’s work with programming computers to write poetry. My memory regarding details like this is not reliable, so I don’t really know if it was Coetzee’s work or some other blasphemer who decided to embark on such a sacrilege. It was bound to happen though. Humans have a strange compulsion to try to get animals to do human things, like dogs dancing the Macarena, or elephants painting self portraits…why not try to get a machine to write poetry.
Maybe this experience was the first example of my deep aversion to transhumanism, or its mirror image (getting machines to be more like humans, AI). Of course in 1966 AI was a rather recently devised term, possibly first used in 1956. When I read the computer generated poem, my first reaction was “so what?” My second was, “why?” And my third was indignation. “How can a machine write poetry? Poetry is a human creation.”
Of course I don’t remember the poem itself, but it was something like this:
The dirty rusty wooden dresser drawer.
A couple million people wearing drawers,
Or looking through a lonely oven door,
Flowers covered under marble floors.
And lying sleeping on an open bed.
And I remember having started tripping,
Or any angel hanging overhead,
Without another cup of coffee dripping.
Surrounded by a pretty little sergeant,
Another morning at an early crawl.
And from the other side of my apartment,
An empty room behind the inner wall.
A thousand pictures on the kitchen floor,
Talked about a hundred years or more.
The above poem was not written in the ’60s. I actually have no idea when it was written, I only know a computer wrote it. If it was recent, I see computer poets have not improved much in 50 years.
Whatever.
The poem I read in my 11th year was not discernibly worse than this, nor better of course. I was not impressed. But everyone else was. Why?
I am not particularly impressed with an elephant painting a picture of a tree either. Well, that’s not true, I am impressed an elephant can mimic his trainer with a brush in his trunk, but I am not impressed with the elephant as an artist. Similarly, that 11-year-old boy was not impressed with a computer’s efforts at being a poet.
It is interesting that the energies put into a computer emulating human art are so compelling to most people. Why isn’t it enough that the computer can decipher mathematical formulas at inhuman speeds? What’s the appeal that the computer can also write poetry?—and bad poetry at that. In fact, the poetry is so bad it is laughable. It consists of a string of words that really have no relationship to one another unless the human reading it gives it a relationship and meaning. I guess that says a lot about programmers—nerdy scientist types who couldn’t tell Shakespeare from ENIAC if their pocket protectors depended on it.
Jump 50 or so years later and what do we have. Two major breakthroughs in AI that seemed to have jumped out of the shadows nearly simultaneously this past year—AI Art and something called CHAT GPT. I won’t go into the CHAT GPT weirdness as I don’t have the space. Just check it out and see how it is similar to AI Art.
AI Art has shown up in a variety of ways, all basically computer engines that create graphic art based on certain criteria the user inputs. I just bought a subscription to AISEO Art and tried it out. The criteria I input was “warrior shrew fighting sheep” and this is what I got…
Hmmm. Kind of like the computer poetry, eh? It reminds me of a Star Trek episode of yesteryear where something went whacky with the transporter and some strange conglomeration came through instead of a human body. In this case a mutated sheep—and something else I can’t identify. Well, so much for that. Still, if a human created it, it might be interesting. Otherwise it is just random drek.
I have seen other AI Art that didn’t come out so weirdly, so I do believe it is a viable process in a certain context. And this isn’t really even my point. Not even my point with the poetry. The material quality of the “art” is not the offense. This is:
- That people look at art and think the only value in it as art is that it “looks” like something they find appealing or interesting or appalling or whatever.
- That people seem to be so mesmerized and anxious to take away anything that is exclusively human, they go through great efforts. It is like they are trying to prove to themselves and everyone else that there is no special thing about being human.
I believe that the only thing really special about being a human is that we have a soul. Actually, all sentient beings have souls (I know some of you will argue with that). Some think everything that is manifest matter has some sort of soul. So maybe this “art” has soul, and maybe the machine that made it has soul. This is sort of the argument of the century (watch the series Westworld for more insight on this concept) and I am not going to attempt to get into it here. Maybe the thing that is special about humans is not that we have a soul, but that we know it, and can ponder on it. Art (including music) is a result of that pondering.
From my perspective, art is not art unless a human creates it. Maybe that is a human-centric idea, but that’s it in my humble opinion. It is what I was cognizant of when I was only 11 years old reading the drek that Coetzee’s computer spit out. It never ceases to amaze me how humans toil to make themselves obsolete. Even as artists.
Anyone familiar with Kurt Vonnegut’s book Player Piano? It’s a good one. A novel about the future when machines have basically taken over nearly all human labour. The country is divided into college-educated engineers who run the machines in the factories, and everyone else who is either unemployed or in the army. The whole thing is a mess consisting of a culture with a huge split between the educated elite, and unemployed, former labourers. The city is divided with very little interaction between the two “sides.”
There is of course a kerfuffle, and all the machines are destroyed, indicating victory for the “working class”—the novel ends with the workers wandering about the wreckage, now with nothing to do but rebuild their old world where they had a distinct and meaningful purpose. But rather than start anew they begin to rebuild the machines, re-creating the exact world that oppressed them and caused such despair, anger, and meaninglessness. Gee, how did all of these authors predict the future so accurately (not just Vonnegut, but Orwell, Lewis, Huxley, and many others)?
The Vonnegut piece just illustrates our penchant for replacing ourselves, and then scratching our heads and wondering, once we’ve been replaced, why we are so unhappy living meaningless lives—or no lives at all.
What makes art, music, and literature soulful? Ya got me, but it is. We connect with art on an ineffable level. It touches our heart, as they say. But it does this in a way that we cannot quantify, and we might not even consciously be aware of it. Can AI Art touch our hearts? That is difficult to say. Even if it did, that “touch” is artificial, and ultimately meaningless. Can we fall in love with an AI sex robot? Possibly, or we can feel something we think is love. But again, it is pointless and artificial.
If we are not connecting with another human being, the connection is pointless as it relates to humanity. Humanity dies. Maybe it is replaced with something else, something that can make things, create AI art, build buildings, and sing a synthesized song. But all this for a pointless and meaningless reason. For whatever it is worth, we will then be gone. God will no longer have a creation in His image, and the grand mystery of life will vanish.
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here
It may be worth reflecting upon how life has changed since about 1975.
Back then, computers were in their mainframe infancy.
Things like pocket calculators and digital watches were exotic novelties.
Also missing were ATM machines, CCTV, video recorders, CDs, credit cards, and of course the internet with all its ramifications.
And of course mobile phones. People did not have telephones at home, and made calls from telephone kiosks. And maybe had to think for themselves a bit more.
People still went to cinemas. And libraries. Bank clerks recorded deposits and withdrawals with ballpoint pens. Or fountain pens.
There were only 3 television channels.
Cars were mechanical objects that could be easily repaired. Most were not imported.
Foreign restaurants existed but were thin on the ground. The takeaway was the chip shop.
People still had coal fires.
Foreign travel was not taken for granted.
Family doctors were still common.
The small minority who went on to higher education did not have to pay tuition fees and received student grants.
Very large numbers of men still worked in coal mines, steel mills, shipyards and engineering, and belonged to trade unions. People still made things.
There was no easy credit. Mortgages had to be earned after going on a waiting list, and were not granted to women.
Homosexuality was legal but was not flaunted or encouraged.
The tidal wave of immigration had not yet occurred. Communities were homogeneous. London was not 37% white British.
There were even still a few colonies left, in odd places like Hong Kong and Rhodesia.
A very large part of the planet was communist, where all private property was illegal.
The Common Market consisted of half a dozen western European countries and had not yet morphed into the bloated EU. Britain had just been shoehorned into the organisation through assorted political chicanery.
Global Warming had not yet been invented. All the scientists were confidently predicting an imminent new Ice Age.
Just a few of many changes. Whether for the better or worse is of course a subjective issue.
If humans created the machines that produced the ‘artwork,’ then didn’t humans (indirectly) create the ‘art’ the machines produce?
“Guns don’t kill people…
Or, how about Jackson Pollock?
I worked with computers in the 1990’s, training operators transitioning from paper to “desktop publishing,” using powerful SUN UNIX workstations.
The machines and software levelled the workplace, enabling the most unexpected people to perform miracles, including jobs they’d never had an interest in or ever considered even exploring, let alone doing, before the machines arrived (believing themselves lacking ‘natural artistic talent’).
I regularly observed trained artists contemptiously dismissing the tools, while managers and administrators, who embraced the devices, developed new careers in art, engineering and design.
Most people admire artistic talent.
Human admiration of machine art is a good sign in that it is simply an expression of the generalization that people admire art, and talent, that most people wish they had even a drop of it, and, admiring machine art is nothing more than admiring human talent and ability, and not devoid of God or inspiration.
That these tools are helping people ‘create’ even if that creativity doesn’t measure up to art according to the standards of more widely educated minds, seems kind of condescending to me.
Artificial limbs, eyeglasses, all kinds of man made things improve people’s lives
From my observation, a.i. has the potential to augment and elevate the existence of the less obviously naturally talented, and enable the disabled.
The world of digital art is an accomplishment and legitimate extension of human talent and ability, worthy of admiration.
You remember how crude those computers were you worked on, and how programmers, working with artists, transformed them into the subtle and powerful tools everyone uses like second nature today.
I dunno…
Of all the gin joints in all the world: this is a true story, and hopefully it has no ending yet. My partner and I went into a bar, hoping to get some bar food. Alas, the kitchen had just closed and we talked to the only other customer in the bar. He was a very pleasant and well read chap from the US who was shortly on his way to a new job in Brussels. However, there was something sad about a man sitting alone in bar with only the bar staff for company. I engaged him and soon the conversation got quite deep as I probed his philosophy. He had never read certain key books which had meant the world to me and in fact, he admitted he was a nihilist. Here was a man whose life had no meaning. I asked him if had children and he said no; I then told him his life would be transformed when he held his child in his arms because it is these helpless and loving little souls who give us meaning. I sensed a need to help him and asked him to read Tolstoy if he had the tine, or if not, read Victor Frankl’s “Man in search of meaning”. He confided that his job was nuclear war, and he was heading for NATO. A nihilist in charge of annihilation! And yet he seemed such a lost soul who could be put onto the right track given enough time (and beer)…
But what has this story to do with Todd’s article? Art is balm for the soul – whether it be music, a baby’s laughter, a beautiful sunset. There is zero point in AI writing poetry or painting because it has no soul – nor did its designers. There can be no beauty when there is no soul, no emotions, no Humanity. Their future is bleak. Venceremos
Its hard to shake the suspicion that AI is being added to the list of things for the public to worry about, as people can only hold one thought at a time. While they are kept busy with AI and all the other nonsense tossed at them, they cannot be devoting any attention to the avalanche of developments in the world of feudalism that consistently fleece them of civil liberties and wealth.
It’s worse than you think, this changes everything.
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=268783
You could say that even art designed by computers is ultimately designed by people since it must have been people who designed the programs. You could see the the original program writers as very lazy artists whose programs are basically groups of stupid people who can only behave in limited ways so that the output becomes increasingly stultified.
This sounds like overconfidence to me. Whatever “life” humans create is just mockery of the real thing.
And as human creations go, AI has been one big disappointment. If ChatGPT were a group of low-wage country workers replying to internet text with tooling, it would fit perfectly in the history of AI.
Religion is a better model for reality than science. How can you know? Try both and see where they lead you.
It is
“group of”…I mean
“AI Has A Survival Dilemma”.
https://thehonestsorcerer.medium.com/ai-has-a-survival-dilemma-8ca5db46d5e0