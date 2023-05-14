A Pandemic of Narcissistic Abuse

Lucy Davies

Narcissism and its associated abuse; control, manipulation, greed, exploitation of power, an audacious sense of entitlement to name a few traits, has been the bedrock of our societies for thousands of years.

Different people will relate to it from different experiences of various aspects of life, but whether these manipulative, conscience-void, power-grabbers are family members, friends, romantic partners, work colleagues, or psychopathic government overlords, the pattern is the same.

And it’s rife.

It’s been drip fed from the top down, through generations, families, schools, media etc.; rewarded and encouraged at every turn. It’s been normalised and accepted.

And we’ve allowed it.

Now we’re seeing the catastrophic effects of how this can be become so out of control that it manifests as tyrannical chaos on a global scale. And yet still be so vehemently denied.

Their insidious head fuckery can bend our brains into doing all kinds of crazy stuff, get us to passionately defend it despite it ruining us, then adamantly deny the damage when it’s staring us right in the face… before obliviously begging for more.

The nature of narcissistic abuse means that whilst you might know something’s very ‘off’, your mind has been so programmed that you can no longer believe your own eyes, ears or mind.

As things appear to be getting worse, the temptation is to dig an ever deepening hole to bury our heads in, but the time is fast approaching when the bubble of illusion will burst completely, and any remaining denial, spiritual bypassing or cognitive dissonance will be forced to the forefront to be acknowledged and dealt with.

This book is for that time.

When you see it, but still doubt your own eyes, ears, mind and intuition. When you need short, sharp validations. Validations that yes – they would do that. They did do that. And they will continue for as long as we allow it.

As the world is now going through an inevitable, unstoppable transition, where light is being shone on all corners of darkness to expose what’s been hidden, covered up and lied about for so long, the evidence of this silent and invisible abuse is coming to light.

It seems that this generation is where it stops. Where we make a stand and say no more.

In order to do this, first we need to see it, then we need to acknowledge it, admit it, refuse to be talked out of it, validate it, then finally break free.

This involves learning to listen to and trust our own instincts rather than outsourcing to others, valuing ourselves as independent thinkers, calling it out, saying no and extracting ourselves from the relationships and/or systems.

It can be a shocking, traumatic, uncomfortable, lengthy, inconvenient and disturbing process, but is ultimately liberating. We can put it off, deny it and make excuses for it all we like, but it’s not going anywhere of its own accord.

That’s where I hope this book will be of value.

Narcissism is by its very nature impossible to prove. Therefore it helps to be aware of the classic traits. To see the big picture behind the behaviour. To know that there is no point fighting with a narcissist. It will help you to recognise, see clearly, eradicate doubts, hold conviction and ultimately make choices to help you live freely, outside the clutches of these toxic controllers.

An invisible and insidious abuse; narcissism is hugely misunderstood, rarely talked about and often belittled, though it is very real and what I believe to be at the very crux of what we’re seeing play out in the world today.

Much to the disbelief and torture of the narcissists themselves, we’re about to witness what happens when it all turns on its head. When their reign comes to an end & decency gets its turn. Like the fall of Atlantis in reverse.

Wherever we are on the journey, we are ALL waking up to and/or recovering from narcisstic abuse. This book is about acknowledging where we’ve been, working through where we are, and then looking to the future.

A future where we and our minds are truly free.

